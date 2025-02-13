Adobe released its Generate Video tool in public beta on Wednesday, which is now available to all users. The artificial intelligence (AI) video generation tool is powered by the company's Firefly Video Model, and was first teased in September 2024. The San Jose-based tech giant also redesigned the Firefly web app, and the new layout highlights all the different generative AI tools powered by Firefly models, and can be used directly from the platform. Additionally, two new Firefly subscriptions were also introduced by Adobe.

Adobe Releases Generate Video in Beta

Generate Video is the company's first AI-powered end-to-end video generation tool. It supports both text prompts and images as input, and can generate 1080p resolution videos at 24 frames per second. Adobe said in a newsroom post that the tool offers granular control to users by allowing them to specify camera angles, motion, shooting distances, art styles, and other cinematography details. It can currently generate five-second-long videos.

Users will also be able to make technically complex requests such as to lock in the first and last frames of a shot for continuity, keeping colours and character details consistent, and more. Adobe said that the company will soon add a lower-resolution ideation model and a 4K model for production work soon. Currently, companies like PepsiCo, Stagwell, and Dentsu are using Generate Video for real-world applications.

The Firefly web app, which was launched in 2023, has now been redesigned. The platform was aimed as a hub for Adobe's generative AI tools, and the new user interface now makes finding different tools easier than before. Alongside, the tech giant has also integrated the platform with Creative Cloud apps including Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and others. Adobe has claimed that Firefly AI models have been trained on datasets from the public domain and licensed content making it “IP-friendly” and safe for commercial usage.

Additionally, the tech giant has also released two other tools — Scene to Image and Translate Audio/Translate Video — to the Firefly platform. Unlike Generate Video, these are not free to use. The former generates “professional-quality” images based on 3D sketches and reference shapes, and even lets users change the 3D image angles and perspectives to get the perfect output. The latter will allow users to translate audio files and audio channels in videos into more than 20 languages. Adobe says the tool will preserve the original voice of the speaker.

Further, the company also introduced two new Firefly subscription plans. Firefly Standard is priced at $9.99 a month and offers 2,000 video and audio credits along with up to 20 video generations. The Firefly Pro subscription offers 7,000 credits and up to 70 video generations for the price of $29.99 a month.

