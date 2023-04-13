Technology News

Samsung Has Confirmed Its Keyboard App Drains Battery Faster After One UI 5.1 Update

Samsung phone users can update the Keyboard app to its latest version to prevent excess battery drain.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 April 2023 13:04 IST
Samsung Has Confirmed Its Keyboard App Drains Battery Faster After One UI 5.1 Update

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung launched the Android 13-based One UI 5.1 update in February

Highlights
  • Samsung released One UI 5.1 update alongside Galaxy S23 series
  • The update was reported to be causing excess battery drain on devices
  • Now, Samsung also confirmed the issue via its community page

Samsung One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 was announced during the launch of the Galaxy S23 series in February. While the update brought several improvements to the devices, including an enhanced camera experience, it was reported to cause excess battery draining on Samsung Galaxy devices. Specifically, the Samsung Keyboard app was said to increase the battery usage on the devices. Now, Samsung, too, has confirmed the issue on its community page for Malaysia. The company has also shared the fix to this problem by bringing in a new update for the app.

According to a Samsung Community page, the One UI 5.1 version has been confirmed to affect the battery life of Galaxy devices adversely. The company has shared that the problem can be fixed by updating the Keyboard app to its latest version that was released on March 2. The latest version of the Samsung Keyboard app (v 5.6.10.31) can be downloaded from the Galaxy Store.

To update the Samsung Keyboard app, users will be required to go to the Galaxy Store > Menu > Updates > Samsung Keyboard > Tap the Update button. Do note that if the app has already been updated, The Update button may not appear on the screen.

Launched on February 1, the Android 13-based One UI 5.1 update brought better camera experience and added the Expert RAW feature for high-quality images. It also offers ease to multitasking with the DeX Mode. It let users resize both windows using the splitter in the middle of the screen. Further, the update also allows users to control their Galaxy smartphone and tablet with the same mouse used to control the Samsung Galaxy Book.

The Gallery app also received a Shared Family Album feature, that uses facial recognition to suggest photos to add to the folder.

 

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung, One UI 6.1, Samsung Keyboard app
iPhone SE 4 Will Launch in 2025 With Custom Apple 5G Modem: Jeff Pu

