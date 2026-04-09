AI+ Nova 2 series was launched in India on Thursday, along with the AI+ Nova Flip 5G, during the Indian smartphone maker's April 2026 launch event. The lineup includes two models, dubbed AI+ Nova 2 5G and AI+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G. Both smartphones are set to go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform. The handsets are offered in five colour options each. The new AI+ Nova 2 series is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter. Moreover, the two new smartphones are backed by 6,000mAh batteries.

AI+ Nova 2 Series Price in India, Availability

AI+ Nova 2 5G price in India starts at Rs. 8,999 for the base variant, which features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Meanwhile, the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 10,999. The smartphone will go on sale in India on April 14, at 12 pm IST, via Flipkart. It will be offered in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Purple colour options.

On the other hand, the AI+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant. Meanwhile, the variant offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs. 18,999. The new Nova 2 Ultra 5G will be available for purchase in India starting April 17 at 12 pm IST via Flipkart. It will go on sale in Black, Blue, Green, Purple, and Red colourways.

AI+ Nova 2 Series Specifications, Features

The AI+ Nova 2 5G and AI+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G are dual SIM smartphones that run on Android 16 with NxtQ OS on top. The AI+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, delivering up to 144Hz of refresh rate and up to 2,500 nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, the AI+ Nova 2 5G is equipped with a 6.745-inch HD+ display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate. The Ultra model is powered by a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the other hand, the AI+ Nova 2 5G is equipped with an octa core Unisoc T8200 chipset, which is built on a 6nm process, and is claimed to deliver a peak clock speed of 2.3GHz. The handset also features a Mali-G57 MP2 GPU, up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. Both smartphones are backed by 6,000mAh batteries. While the Ultra model supports 33W wired fast charging, the standard model supports 18W wired charging.

For optics, the AI+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter with a Sony IMX752 sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the AI+ Nova 2 5G features a single 50-megapixel camera on the back, while featuring an 8-megapixel shooter on the front for selfies and video calls.

The AI+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. Meanwhile, the AI+ Nova 2 5G gets 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, a USB Type-C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The tech firm claims that both smartphones ship with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.