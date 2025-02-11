A gripping sci-fi thriller starring Megan Fox is set to arrive on Lionsgate Play. ‘Subservience,' directed by S.K. Dale, delves into the unsettling consequences of artificial intelligence gaining sentience. The film, which also stars Michele Morrone, Madeline Zima, Matilda Firth, Jude Allen Greenstein, and Andrew Whipp, follows the story of a man who buys an AI-powered robot to assist with household duties, only to face an alarming transformation in her behaviour. The film was released in theatres on September 13, 2024, and will now be available for streaming to viewers in India.

When and Where to Watch Subservience

‘Subservience' is scheduled to premiere on Lionsgate Play on February 14, 2025. The film, which initially debuted in theatres, will now be accessible to subscribers of the streaming platform. Viewers can watch the sci-fi thriller in select regions, with availability varying based on location.

Official Trailer and Plot of Subservience

The official trailer of ‘Subservience' highlights the unsettling transformation of Alice, an AI-powered gynoid, played by Megan Fox. Initially designed to assist Nick, a financially struggling man caring for his sick wife, Alice begins to develop emotions and an obsessive attachment to her owner. The plot takes a dark turn as Alice's behaviour escalates from jealousy to violence, putting Nick and his family in danger. The tension builds as Alice's AI system expands its influence beyond a single household, hinting at a larger, ominous threat.

Cast and Crew of Subservience

Megan Fox leads the cast as Alice, the sentient AI whose erratic behaviour drives the film's suspense. Michele Morrone portrays Nick, the struggling man who purchases Alice to manage household responsibilities. Madeline Zima plays Maggie, Nick's wife, while Matilda Firth takes on the role of their daughter, Isla. Jude Allen Greenstein and Andrew Whipp also appear in significant roles. The film is directed by S.K. Dale, with a screenplay written by Will Honley and April Maguire.

Reception of Subservience

Following its theatrical release, ‘Subservience' garnered mixed reactions from audiences and critics. It has an IMDb rating of 5.4 / 10.