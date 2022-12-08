Wonder Woman 3 is reportedly no longer moving forward at DC Studios. As per The Hollywood Reporter, director Patty Jenkins recently submitted the screenplay for the Gal Gadot-led film, which she co-wrote with Geoff Johns (Suicide Squad). However, the newly-appointed co-leads James Gunn and Peter Safran, alongside Warner Bros. Pictures co-chairs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, broke the news to the filmmaker, informing her that Wonder Woman 3's arc “did not fit in with the new (but still unfolding) plans.” This development comes just a day after star Gadot expressed her excitement to play the Amazonian warrior once again.

“I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans,” Gadot said on Twitter. “Can't wait to share her next chapter with you.” It is unclear if the actress was aware of Wonder Woman 3's fate at the time of tweeting. For the uninitiated, Jenkins directed Wonder Woman (2017) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) — the latter of which received mixed reactions from both fans and critics alike. THR also notes that while production costs are not a factor, the studio could end up saving “tens of millions of dollars” by outright cancelling the third instalment. Its sources suggest that with Wonder Woman 3, lead Gadot was eligible for a $20 million (about Rs. 165 crore) payday, while the director “would have received $12 million” (about Rs. 99 crore).

DC Studios co-leads Gunn and Safran are expected to meet up with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, next week, to unveil their plan to help “reset” the DC Universe. It is known that Zaslav has been on a mission to turn the otherwise messy comic book universe into a connected arc, akin to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, by laying out a 10-year plan that focuses on quality over quantity. As part of the process, he cancelled a bunch of in-production films, including the Leslie Grace-led Batgirl, and hired the aforementioned pair Gunn and Safran to overlook the DC film, TV series, and animation projects. With these new executives in charge, THR cites some rumours and possibilities, claiming that this could be the end of the Snyderverse.

“The first, which builds on the shuttering of Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3, is the closing curtain of the Snyderverse, and the heroes cast by filmmaker Zack Snyder for his Justice League,” it reads. “This one sees the shutting down of Man of Steel 2, with a returning Henry Cavill, and having no more Aquaman, fronted by Jason Momoa.” Following a post-credits scene appearance in Black Adam, Man of Steel star Cavill took to Instagram to reveal that he was returning to play Superman. This news was corroborated by a separate report which stated that a Man of Steel sequel was in development at the WBD offices, with Charles Roven (The Dark Knight) attached to produce.

However, this new report suggests that Cavill's future with the franchise and the possibility of another Black Adam iteration is in question. The latter Dwayne Johnson-led film only managed to gross $354.8 million (about Rs. 3,166 crore), with a production budget of over $190 million (about Rs. 1,563 crore).

The report further claims that Momoa could rise up as a “pivotal figure” with Gunn and Safran's plans. His upcoming film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom suffered a delay, earlier this year, and will now be out on December 25, 2023, marking the final movie produced by the old regime — led by ex-DC Films president Walter Hamada. That said, THR's sources claim that it wouldn't mark the end of Momoa's stint with DC, as he is supposedly connected to a Lobo project, which follows an intergalactic, cigar-smoking bounty hunter.

With all that said, Matt Reeves' The Batman universe appears to be unaffected by Gunn and Safran's new plans. The director is charting an expansion of the universe with a sequel, a spin-off series based on Colin Farell's Penguin, and several movies based on the Dark Knight's rogues gallery. The last of them is still in early development.

