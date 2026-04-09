Neelave is a Telugu film making its way on OTT. It is a romantic drama that's about a deep emotional love story with self-discovery. The story revolves around a boy who is quite sensitive, and his life changes after a girl enters his life. This girl enters his life mysteriously, and her name is Neelave. She is the symbol of calmness and carries emotional depth like the moon. Further, their bond starts to grow, and the film has its own twists and turns. It is about the themes of love, personal struggles and longing.

When and Where to Watch

Neelave will be streaming on ETV from April 9, 2026. It was in theatres on February 13, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

It is a story of a boy who is sensitive and has gone through a lot in his past. However, when he meets a mysterious girl, his life changes. She is very innocent and has emotional depth. She heals him, and he changes. The story is about love, emotions and the battles the two fight for themselves. It is about growing in love. The plot delivers a touching message of love and acceptance, together with finding light in the darkness. There are many twists and turns, yet they come out of it.

Cast and Crew

It has been directed by Sowmith Poladi and Sai K. Vennam. The cast includes Supriya Aysola, Harsha Chemudu, Sowmith Poladi and Siddharth Gollapudi.

Reception

It has an IMDb rating of 8.4 out of 10. The story of Neelave is relatable to the viewers so it was a success on the celluloid.