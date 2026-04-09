Dyson on Thursday announced the expansion of its portfolio of airflow-focused products with the launch of the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool fan. The company says it is part of a new product line and has been designed for on-the-go usage. It is claimed to combine a compact form factor with multi-functional usability, where it can be used handheld, worn, or placed on a desk. The Dyson HushJet Mini Cool fan is positioned as a personal cooling solution for varied scenarios, including commuting, work, and outdoor activities.

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan Availability

The Dyson HushJet Mini Cool fan is available in three finishes — Ink/Cobalt, Carnelian/Sky, and Stone/Blush. It ships with a Neck Dock, Charging Stand, USB-C cable, and a Travel Pouch. There are optional accessories available too, including a Universal Mount for attaching the fan to surfaces like prams, and a Grip Clip for securing it to bags or clothing.

The company says the fan will be introduced in select global markets first, with availability in India expected soon. Pricing details have not yet been disclosed.

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan Features, Specifications

The Dyson HushJet Mini Cool fan is powered by a brushless DC motor spinning at up to 65,000 RPM. As per the company, this enables airflow speeds of up to 25 metres per second. The fan uses Dyson's proprietary HushJet nozzle, which is claimed to deliver focused airflow while reducing turbulence and lowering high-frequency noise. Dyson says this results in a quieter and more refined tonal profile.

“The HushJet Mini Cool fan is the culmination of that journey: powerful airflow, engineered for life on the move by bringing elite cooling technology from every home to your hand,” Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer at Dyson, said in a statement.

On the acoustics front, the fan operates at 72.5 dBA in Boost mode, 68 dBA at speed 5, and as low as 52 dBA at speed 1. There are five airflow speeds along with a Boost mode, which allows users to customise cooling intensity depending on their needs. The fan supports three usage modes — handheld, desk, and wearable.

Dyson says the design of the HushJet Mini Cool fan incorporates airflow-shaping elements to improve efficiency and ensure quicker heat dissipation during use. The fan tips the scales at 212g. It comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to six hours of runtime. Charging, meanwhile, takes place via USB Type-C and takes around three hours.