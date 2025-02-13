The Man with the Iron Heart, released in France on June 7, 2017, is a biographical action-thriller based on a novel by the same name by Laurent Binet. The film, also known as HHhH in France and Killing Heydrich in Canada, explores the events surrounding the assassination of Nazi official Reinhard Heydrich. Produced as an English-language French-Belgian collaboration, the film was distributed by Mars Films in France. Despite being acquired by The Weinstein Company for distribution in the United States, its release was affected by the company's bankruptcy.

When and Where to Watch The Man with the Iron Heart

The movie will now be available to watch from February 14, 2025, on Lionsgate Play for Indian viewers.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Man with the Iron Heart

The trailer of the film showcases the intense narrative of Operation Anthropoid, the resistance mission to assassinate Reinhard Heydrich. The story follows Heydrich's transformation from a disgraced naval officer to one of Nazi Germany's most powerful figures. His role in orchestrating the genocide of millions is depicted, leading to the efforts of Czech resistance fighters to eliminate him. The plot covers his ruthless rise, the brutal enforcement of Nazi policies, and the eventual attack that led to his demise in 1942.

Cast and Crew of The Man with the Iron Heart

Directed by Cédric Jimenez, the film features Jason Clarke as SS-Obergruppenführer Reinhard Heydrich and Rosamund Pike as Lina Heydrich. Jack O'Connell and Jack Reynor portray Jan Kubiš and Jozef Gabčík, the resistance fighters who carried out the assassination. Stephen Graham appears as Reichsführer-SS Heinrich Himmler, while Mia Wasikowska plays Anna Novak. The film was produced by Benjamin Drouin, Alain Goldman, and Simon Istolainen, with cinematography by Laurent Tangy and music by Guillaume Roussel.

Reception of The Man with the Iron Heart

The film, made on a budget of $32 million, grossed approximately $4.4 million worldwide. Audience responses were mixed, with performances receiving praise, particularly Jason Clarke's portrayal of Heydrich. It has an IMDb rating of 6.4 / 10.