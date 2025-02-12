Technology News
Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed: Arrives on Prime Video on February 28

A gripping new mystery unfolds in Suzhal—The Vortex Season 2, streaming exclusively on Prime Video from February 28.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 February 2025 15:17 IST
Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed: Arrives on Prime Video on February 28

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Vedio

Suzhal—The Vortex season 2 will stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and 240+ countries

  • Suzhal—The Vortex Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on Feb 28
  • Kathir and Aishwarya Rajesh lead the cast of the new season
  • A fresh mystery unfolds in the village of Kaalipattanam
A gripping new chapter of the Tamil crime thriller Suzhal—The Vortex is set to premiere on February 28. The highly anticipated second season will delve into a fresh mystery unfolding during the Ashtakaali festival in the fictional village of Kaalipattanam. The series, known for its intense storytelling and cultural depth, will explore themes of family, sacrifice, integrity, and revenge. As dark secrets resurface, the narrative intensifies, drawing viewers into a complex web of deception, fear, and suspense that will keep them hooked until the very end.

When and Where to Watch Suzhal—The Vortex Season 2

The second season of Suzhal—The Vortex will be available exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories. The series will release on February 28 and will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, with English subtitles. Prime membership is required to access the series.

Official Trailer and Plot of Suzhal—The Vortex Season 2

The latest season picks up from the intense climax of the first installment. Nandini, played by Aishwarya Rajesh, faces an uncertain fate behind bars, while Sakkarai, portrayed by Kathir, arrives in a mysterious village with a dark past. As the community grapples with a shocking murder, long-buried secrets emerge, unraveling the fragile social fabric of Kaalipattanam. The series is expected to maintain its signature mix of psychological depth and suspense, with multiple twists and turns keeping the audience engaged.

Cast and Crew of Suzhal—The Vortex Season 2

Created and written by Pushkar and Gayatri, the series is produced under Wallwatcher Films and directed by Bramma and Sarjun KM. Kathir and Aishwarya Rajesh reprise their roles, joined by Lal, Saravanan, Gouri Kishan, Monisha Blessy, Sayuktha Vishwanathan, Shrisha, Abhirami Bose, Nikhila Sankar, Rini, Kalaivani Bhaskar, and Ashwini Nambiar. Manjima Mohan and Kayal Chandran are also set to make special appearances.

