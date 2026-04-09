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Neelave Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About its Cast, Plot, Review, and More

Neelave is a Telugu romantic drama that tells a touching story of love, healing, and self-discovery. Streaming on ETV Win from April 9, 2026, the film follows a sensitive boy whose life changes after meeting a mysterious girl.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 April 2026 13:15 IST
Neelave Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About its Cast, Plot, Review, and More

Photo Credit: ETV Win

Neelave will be streaming on ETV Win from April 9, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Neelave premieres on ETV Win on April 9, 2026 after its theatrical
  • A heartfelt romantic drama exploring love, healing, and emotional
  • Holds a strong IMDb rating of 8.4, praised for its relatable story
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Neelave is a Telugu film making its way on OTT. It is a romantic drama that's about a deep emotional love story with self-discovery. The story revolves around a boy who is quite sensitive, and his life changes after a girl enters his life. This girl enters his life mysteriously, and her name is Neelave. She is the symbol of calmness and carries emotional depth like the moon. Further, their bond starts to grow, and the film has its own twists and turns. It is about the themes of love, personal struggles and longing.

When and Where to Watch

Neelave will be streaming on ETV from April 9, 2026. It was in theatres on February 13, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

It is a story of a boy who is sensitive and has gone through a lot in his past. However, when he meets a mysterious girl, his life changes. She is very innocent and has emotional depth. She heals him, and he changes. The story is about love, emotions and the battles the two fight for themselves. It is about growing in love. The plot delivers a touching message of love and acceptance, together with finding light in the darkness. There are many twists and turns, yet they come out of it.

Cast and Crew

It has been directed by Sowmith Poladi and Sai K. Vennam. The cast includes Supriya Aysola, Harsha Chemudu, Sowmith Poladi and Siddharth Gollapudi.

Reception

It has an IMDb rating of 8.4 out of 10. The story of Neelave is relatable to the viewers so it was a success on the celluloid.

 

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Further reading: Neelave, romantic drama, imdb, ETV Win
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Neelave Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About its Cast, Plot, Review, and More
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