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The Testaments OTT Release: Where to Watch, Cast, Plot, and More

The Testaments, based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, is gaining attention for its gripping storyline and strong characters.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 April 2026 14:16 IST
The Testaments OTT Release: Where to Watch, Cast, Plot, and More

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

The Testaments is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

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Highlights
  • The Testaments now streaming on JioHotstar and Hulu platforms
  • Agnes and Daisy fight against Gilead’s strict and cruel system
  • Aunt Lydia secretly works to expose hidden truths and secrets
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The Testaments, which is a sequel of Handmaid's Tale is now available on OTT. The story is of two girls who live in Gilead and have to go to a school that is brutal. Students are forced there to follow rules. Both of them share a good bond and try to resist the system. There is one aunt Lydia who works secretly and hides things from all the students. As the story unfolds many secrets come out of the bag. Let's know everything about the series.

When and Where to Watch

The Testaments is currently streaming on JioHotstar. It also premiered on Hulu.

Trailer and Plot

It is a tale of two girls who shared a good bond. They attend a strict school which has many buried secrets. There is an aunt named Lydia who works secretly. However, the girls could not handle it all. The girls are named Agnes and Daisy. Agnes begins to question things later. Daisy, a teenager living freely in Canada, later uncovers her connection to Gilead. Aunt Lydia is a powerful insider with secret plans. As the story unfolds, town secrets emerge, and the girls attempt to resist, aiming to bring down the system.

Cast and Crew

Lydia, the aunt, is played by Ann Dowd, while Agnes is portrayed by Hannah Bankole. Nicole plays Daisy. The story of the Testaments is from a novel written by Margaret Atwood.

Reception

The Testaments' story has many twists and turns which is why it is getting good reviews. Although it has not yet received an IMDb rating, it has just been released.

 

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Further reading: The Testaments, jiohostar, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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