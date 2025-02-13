Alice in Borderland Season 3 First Look Out, Set for September 2025 Release

Netflix has officially announced the return of Alice in Borderland for a third season, confirming its release in September 2025. The widely popular Japanese series, based on the manga by Haro Aso, has captivated audiences with its intense storyline and high-stakes survival games. Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya will reprise their roles as Arisu and Usagi, continuing their journey in the perilous parallel world. With new first-look images released, fans eagerly anticipate what's next in this gripping saga.

When and Where to Watch Alice in Borderland Season 3

The upcoming season is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix in September 2025. The streaming platform confirmed the release window during the Next on Netflix Japan event. While an exact date has not been disclosed, the confirmation of a late 2025 launch has heightened anticipation among viewers. The first two seasons of the series are currently available on Netflix for those looking to revisit the story before the new season drops.

Official Trailer and Plot of Alice in Borderland Season 3

A short teaser has been released, showcasing glimpses of what to expect in the third season. The teaser highlights the mysterious Joker card, which was subtly introduced at the end of Season 2. While the plot details remain undisclosed, the new season is expected to explore deeper layers of the Borderland world and the significance of the Joker character. Director Shinsuke Sato, who has helmed the series since its inception, returns to lead the third installment.

Cast and Crew of Alice in Borderland Season 3

Returning to their roles are Kento Yamazaki as Arisu and Tao Tsuchiya as Usagi. Other key cast members include Nijirō Murakami, Ayaka Miyoshi, Aya Asahina and Dori Sakurada. The series continues to be directed by Shinsuke Sato, with Yasuko Kuramitsu as the screenwriter. Given the limited source material left from the manga, significant deviations in the storyline are expected in this season.

Reception of Alice in Borderland

The series has been one of Netflix's most successful live-action adaptations. Season 2 recorded over 216 million hours of viewership in its first five weeks, solidifying its position as a global hit.