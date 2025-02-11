Technology News
English Edition

Thandel OTT Release: Naga Chaitanya’s Thriller Reported to Stream on Netflix Soon

Thandel, the Naga Chaitanya starrer, will soon be available for streaming on Netflix.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 February 2025 14:58 IST
Thandel OTT Release: Naga Chaitanya’s Thriller Reported to Stream on Netflix Soon

The film follows the journey of fishermen who accidentally cross into Pakistani waters.

Highlights
  • Thandel is reported to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run ends
  • Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi lead this action-packed thriller
  • The film is based on true events involving fishermen in 2018
Advertisement

The much-anticipated Telugu thriller Thandel, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, has made its theatrical debut. Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film is inspired by true events and showcases a gripping narrative. Audiences who missed its theatrical release are eager to know where it will be available for streaming. Following its theatrical run, Thandel will be released on Netflix, offering viewers a chance to watch it from their homes.

When and Where to Watch Thandel

After its successful release in cinemas on February 7, 2025, Thandel is reported to be available on the popular OTT platform, Netflix. The paltform has reported to acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights for the film, making it accessible to a wider audience. The exact streaming date is yet to be announced, but it could be available on the platform once the theatrical window concludes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Thandel

The trailer of Thandel received a positive response from audiences, highlighting the film's intense and emotional storyline. Based on real events from 2018, the film revolves around a group of fishermen from Srikakulam who inadvertently drift into Pakistani waters. What was supposed to be a routine fishing trip turns into a nightmare as they are captured by Pakistani forces. The film portrays their struggle for survival, the hardships they endure in prison, and their eventual journey back home. Love, patriotism, and resilience form the crux of the story, making it an emotional and action-packed drama.

Cast and Crew of Thandel

Alongside Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, Thandel features a talented ensemble, including Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh, Karunakaran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Kalpa Latha, Kalyani Natarajan, Parvateesam, Mahesh Achanta, and Kishore Raju Vasishta. The film has been produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts, with Allu Aravind presenting it. Cinematography has been handled by Shamdat Sainudeen, and the music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), while Naveen Nooli has overseen the editing.

Reception of Thandel

Upon its release, Thandel garnered mixed responses from critics and audiences. It has an IMDb rating of 7 / 10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Thandel, Thandel OTT release, Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, Telugu thriller, Thandel Netflix, Thandel movie, Geetha Arts, Thandel streaming
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OnePlus Watch 3 Launch Date Set for February 18; Design, Battery Life Teased
Google Pixel 9a Official Case Designs Leaked; Could Arrive in Four Colour Options: Report
Thandel OTT Release: Naga Chaitanya’s Thriller Reported to Stream on Netflix Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's Why You Should Update Your iPhone to iOS 18.3.1 Right Away
  2. iQOO Neo 10R Pricing and AnTuTu Score Teased Ahead of India Launch
  3. Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Timeline, Price Range, Key Features Leaked
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Tipped to Get a 3,900mAh Battery
  5. iPhone SE 4 Design Spotted via Leaked Spigen Cover Listing
  6. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G India Launch Date, Specifications, Design Revealed
  7. OnePlus Watch 3 Launch Date Confirmed; Design, Battery Life Teased
  8. Google's Official Pixel 9a Cases Leaked: Here's What They Look Like
  9. WazirX Completes Asset Rebalancing, Invites Creditors to File Disputes
  10. Sam Altman Says 'No Thank You' to Musk-Led Group's $97.4 Billion OpenAI Bid
#Latest Stories
  1. Study Uncovers Evidence of Cannibalism in Ancient Europe 18,000 Years Ago
  2. Subservience OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Megan Fox’s AI Thriller Online?
  3. Resident Evil 5 Gets ESRB Rating for Xbox Series S/X, Suggesting Re-Release on Current-Gen Consoles
  4. Realme P3 Pro Design Teased; to Be Available With a Glow in the Dark Rear Panel
  5. Love Under Construction OTT Release Date: When and Where to Malayalam Rom-Com Series Online?
  6. WazirX Says Asset Rebalancing Complete, Invites Creditors to Raise Disputes
  7. Choo Mantar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sharan's Horror Comedy
  8. A Silent Escape OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Moon's Geological Activity: New Evidence Suggests Surface Changes Persist
  10. Kudumbasthan OTT Release Date: Manikandan’s Film to Premiere on ZEE5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »