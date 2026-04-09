OnePlus Nord 6 was launched in India earlier this week as the first model in the tech firm's latest Nord 6 lineup. Days after its unveiling, the new OnePlus smartphone is now on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform. The phone is offered in three colour options and two RAM configurations. The company is providing introductory bank offers and EMI options to customers. Powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 series chipset from Qualcomm, the OnePlus Nord 6 boasts a 9,000mAh battery. The handset is also equipped with a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter.

OnePlus Nord 6 Price in India, Offers

OnePlus Nord 6 price in India starts at Rs. 38,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 41,999.

The company is providing an instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on credit cards of Axis Bank and HDFC Bank. Additionally, customers can purchase the OnePlus Nord 6 with up to six months of interest-free EMI options, applicable on transactions made via select cards.

OnePlus' new smartphone is now on sale in India via Amazon and the OnePlus India online store. The OnePlus Nord 6 is offered in Fresh Mint, Pitch Black, and Quick Silver colourways.

OnePlus Nord 6 Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Nord 6 is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on the company's Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. The tech firm promises four OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the phone. The new Nord 6 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to 165Hz of refresh rate, 450 ppi pixel density, up to 3,600 nits peak brightness, 3,840Hz PWM dimming, and Crystal Guard protection. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset powers the OnePlus Nord 6, along with an Adreno 825 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. For thermal management, the company has equipped the Nord 6 with a vapour chamber cooling solution, which features a 33,147 sq mm heat dissipation area.

For optics, the OnePlus Nord 6 carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter with a Sony LYT-600 CMOS sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The primary camera has been paired with an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera, featuring an OmniVision OV08F sensor and a 112-degree field of view. On the front, it is equipped with a 32-megapixel (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video calls. It is capable of recording videos at up to 4K/60 fps.

The OnePlus Nord 6 is backed by a 9,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging, 27W wired reverse charging, and bypass charging. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The handset measures 162.5x77.5x8.5mm and weighs about 217g.

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