Thandel OTT Release: Naga Chaitanya’s Thriller Reported to Stream on Netflix Soon

The much-anticipated Telugu thriller Thandel, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, has made its theatrical debut. Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film is inspired by true events and showcases a gripping narrative. Audiences who missed its theatrical release are eager to know where it will be available for streaming. Following its theatrical run, Thandel will be released on Netflix, offering viewers a chance to watch it from their homes.

When and Where to Watch Thandel

After its successful release in cinemas on February 7, 2025, Thandel is reported to be available on the popular OTT platform, Netflix. The paltform has reported to acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights for the film, making it accessible to a wider audience. The exact streaming date is yet to be announced, but it could be available on the platform once the theatrical window concludes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Thandel

The trailer of Thandel received a positive response from audiences, highlighting the film's intense and emotional storyline. Based on real events from 2018, the film revolves around a group of fishermen from Srikakulam who inadvertently drift into Pakistani waters. What was supposed to be a routine fishing trip turns into a nightmare as they are captured by Pakistani forces. The film portrays their struggle for survival, the hardships they endure in prison, and their eventual journey back home. Love, patriotism, and resilience form the crux of the story, making it an emotional and action-packed drama.

Cast and Crew of Thandel

Alongside Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, Thandel features a talented ensemble, including Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh, Karunakaran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Kalpa Latha, Kalyani Natarajan, Parvateesam, Mahesh Achanta, and Kishore Raju Vasishta. The film has been produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts, with Allu Aravind presenting it. Cinematography has been handled by Shamdat Sainudeen, and the music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), while Naveen Nooli has overseen the editing.

Reception of Thandel

Upon its release, Thandel garnered mixed responses from critics and audiences. It has an IMDb rating of 7 / 10.