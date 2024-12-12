I Am Kathalan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Naslen's Thriller?

I Am Kathalan, directed by Girish AD and starring Naslen K Gafoor, is reportedly gearing up for its OTT release. The film, which delves into a gripping tale of cybercrime and revenge, has captured attention for its unique take on the techno-thriller genre. As per a recent report, the digital rights have been secured by the Manorama Max platform, and viewers can expect an official announcement of the release date soon.

When and Where to Watch I Am Kathalan

As per a report by TImes of India, I Am Kathalan digital rights have been secured by Manorama Max for an undisclosed amount. That said, there is no official confirmation about the OTT release date of the latest movie. But reports suggest the streaming debut may happen by mid-December 2024.

Official Trailer and Plot of I Am Kathalan

I Am Kathalan introduced audiences to the character of Vishnu, a tech-savvy young man grappling with academic setbacks and personal loss. The plot revolves around his attempt to take revenge on a fraudulent chit-fund company, leading him into a web of danger and emotional turmoil. Written by Sajin Cherukayil, the narrative blends technology and suspense, offering a darker tone than director Girish AD's earlier works.

Cast and Crew of I Am Kathalan

The film features Naslen K Gafoor as Vishnu, supported by Lijomol Jose, Dileesh Pothan, and Anishma Anilkumar in pivotal roles. Cinematography by Sharan Velayudhan and editing by Akash Joseph Varghese contribute to the film's intense atmosphere. The music, composed by Sidhartha Pradeep, complements the gripping storyline. The production was handled by Gokulam Gopalan, Dr. Paul Varghese, and Krishnamoorthy under Dream Big Films.

Reception of I Am Kathalan

The film has a rating of 7.1 / 10 on IMDb. It has been praised for Naslen's performance, the technical aspects and the innovative storytelling approach.