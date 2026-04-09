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  • Split Fiction Sales Cross 7 Million Copies as Hazelight Studios Marks 50 Million Copies Sold

Split Fiction Sales Cross 7 Million Copies as Hazelight Studios Marks 50 Million Copies Sold

It Takes Two has sold 30 million copies in five years, while A Way Out has sold 13 million copies in eight years, Hazelight confirmed.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 April 2026 14:56 IST
Split Fiction Sales Cross 7 Million Copies as Hazelight Studios Marks 50 Million Copies Sold

Photo Credit: EA/ Hazelight Studios

Split Fiction is a split screen co-op action/adventure game

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Highlights
  • Split Fiction released on March 6 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X
  • It Takes Two won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021
  • A Way Out released in 2018
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Split Fiction, the co-op adventure game from Hazelight Studios, has sold 7 million copies. The developer confirmed Wednesday that three of its most recent games — A Way Out, It Takes Two, and Split Fiction — had cumulatively sold 50 million copies, with the latter selling 7 million units in one year.

Hazelight Crosses 50 Million Units Sold

It Takes Two, on the other hand, has sold 30 million copies in five years. A Way Out, which was released in 2018, has sold 13 million copies in eight years. Split Fiction, which launched across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X in March 2025 and was ported to Switch 2 when the hybrid Nintendo console was released in June, has a long way to go to catch up with It Takes Two, but it is selling faster than the 2021 game.

In May 2025, Hazelight announced that Split Fiction had sold 4 million copies in just two months of launch. At the time, publisher Electronic Arts said that the game's sales had nearly doubled the company's expectations.

Hazelight, known for making co-op games, meanwhile, has already begun working on its next project. Studio director Josef Fares confirmed after the launch of Split Fiction that the studio's next game was in very early stages of development. Fares said at the time that he was "fully focused and excited” about Hazelight's next game, but he did not share any details about the title.

Split Fiction launched on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on March 6, 2025. It was released as a launch title for Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, 2025. The co-op adventure game received widespread critical acclaim and was one of the highest rated games of 2025. It sold one million copies within 48 hours of launch and doubled that sales figure in its first week.

At The Game Awards 2025, the split-screen co-op title was nominated in four categories, including Best Game Direction and Best Action/Adventure Game. Split Fiction has also bagged four nominations at BAFTA Games Awards 2026, which is set to take place on April 17.

A Way Out

A Way Out

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer, Co-op
PEGI Rating 18+
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Further reading: Hazelight Studios, It Takes Two, Split Fiction, A Way Out, EA
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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