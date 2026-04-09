Split Fiction, the co-op adventure game from Hazelight Studios, has sold 7 million copies. The developer confirmed Wednesday that three of its most recent games — A Way Out, It Takes Two, and Split Fiction — had cumulatively sold 50 million copies, with the latter selling 7 million units in one year.

Hazelight Crosses 50 Million Units Sold

It Takes Two, on the other hand, has sold 30 million copies in five years. A Way Out, which was released in 2018, has sold 13 million copies in eight years. Split Fiction, which launched across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X in March 2025 and was ported to Switch 2 when the hybrid Nintendo console was released in June, has a long way to go to catch up with It Takes Two, but it is selling faster than the 2021 game.

OVER 50 MILLION COPIES SOLD!!!



We're stunned and amazed how many fans have enjoyed our games 🤯😍



A Way Out: 13 Million

It Takes Two: 30 Million

Split Fiction: 7 Million



Your love and support keeps us going and we can't wait to show you our fourth game... 😉 pic.twitter.com/mVmy9CaUDM — Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) April 8, 2026

In May 2025, Hazelight announced that Split Fiction had sold 4 million copies in just two months of launch. At the time, publisher Electronic Arts said that the game's sales had nearly doubled the company's expectations.

Hazelight, known for making co-op games, meanwhile, has already begun working on its next project. Studio director Josef Fares confirmed after the launch of Split Fiction that the studio's next game was in very early stages of development. Fares said at the time that he was "fully focused and excited” about Hazelight's next game, but he did not share any details about the title.

Split Fiction launched on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on March 6, 2025. It was released as a launch title for Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, 2025. The co-op adventure game received widespread critical acclaim and was one of the highest rated games of 2025. It sold one million copies within 48 hours of launch and doubled that sales figure in its first week.

At The Game Awards 2025, the split-screen co-op title was nominated in four categories, including Best Game Direction and Best Action/Adventure Game. Split Fiction has also bagged four nominations at BAFTA Games Awards 2026, which is set to take place on April 17.