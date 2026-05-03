The System Exposed OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The System Exposed (Tamil) is a suspense drama thriller, which has 7 episodes. The series depicts the story of a young woman who brings out a deep corruption related to the education system of competitive exams. The series is directed by A. Sarkunam and stars Dushara Vijayan, Aditi Balan, and Abbas. The series will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The show raises a question: if an exam decides your future, then who decides the exam?. It will make you think about the system around us.

When and Where to Watch The System Exposed (Tamil)

The System Exposed will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 15, 2026. Subscribers watch the series without any interaction at home with a subscription. The series will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi and has 7 episodes.

Trailer and Plot of The System Exposed (Tamil)

The trailer gives us a glimpse of students who work hard for competitive exams to build their future. Also, point out the corruption inside the education system, where people control exam results, and student life becomes a plaything. Those who are into suspense and emotion, this series is especially for them

Cast and Crew of The System Exposed (Tamil)

The series stars Dushara Vijayan, Aditi Balan, and Abbas. It is directed by A. Sarkunam, who put his effort into providing an emotional touch to the story. The performances are expected to be strong and impactful.

Reception of The System Exposed (Tamil)

The series ‘The System Exposed' created buzz as it deals with the topic that many students and families are going through. The IMDB rating will be updated after its release.