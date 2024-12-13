You're Cordially Invited OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Amazon MGM Studios has announced the release of its latest comedy, You're Cordially Invited, which will premiere on Prime Video on January 30, 2025. The official trailer and poster for the film have been unveiled, highlighting the chaos caused by two weddings being double-booked at the same venue. The storyline follows the father of one bride, played by Will Ferrell, and the sister of the other bride, portrayed by Reese Witherspoon, as they navigate an accidental scheduling conflict. Each party is determined to preserve their respective celebrations, resulting in humorous confrontations and unanticipated challenges.

When and Where to Watch You're Cordially Invited

The film is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on January 30, 2025. Subscribers to the streaming platform can access this comedy. It is rated R.

Official Trailer and Plot of You're Cordially Invited

The trailer introduces viewers to the central conflict: a remote island venue off the coast of Georgia mistakenly schedules two weddings on the same day. Ferrell's character, Jim, is preparing for his daughter Jenni's, played by Geraldine Viswanathan, big day, while Witherspoon's character, Margot, is organising her sister Neve's, played by, Meredith Hagner, dream wedding. As tensions rise, both families attempt to outshine the other while contending with limited resources. The trailer teases a series of comedic mishaps, as the characters work to balance their ambitions with the unexpected obstacles of their shared predicament.

Cast and Crew of You're Cordially Invited

In addition to Ferrell and Witherspoon, the ensemble cast includes Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, and Jack McBrayer, among others. Directed and written by Nicholas Stoller, the project has been produced by Stoller, Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Lauren Neustadter, and Conor Welch.