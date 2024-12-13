Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro was launched on Thursday, months after it unveiled the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 in September. The latest laptop from the South Korean technology conglomerate joins the Galaxy Book 5 series and boasts the new Intel Core Ultra series 2 processor dubbed Lunar Lake, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and Thunderbolt 4 ports. It also gets artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, leveraging Microsoft's Copilot+ platform as well as Galaxy AI — Samsung's AI suite.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro Availability

Samsung says Galaxy Book 5 Pro will initially be available for purchase in South Korea starting Janaury 2. Potential customers can sign up to be notified of the sale and receive a discount coupon.

The laptop will be offered in two colourways — gray and silver.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro has been launched in two sizes — 14-inch and 16-inch. It is equipped with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen display with an anti-reflective coating on top and Vision Booster feature. It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra Processor Series 2 (codenamed Lunar Lake) along with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU), supporting up to 47 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

Courtesy of the NPU, it supports on-device AI capabilities. The Galaxy Book 5 Pro is a Microsoft Copilot+ PC and also gets Samsung's Galaxy AI suite. The latter supports functions such as AI Select — a visual lookup feature similar to Google's Circle to Search. Users can highlight a part of the screen by circling or drawing on it and search for it on the web. Further, it taps the NPU to access Optical Character Recognition (OCR), enabling them to select text from images and scan QR codes by circling on them.

Then there's the Photo Remaster feature which can upscale old images into high-definition resolution.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro features a webcam with Staggered HDR technology, a quad speaker setup, and Dolby Atmos support. It can run up to 25 hours on a single charge. For connectivity, there are Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, USB Type-A ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.