Technology News
English Edition

You're Cordially Invited OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon star in You're Cordially Invited, a chaotic comedy streaming January 30.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 December 2024 12:24 IST
You're Cordially Invited OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Prime Video

You're Cordially Invited, which will premiere on Prime Video on January 30, 2025.

Highlights
  • Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon lead You're Cordially Invited cast
  • Two weddings clash as the venue is double-booked
  • Directed by Forgetting Sarah Marshall’s Nicholas Stoller
Advertisement

Amazon MGM Studios has announced the release of its latest comedy, You're Cordially Invited, which will premiere on Prime Video on January 30, 2025. The official trailer and poster for the film have been unveiled, highlighting the chaos caused by two weddings being double-booked at the same venue. The storyline follows the father of one bride, played by Will Ferrell, and the sister of the other bride, portrayed by Reese Witherspoon, as they navigate an accidental scheduling conflict. Each party is determined to preserve their respective celebrations, resulting in humorous confrontations and unanticipated challenges.

When and Where to Watch You're Cordially Invited

The film is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on January 30, 2025. Subscribers to the streaming platform can access this comedy. It is rated R.

Official Trailer and Plot of You're Cordially Invited

The trailer introduces viewers to the central conflict: a remote island venue off the coast of Georgia mistakenly schedules two weddings on the same day. Ferrell's character, Jim, is preparing for his daughter Jenni's, played by Geraldine Viswanathan, big day, while Witherspoon's character, Margot, is organising her sister Neve's, played by, Meredith Hagner, dream wedding. As tensions rise, both families attempt to outshine the other while contending with limited resources. The trailer teases a series of comedic mishaps, as the characters work to balance their ambitions with the unexpected obstacles of their shared predicament.

Cast and Crew of You're Cordially Invited

In addition to Ferrell and Witherspoon, the ensemble cast includes Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, and Jack McBrayer, among others. Directed and written by Nicholas Stoller, the project has been produced by Stoller, Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Lauren Neustadter, and Conor Welch.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, You're Cordially Invited, comedy movie, wedding mishaps, Nicholas Stoller, Prime Video, new comedy films
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro With Intel Lunar Lake Processor and Galaxy AI Launched: Specifications
WhatsApp Rolls Out New Effects for Video Calls, Group Calling Improvements

Related Stories

You're Cordially Invited OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G Battery, Charging Details Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Sookshma Darshini OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed
  3. Naughty Dog's Next Game Is a New Retro Futuristic Sci-Fi Franchise for PS5
  4. Huawei Mate X6 Foldable With 6.45-Inch Outer Display Launched Globally
  5. Infinix Hot 50 Series Now Available in New Colour Options
  6. Poco X7 5G Design Renders, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
  7. Samsung Unveils Its Moohan XR Headset to Rival the Apple Vision Pro
  8. Redmi Note 14 5G Series First Sale Starts Today in India
  9. Donald Trump Says the US Will 'Do Something Great With Crypto'
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8s Elite SoC, 1.5K Resolution Display, More
  2. Samsung Unveils Moohan Android XR Headset to Compete With Apple Vision Pro in 2025
  3. US President-Elect Donald Trump Says US Will 'Do Something Great With Crypto' at NYSE
  4. Drought-Stressed Plants Emit Sounds That Guide Moth Egg-Laying Choices
  5. ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode With Vision Rolling Out to Paid Subscribers
  6. Skoda and Volkswagen Cars May Be Susceptible to Hacking Due to Infotainment System Vulnerabilities
  7. Naughty Dog Reveals Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a New Sci-Fi Franchise for PS5
  8. NASA's SPHEREx Mission to Map the Sky in 3D Set for February 2025 Launch
  9. Realme 14x 5G Confirmed to Pack 6,000mAh Battery; Charging Details Revealed
  10. Samsung Might Equip Galaxy S26 Series With Its In-House Exynos Chips in 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »