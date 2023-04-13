Samsung One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 was announced during the launch of the Galaxy S23 series in February. While the update brought several improvements to the devices, including an enhanced camera experience, it was reported to cause excess battery draining on Samsung Galaxy devices. Specifically, the Samsung Keyboard app was said to increase the battery usage on the devices. Now, Samsung, too, has confirmed the issue on its community page for Malaysia. The company has also shared the fix to this problem by bringing in a new update for the app.

According to a Samsung Community page, the One UI 5.1 version has been confirmed to affect the battery life of Galaxy devices adversely. The company has shared that the problem can be fixed by updating the Keyboard app to its latest version that was released on March 2. The latest version of the Samsung Keyboard app (v 5.6.10.31) can be downloaded from the Galaxy Store.

To update the Samsung Keyboard app, users will be required to go to the Galaxy Store > Menu > Updates > Samsung Keyboard > Tap the Update button. Do note that if the app has already been updated, The Update button may not appear on the screen.

Launched on February 1, the Android 13-based One UI 5.1 update brought better camera experience and added the Expert RAW feature for high-quality images. It also offers ease to multitasking with the DeX Mode. It let users resize both windows using the splitter in the middle of the screen. Further, the update also allows users to control their Galaxy smartphone and tablet with the same mouse used to control the Samsung Galaxy Book.

The Gallery app also received a Shared Family Album feature, that uses facial recognition to suggest photos to add to the folder.

