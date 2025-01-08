The much-anticipated OTT release of Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan and directed by Kalees, remains uncertain. The film, which debuted in cinemas on December 25, experienced a lukewarm reception at the box office. Opening to collections of Rs 11.25 crore, its earnings dropped to Rs 35.4 crore within eight days, with daily collections plummeting to Rs 1 crore. Single-screen theatres began withdrawing the film from their schedules, leaving fans speculating about its digital premiere. Despite hopes for a prompt OTT release, no official announcements have been made.

When and Where to Watch Baby John

Reports suggest that Baby John has yet to secure a digital release partner. Pre-release negotiations for OTT rights often conclude before a film's theatrical debut, but the underperformance of Baby John appears to have deterred platforms from committing. Reports indicate that the production team is still in discussions regarding potential streaming options, though nothing has been finalised.

Official Trailer and Plot of Baby John

The trailer of Baby John teased an action-packed narrative interwoven with emotional depth. The story revolves around Baby John, a single father managing a small restaurant in Kerala while raising his young daughter, Khushi. Beneath his unassuming exterior lies a man with a dark, mysterious past. As events unfold, Baby John's life is upended, leading to revelations and confrontations that form the crux of the film. The Hindi remake of Atlee's Tamil hit Theri aimed to captivate audiences with its blend of suspense and drama.

Cast and Crew of Baby John

Directed by Kalees, Baby John features Varun Dhawan in the titular role. Keerthy Suresh, in her Hindi debut, stars alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna and Jackie Shroff. The film's music was composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, while Ruben handled editing duties.

Reception of Baby John

The theatrical performance of Baby John was below expectations, with cumulative earnings struggling to gain momentum. While the film was praised for its performances and storyline by some viewers, the box office collections reflected a different reality. It has an IMDb rating of 6.5 / 10.