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OnePlus Pad 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ vs iPad Air (2026): Price in India, Specifications Compared

Here’s a price and specifications-based comparison of the OnePlus Pad 4, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, and iPad Air (2026).

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 May 2026 17:00 IST
OnePlus Pad 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ vs iPad Air (2026): Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus Pad 4 (left) features a 13-megapixel rear camera

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad 4 sports a 13.2-inch display
  • iPad Air (2026) features Apple’s M4 chipset
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ packs a 10,090mAh cell
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Smartphones have become an important part of our daily lives, as most people keep them on their person most of the time. However, they are meant to serve all our entertainment and work needs. This is where tablets come in handy, which feature larger displays. Users have also tried replacing their laptops with tablets because of their relatively thin form factor. Companies, in recent times, have also started equipping their tablets with powerful chipsets, bringing flagship-level performance. The OnePlus Pad 4 and iPad Air (2026) models come with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and M4 chipsets, making them great options for official work and content consumption.

If you are looking for a new tablet for yourself under Rs. 65,000, we are comparing the price in India and key specifications of the OnePlus Pad 4, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, and iPad Air (2026) to help you make an informed buying decision.

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OnePlus Pad 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ vs iPad Air (2026): Price in India

OnePlus Pad 4: OnePlus' latest flagship tablet was launched in India on Thursday at a starting price of Rs. 59,999 for the base variant, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 64,999.

oneplus pad 4 fi ndtv main

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ was launched in India April 2025. The tablet currently retails at Rs. 61,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB option, while the variant offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs Rs. 72,999.

iPad Air (2026): The 11-inch iPad Air (2026) was launched in India in March at a starting price of Rs. 64,900 for the base 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the higher-end 256GB and 512GB storage options arrived at Rs. 74,900 and Rs. 94,900, respectively. Lastly, the top-end 1TB storage configuration debuted at Rs. 1,14,900.

OnePlus Pad 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ vs iPad Air (2026): Display, Dimensions

OnePlus Pad 4: The tablet sports a 13.2-inch 3.4K (3,392 x 2,400 pixels) 12-bit LCD screen, delivering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. It measures 289.71x209.76x5.94mm and weighs about 672g.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+: On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ features a 13.1-inch WUXGA+ (2,304 x 1,440 pixels) TFT LCD screen, offering up to 90Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits peak brightness level, and Vision Booster support. It measures 300.6x194.7x6mm​ and weighs about 664g.

galaxy tab s10 fe series samsung

iPad Air (2026): Apple's new iPad Air (2026) sports up to a 13-inch (2,732x2,048 pixels) Liquid Retina IPS display, with 264 ppi pixel density, up to 600 nits of peak brightness, P3 wide colour gamut, a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating, and an anti-reflective coating. The tablet measures 280.60x214.9x6.1mm and weighs about 610g.

OnePlus Pad 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ vs iPad Air (2026): Performance, OS

OnePlus Pad 4: The OnePlus Pad 4 is powered by a 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The tablet runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+: The Samsung Galaxy S10 FE+ is equipped with Samsung's Exynos 1580​ chipset, along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The tablet ships with Android 15-based One UI 7, upgradable to Android 16-based One UI 8.

iPad Air (2026): Apple's M4 chip, which features an eight-core CPU with three performance cores and five efficiency cores, a nine-core GPU, a 16-core Neural Engine, and hardware-accelerated ray tracing, powers the latest iPad Air (2026). The tablet ships with iPadOS 26.

ipad air 2026 launch

OnePlus Pad 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ vs iPad Air (2026): Battery, Camera

OnePlus Pad 4: The OnePlus Pad 4 is backed by a 13,380mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It features a single 13-megapixel camera on the back and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+: Samsung's Fan Edition tablet packs a 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It carries a 13-megapixel rear camera, along with a 12-megapixel camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

iPad Air (2026): Apple's new thin and light iPad Air (2026) boasts a 36.59Wh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of web browsing on Wi-Fi and up to 10 hours of video playback. It features a 12-megapixel camera on the back, along with a 12-megapixel camera on the front, which supports Center Stage.

OnePlus Pad 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ vs iPad Air (2026): Which One Should You Buy?

To conclude, the three tablets mentioned above feature large displays and high-capacity batteries. However, if you already use multiple Apple devices, the iPad Air (2026) becomes an obvious choice because of its seamless integration with the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods models. However, if you want an Android tablet with a flagship Snapdragon chipset, a large battery, and a high-resolution display, the OnePlus Pad 4 would be a better option. While the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is a few months older than the other two tablets, you can still consider it for its relatively lower price tag.

FAQs

1. Which tablet offers the best ecosystem integration?

Apple's iPad Air (2026) is generally said to offer the best ecosystem support if you have other Apple devices. However, the OnePlus Pad 4 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ also claim to offer seamless integration with Android devices.

2. Which chipset is used in the OnePlus Pad 4?

The OnePlus Pad 4 features the flagship octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC from Qualcomm, which is built on a 3nm process.

3. What is the battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy S10 FE+?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ packs a 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

OnePlus Pad 4 vs Apple iPad Air 11-Inch (2026) Wi-Fi vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ comparison
  OnePlus Pad 4
OnePlus Pad 4
Apple iPad Air 11-Inch (2026) Wi-Fi
Apple iPad Air 11-Inch (2026) Wi-Fi
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+
Key Specs
Display13.20-inch11.00-inch13.10-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5Apple M4-
Front Camera8-megapixel12-megapixel12-megapixel
Resolution3392x2400 pixels2360x1640 pixels1440x2304 pixels
RAM8GB12GB8GB
OSAndroid 16iPadOS 26Android 15
Storage256MB128GB128GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel12-megapixel13-megapixel
Battery Capacity13380mAh-10090mAh
GENERAL
BrandOnePlusAppleSamsung
ModelPad 4iPad Air 11-Inch (2026) Wi-FiGalaxy Tab S10 FE+
Release dateApril 30, 2026March 2, 2026April 2, 2025
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)289.71 x 209.76 x 5.94247.60 x 178.50 x 6.10300.60 x 194.70 x 6.00
Weight (g)672.00460.00664.00
Battery capacity (mAh)13380-10090
Removable batteryNoNo-
ColoursDune Glow, Sage MistBlue, Purple, Space Grey, and StarlightGrey, Light Blue, Silver
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)13.2011.0013.10
Resolution3392x2400 pixels2360x1640 pixels1440x2304 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)315264-
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-core-
Processor makeSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5Apple M4Exynos 1580
RAM8GB12GB8GB
Internal storage256MB128GB128GB
Expandable storageNoNoYes
Expandable storage type--microSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)--2000
CAMERA
Rear camera13-megapixel12-megapixel13-megapixel
Front camera8-megapixel12-megapixel12-megapixel
Rear flash-No-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 16iPadOS 26Android 15
SkinOxygenOS 16-One UI 7
CONNECTIVITY
USB Type-CYesYesYes
BluetoothYesYesYes
Bluetooth version6.006.005.30
Number of SIMs--2
SENSORS
Accelerometer-YesYes
Ambient light sensor-YesYes
Barometer-Yes-
Fingerprint sensor-YesYes
Gyroscope-YesYes
Compass/ Magnetometer--Yes
SIM 1
SIM Type--Nano-SIM
SIM 2
SIM Type--eSIM
Comments

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Further reading: OnePlus Pad 4, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus, iPad Air 2026, OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, OnePlus Pad 4 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus Price in India, iPad Air 2026 Price in India, OnePlus Pad 4 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus Specifications, iPad Air 2026 Specifications, OnePlus Pad 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus vs iPad Air 2026
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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