Technology News

Warner Bros Discovery Unveils Revamped 'Max' Streaming Service, Launching May 23

Max will be the successor to the company's HBO Max service, creating an extensive catalogue of content from HBO and Discovery+.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 April 2023 13:12 IST
Warner Bros Discovery Unveils Revamped 'Max' Streaming Service, Launching May 23

Photo Credit: Reuters

Warner Bros Discovery will seek to expand its reach beyond devotees of HBO's acclaimed and edgy shows

Highlights
  • The studio will mine its content library to produce programming
  • A new series based on the Harry Potter books has been announced
  • Prices for Max would start from $9.99 a month

Warner Bros Discovery on Wednesday said it will launch on May 23 its long-awaited new streaming service, christened "Max", combining HBO Max's scripted entertainment with Discovery's reality shows.

The service will seek to expand its reach beyond devotees of HBO's acclaimed and edgy shows by incorporating unscripted fare and children's programming.

It also will mine the studio's rich content library to produce high-profile programming, including a new series based on the Harry Potter books by author JK Rowling, and another prequel to popular fantasy series Game of Thrones.

Warner Bros, Walt Disney and other media companies are seeking to strike the right balance between spending on fresh programming to attract and retain subscribers and turning a profit.

Shares in Warner Bros Discovery closed down nearly 6 percent, part of a broader decline in streaming stocks after critical remarks from renowned investor Warren Buffett.

"It's not really a very good business," Buffett said on CNBC television. While people working in entertainment "make lots of money, the shareholders really haven't done that great over time".

Buffett is an investor in Paramount Global, which dropped 3 percent on Wednesday. Disney fell 2.5 percent and Netflix was down 2 percent.

The new "Max" service will serve as a test of CEO David Zaslav's ambition to create one of the world's leading streaming services by assembling a collection of disparate assets, from the Barefoot Contessa cooking show to Batman.

"This is our time, this is our chance," Zaslav said during a presentation held on the Warner studio lot in Burbank, California. "I feel like for our company, this is our rendezvous with destiny."

Prices for Max would range $9.99 (roughly Rs. 820) a month for the ad-supported version to $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,640) a month for "Max Ultimate" for the ad-free tier with four concurrent streams. One tier would retain the current HBO Max pricing of $15.99 (roughly Rs. 1,310) a month - a strategy that won praise from one media analyst.

"By keeping the pricing the same, except for the new premium tier, there's no reason for anybody to churn off," said Bank of America media analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich. "For the same price you're getting multiples of content."

Zaslav said HBO's "one-of-a-kind storytelling" would bring subscribers to the service while Discovery's unscripted programming would keep them.

Warner Bros Discovery eliminated "HBO" from the name of the streaming service, which for some viewers connotes bespoke series but repels others.

Global streaming chief JB Perrette said, "HBO is HBO" and it "should not be pushed to the breaking point" by taking on a wide variety of content offered by HBO and Discovery.

"We look to go broader," Perrette said, "And we think we can compete with the biggest players in the space."

The service will feature HBO content including multiple Emmy award-winning drama series Succession and hit video-game adaptation The Last of Us.

New titles

It will also have several new titles based on popular franchises, including The Penguin, a series based on the DC Comics villain, a new comedy series derived from the hit CBS show The Big Bang Theory, and a new installment in the Fixer Upper home improvement franchise, Fixer Upper: The Hotel.

CEO Zaslav has said Warner Bros films would enjoy a traditional theatrical release and reap box office proceeds before becoming available on the streaming service.

The opportunity to better capitalize on the streaming video revolution was one of the justifications for the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia in 2022.

But by the time the deal closed in April last year, Wall Street's enthusiasm for streaming had begun to wane, as Netflix reported its first loss of subscribers in more than a decade. Investors began prioritizing profits over subscriber gains, ushering in a new frugality across Hollywood.

Like other media companies, Warner Bros Discovery has yet to turn a profit on its HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services, though the company has reduced losses from them.

It has set a subscriber goal of 130 million by 2025, well below Netflix's 231 million subscribers.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HBO, Warner Bros, HBO Max, Discovery Plus, Warner Bros Discovery
Samsung Has Confirmed Its Keyboard App Drains Battery Faster After One UI 5.1 Update

Related Stories

Warner Bros Discovery Unveils Revamped 'Max' Streaming Service, Launching May 23
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 May Launch in 2025 With This Feature: Report
  2. Apple Now Makes Almost 7 Percent of All iPhone Models in India: Report
  3. Realme Narzo N55 With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  4. Croma Summer Travel Essentials: Best Deals on Gadgets
  5. Asus ROG Phone 7 Series Design, Specifications, Price Leaked: Details
  6. Samsung Keyboard Drains Battery Faster After One UI 5.1 Update; How to Fix
  7. Vivo T2 5G First Impressions: Worthy Upgrades?
  8. Truecaller Just Launched This New Feature for iPhone Users
  9. WhatsApp Companion Mode Rolling Out to All Android Beta Testers: Report
  10. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
#Latest Stories
  1. Warner Bros Discovery Unveils Revamped 'Max' Streaming Service, Launching May 23
  2. Samsung Has Confirmed Its Keyboard App Drains Battery Faster After One UI 5.1 Update
  3. iPhone SE 4 Will Launch in 2025 With Custom Apple 5G Modem: Jeff Pu
  4. Asus ZenFone 10 Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and More: Report
  5. Harry Potter TV Series Announced With Seven-Season Order, JK Rowling to Executive-Produce
  6. Xbox Game Pass Is Finally Available at Retail in India: Report
  7. Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade, First Major One Since Merge, Is Complete: Binance
  8. Apple Now Makes Almost 7 Percent of All iPhone Models in India: Report
  9. Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Renders, Specifications, and Price Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. BTC Stands Undeterred at Over $30,000, Market Momentum Pulls Up Shib Among Most Altcoins
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.