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Honor X5d Plus and Honor X5d Launched With 5,260mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G81 Chip: Price, Specifications

The Honor X5d Plus is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 April 2026 11:46 IST
Honor X5d Plus and Honor X5d Launched With 5,260mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G81 Chip: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X5d series features a 5-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Honor X5d series features a dual rear unit
  • Honor X5d series is offered in two colour options
  • The new Honor X5d features a MediaTek chipset
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Honor X5d Plus has been launched in Malaysia by the Chinese smartphone maker as the latest addition to its budget lineup. The handset has been unveiled along with the standard Honor X5d model, and the two smartphones are identical in terms of design, dimensions, and colour options. The new Honor X5d series is currently on sale in the country via the company's online store. Both handsets are offered in two colour options and a single storage configuration. Moreover, the two phones also ship with the same MediaTek Helio chipset, paired with a 5,260mAh battery. The Honor X5d series also features a dual rear camera unit.

Honor X5d Series Price, Availability

The pricing of the Honor X5d Plus is set at MYR 459 (roughly Rs. 11,000) for the sole 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. On the other hand, the standard Honor X5d is priced at MYR 369 (about Rs. 9,000) for the variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Both smartphones are currently on sale in Malaysia via the Honor online store. The Honor X5d Plus and Honor X5d are offered in Midnight Black and Tidal Blue colourways.

Honor X5d Series Specifications, Features

The Honor X5d Plus and Honor X5d are dual SIM smartphones that run on Honor's Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0. The handsets are equipped with 6.74-inch (720x1,600 pixels) TFT LCD touchscreens, offering 16.7 million colours, along with Eye Comfort and Dynamic Dimming support. Both phones are powered by an octa core MediaTek Helio G81 chipset, featuring six efficiency cores clocked at 1.7GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.0GHz.

Honor's new smartphones also feature ARM Mali G52 MC2 GPUs and 4GB of RAM. While the Honor X5d offers 64GB of onboard storage, the Plus model ships with 128GB of internal storage. The list of onboard sensors includes a gravity sensor, a fingerprint sensor for security, an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor.

For optics, the Honor X5d phones carry dual rear units, featuring a QVGA 0.08-megapixel camera. Both smartphones are also equipped with the same 5-megapixel front-facing cameras, with an f/2.2 aperture. While the Honor X5d Plus sports a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, the standard model gets a 13-megapixel main camera on the back with an f/2.2 aperture and the same digital zoom capabilities as the Plus model. Both phones can record up to 1080p videos.

The Honor X5d Plus and Honor X5d are backed by 5,260mAh batteries. The two support 15W wired fast charging. The handsets also support 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo for connectivity. The smartphones measure 167x77x7.89mm and weigh about 186g.

Honor X5d Plus

Honor X5d Plus

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G81
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + QVGA
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,260mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Honor X5d

Honor X5d

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G81
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + QVGA
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5,260mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
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Further reading: Honor X5d Plus, Honor X5d, Honor X5d Plus Price, Honor X5d Price, Honor X5d Plus Launch, Honor X5d Launch, Honor X5d Plus Specifications, Honor X5d Specifications, Honor
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Honor X5d Plus and Honor X5d Launched With 5,260mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G81 Chip: Price, Specifications
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