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  • Amazon's Older Kindle Models Will Lose Support Including Kindle Store Access Starting May 20

Amazon's Older Kindle Models Will Lose Support Including Kindle Store Access Starting May 20

Users will still be able to access their purchased content through newer Kindle devices, the Kindle mobile app, or Kindle for Web.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 April 2026 13:12 IST
Amazon's Older Kindle Models Will Lose Support Including Kindle Store Access Starting May 20

Amazon launched the Kindle Paperwhite (12th Gen) last year

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Highlights
  • Affected Kindle models will lose access to the Kindle Store after May 20
  • Users cannot buy, borrow, or download new books directly on their device
  • Resetting devices post-deadline will lock users out of their libraries
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Amazon is said to soon discontinue support for several older Kindle devices. According to social media chatter, the company has informed users that select Kindle models released in 2012 or earlier will lose key functionality starting May 20, 2026. While these devices will continue to support basic reading, their capabilities will be significantly restricted. The move is expected to signal the end of an era for some of the legacy Kindle models and has drawn significant flak from Kindle's earliest e-readers.

What Happens to Pre-2012 Kindle Models Next Month

According to multiple posts on Reddit and X, Amazon has begun notifying affected users via email that Kindle e-readers and tablets launched in 2012 or earlier will no longer be able to access the Kindle Store after May 20, 2026. Amazon's support page later confirmed that owners of said devices will not be able to buy, borrow, or download new books directly. The affected devices will only support content that has already been downloaded.

On its support page, Amazon says that if a device is deregistered or reset to factory settings after this deadline, it will not be possible to re-register it. This would effectively lock users out of their libraries on that device.

amazon kindle support page Kindle

The list of impacted devices includes early models such as the Kindle (1st and 2nd generation), Kindle DX and DX Graphite, Kindle Keyboard, Kindle 4 and Kindle 5, Kindle Touch, and the first-generation Kindle Paperwhite. Older Fire tablets, including the first and second-generation Kindle Fire and Fire HD models, are also affected.

According to Amazon, these devices have been supported for over a decade, with some models remaining functional for as long as 18 years. The e-commerce giant is encouraging upgrades to newer Kindle models. Users will still be able to access their purchased content through newer Kindle devices, the Kindle mobile app, or Kindle for Web.

The move, however, has drawn criticism from long-time Kindle users, particularly those who continue to use older devices without issues. Several of them pointed out that their devices remain fully functional and in good condition.

“Granted I've had my Kindle for years but it still works perfectly and continues to serve me well. How wasteful is it to make a product practically unusable in order to force people to buy a newer model,” one user wrote on Reddit. Others have also indicated they may consider switching to alternative e-ink readers as a result.

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Further reading: Amazon, Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Fire, Kindle Fire HD
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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