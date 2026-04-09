AI+ Nova Flip 5G was launched in India on Thursday alongside the AI+ Nova 2 5G and the AI+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G handsets. The clamshell foldable features a 6.9-inch AMOLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3.1-inch cover screen. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and runs on Android 15. The device also includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 32-megapixel front camera, and a 4,325mAh battery with 33W charging support.

AI+ Nova Flip 5G Price in India, Availability

The AI+ Nova Flip 5G price in India is set at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It comes in a Glacier White colourway and will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. The handset will go on sale in May, although the company has yet to confirm the exact date.

AI+ Nova Flip 5G Features, Specifications

The AI+ Nova Flip 5G sports a 6.9-inch AMOLED inner display with a resolution of 2790 x 1188 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 443ppi. It supports up to 1200 nits of high brightness mode, covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and offers 10-bit colour depth. The panel also supports 2160Hz PWM dimming. On the outside, the phone has a 3.1-inch AMOLED cover display.

AI+ confirms that the Nova Flip 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of uMCP 2.2 storage. Out of the box, it runs on Android 15 with NxtQ OS on top.

For optics, the AI+ Nova Flip 5G features a 50-megapixel main rear camera that supports up to 10x digital zoom, accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots. The clamshell foldable phone is said to capture clear images even when used in hover mode or partially folded positions. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The AI+ Nova Flip 5G packs a 4,325mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging, along with PD3.0 and PPS standards. Connectivity options include dual 5G SIM support, Bluetooth, NFC, OTG, GPS with L1 and L5 bands, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include a hall sensor, a gyroscope, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The handset measures 7.2mm in thickness when folded and weighs 193g.

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