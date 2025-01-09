Technology News
English Edition

The Sabarmati Report OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vikrant Massey Starrer Movie

Vikrant Massey’s The Sabarmati Report, a political drama, will stream on Zee5 starting January 11

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 January 2025 22:43 IST
The Sabarmati Report OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vikrant Massey Starrer Movie

Photo Credit: BookMyShow

The Sabarmati Report with Vikrant Massey Streams on Zee5 This Month

Highlights
  • The Sabarmati Report streams on Zee5 starting January 11
  • Vikrant Massey plays journalist Samar Kumar in the political drama
  • The film explores the aftermath of the 2002 Godhra train incident
Advertisement

The much-discussed film The Sabarmati Report, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, will soon be available for online streaming. This political drama, featuring Vikrant Massey in the lead, originally hit theatres on November 15, 2024. It revolves around the aftermath of the 2002 Godhra train incident in Gujarat, capturing the journey of a journalist determined to uncover hidden truths. From January 11, viewers can watch this film on Zee5.

When and Where to Watch The Sabarmati Report

The digital premiere of The Sabarmati Report is set for January 11 on Zee5. This platform brings the film to a wider audience after its theatrical release. The story follows Samar Kumar, portrayed by Vikrant Massey, a journalist who investigates the Godhra train tragedy. Through his findings, a deeper conspiracy involving powerful individuals comes to light, making his journey perilous. Years later, reporter Amrita Gill, played by Raashii Khann,a unearths Samar's suppressed report, reigniting the pursuit of justice and uncovering layers of corruption.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Sabarmati Report

The trailer of The Sabarmati Report highlights its tense narrative and gripping performances. The plot centres on Samar Kumar's investigation into the 2002 tragedy, with his revelations threatening the status quo. Despite efforts to suppress his findings, they resurface years later through Amrita Gill, who collaborates with Samar's work to expose a conspiracy that involves influential individuals willing to go to great lengths to conceal the truth. The film's narrative blends suspense, drama, and a critical look at political machinations.

Cast and Crew of The Sabarmati Report

The Sabarmati Report boasts a strong ensemble cast. Vikrant Massey stars as journalist Samar Kumar, while Raashii Khanna plays Amrita Gill, the reporter determined to bring his suppressed findings to light. Riddhi Dogra appears as Manika Rajpurohit, adding complexity to the narrative. Dheeraj Sarna directs the film, with production by Ekta Kapoor, Shobhaa Kapoor, and Zee Studios.

Reception of The Sabarmati Report

The film sparked significant conversations and controversies post-release. Declared tax-free in several states, it drew attention for its portrayal of sensitive events. While some praised its daring approach, others criticised its narrative choices. It had an underwhelming box office performance and currently has an IMDb rating of 6.6 / 10.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: The Sabarmati Report, Vikrant Massey, Zee5, 2002 Godhra, Political Drama
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Releases ‘Daily Listen’ AI-Generated, Personalised Podcasts via Discover Feed: Report
ISRO Postpones Docking of SpaDeX Satellites Again

Related Stories

The Sabarmati Report OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vikrant Massey Starrer Movie
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Leak Suggests Pricing, Colourways
  2. Realme 14 Pro+ With 6,000mAh Battery Listed on Official Site; Price RevealedÂ 
  3. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series With Dimensity 8350 Chipset Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Debut
  5. Poc X7 Pro 5G With HyperOS 2.0 Launched in India Alongside Poco X7 5G
  6. Google Rolls Out January 2025 Update With Bug Fixes for Pixel Devices
  7. Samsung Galaxy A56 TENAA Listing Reveals Design, Battery Size
  8. Reacher Season 3 OTT Release Date Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. Ancient Bronze Age Settlement Discovered in Caucasus Mountains Using Drone Mapping
  2. Ancient Geological Hotspot Linked to Great Lakes' Depth and Formation
  3. Reacher Season 3 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Santa Ana Winds Fuel LA Wildfires, 13,000 Acres Burned and Thousands Evacuated
  5. The Sabarmati Report OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vikrant Massey Starrer Movie
  6. Black Water: Abyss OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the English Horror Thriller
  7. Why Did ISRO Delay SpaDeX Space Docking Experiment for the Second Time?
  8. Rubin Observatory’s 2025 Debut Could Unveil Hidden Dark Comets in Space
  9. Microsoft’s Bing Search Engine Reportedly Spoofed Its Results Page to Make It Appear Like Google
  10. Samsung Galaxy A56 Design, Battery Size Surfaces Online via TENAA Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »