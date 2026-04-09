007 First Light, the upcoming James Bond action-adventure game from IO Interactive, has been delayed on the Nintendo Switch 2. The Danish developer said Wednesday that the Switch 2 version of the game will launch “later this summer.” 007 First Light's release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X is still set for May 27, 2026.

007 First Light Delayed on Switch 2

“007 First Light comes to PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on May 27th, 2026, and Nintendo Switch 2 later this summer,” IO Interactive said in a post on X. “We're excited to see players discovering James Bond's reimagined origin story, and we are looking forward to bringing you the best game experience possible across all platforms.”

Earlier, the James Bond title was supposed to launch simultaneously across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2. In December, IO Interactive announced it was delaying 007 First Light by two months on all platforms.

The action-adventure title was initially set to launch on March 27, 2026, but was pushed back to May 27, 2026. No new release date has been confirmed for the Switch 2 version yet.

When announcing the first delay last year, IOI said the game was fully playable, but required more time to meet the level of quality expected at launch.

“007 First Light is our most ambitious project to date, and the team has been fully focused on delivering an unforgettable James Bond experience, bringing together breathtaking action, globe-trotting, spycraft, gadgets, car chases, and more. As an independent developer and publisher, this decision allows us to ensure the experience meets the level of quality you players deserve on day one,” the developer said at the time.

“The game is progressing well and is fully playable from beginning to end, so these additional two months will allow us to further polish and refine the experience, ensuring we deliver the strongest possible version at launch. We're confident this sets 007 First Light up for long-term success, and we sincerely appreciate the patience and continued support we've received ever since we revealed the game. We look forward to sharing more updates regarding 007 First Light in early 2026.”

The limited edition controller will be available to pre-order starting April 17

Photo Credit: Sony

007 First Light DualSense Controller Announced

In addition to confirming the game's delayed launch on Switch 2, IO Interactive also announced a 007 First Light limited edition DualSense wireless controller. Sony unveiled the new controller on Wednesday, showing off a shiny golden design with 007 branding on the touchpad.

The 007 First Light limited edition DualSense controller will be available for pre-order from April 17. Limited quantities of the controller will be launched on May 27 at $84.99. 007 First Light is available to pre-order across supported platforms.