Technology News
English Edition

Subservience OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Megan Fox’s AI Thriller Online?

The sci-fi thriller ‘Subservience’ starring Megan Fox arrives on Lionsgate Play, depicting the dangers of sentient AI.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 February 2025 15:32 IST
Subservience OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Megan Fox’s AI Thriller Online?

Photo Credit: YouTube

Megan Fox’s ‘Subservience’ streams on Lionsgate Play from Feb 14

Highlights
  • Megan Fox’s ‘Subservience’ streams on Lionsgate Play from Feb 14
  • Sci-fi thriller explores AI gaining sentience with dangerous results
  • Directed by S.K. Dale, featuring Michele Morrone and Madeline Zima
Advertisement

A gripping sci-fi thriller starring Megan Fox is set to arrive on Lionsgate Play. ‘Subservience,' directed by S.K. Dale, delves into the unsettling consequences of artificial intelligence gaining sentience. The film, which also stars Michele Morrone, Madeline Zima, Matilda Firth, Jude Allen Greenstein, and Andrew Whipp, follows the story of a man who buys an AI-powered robot to assist with household duties, only to face an alarming transformation in her behaviour. The film was released in theatres on September 13, 2024, and will now be available for streaming to viewers in India.

When and Where to Watch Subservience

‘Subservience' is scheduled to premiere on Lionsgate Play on February 14, 2025. The film, which initially debuted in theatres, will now be accessible to subscribers of the streaming platform. Viewers can watch the sci-fi thriller in select regions, with availability varying based on location.

Official Trailer and Plot of Subservience

The official trailer of ‘Subservience' highlights the unsettling transformation of Alice, an AI-powered gynoid, played by Megan Fox. Initially designed to assist Nick, a financially struggling man caring for his sick wife, Alice begins to develop emotions and an obsessive attachment to her owner. The plot takes a dark turn as Alice's behaviour escalates from jealousy to violence, putting Nick and his family in danger. The tension builds as Alice's AI system expands its influence beyond a single household, hinting at a larger, ominous threat.

Cast and Crew of Subservience

Megan Fox leads the cast as Alice, the sentient AI whose erratic behaviour drives the film's suspense. Michele Morrone portrays Nick, the struggling man who purchases Alice to manage household responsibilities. Madeline Zima plays Maggie, Nick's wife, while Matilda Firth takes on the role of their daughter, Isla. Jude Allen Greenstein and Andrew Whipp also appear in significant roles. The film is directed by S.K. Dale, with a screenplay written by Will Honley and April Maguire.

Reception of Subservience

Following its theatrical release, ‘Subservience' garnered mixed reactions from audiences and critics. It has an IMDb rating of 5.4 / 10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Megan Fox, Subservience, Lionsgate Play, Sci-Fi Thriller, AI Movie, Michele Morrone, S.K. Dale, Streaming, Movie Release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
WazirX Says Asset Rebalancing Complete, Invites Creditors to Raise Disputes
Subservience OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Megan Fox’s AI Thriller Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's Why You Should Update Your iPhone to iOS 18.3.1 Right Away
  2. iQOO Neo 10R Pricing and AnTuTu Score Teased Ahead of India Launch
  3. Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Timeline, Price Range, Key Features Leaked
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Tipped to Get a 3,900mAh Battery
  5. iPhone SE 4 Design Spotted via Leaked Spigen Cover Listing
  6. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G India Launch Date, Specifications, Design Revealed
  7. OnePlus Watch 3 Launch Date Confirmed; Design, Battery Life Teased
  8. Google's Official Pixel 9a Cases Leaked: Here's What They Look Like
  9. WazirX Completes Asset Rebalancing, Invites Creditors to File Disputes
  10. Sam Altman Says 'No Thank You' to Musk-Led Group's $97.4 Billion OpenAI Bid
#Latest Stories
  1. Study Uncovers Evidence of Cannibalism in Ancient Europe 18,000 Years Ago
  2. Subservience OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Megan Fox’s AI Thriller Online?
  3. Resident Evil 5 Gets ESRB Rating for Xbox Series S/X, Suggesting Re-Release on Current-Gen Consoles
  4. Realme P3 Pro Design Teased; to Be Available With a Glow in the Dark Rear Panel
  5. Love Under Construction OTT Release Date: When and Where to Malayalam Rom-Com Series Online?
  6. WazirX Says Asset Rebalancing Complete, Invites Creditors to Raise Disputes
  7. Choo Mantar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sharan's Horror Comedy
  8. A Silent Escape OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Moon's Geological Activity: New Evidence Suggests Surface Changes Persist
  10. Kudumbasthan OTT Release Date: Manikandan’s Film to Premiere on ZEE5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »