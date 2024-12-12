How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Youtube/ GDH
How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, a Thai film directed by Pat Boonnitipat and co-written by Thodsapon Thiptinnakorn, captures an emotional story of family ties and personal transformation. Released in theatres on April 4, 2024, the movie has garnered widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike. The heartfelt storyline and commendable performances have made it the highest-grossing Thai film of the year. The movie's protagonist, M, a college dropout aiming to become a video game streamer, faces life-altering decisions after learning his grandmother, portrayed by Usha Seamkhum, has terminal cancer. The film delves into themes such as familial bonds, cultural heritage and self-discovery.
The film is now streaming on Netflix, following its successful theatrical run. Viewers worldwide can now experience this poignant tale at their convenience.
The trailer, available on Netflix Asia's YouTube channel, offers a glimpse into the emotional depth and comedic moments of the movie. M, played by Putthipong Assaratanakul, quits his job to care for his demanding grandmother, aiming to secure her approval and inheritance. Complications arise when M realises he is not the only contender for her fortune. The plot weaves moments of laughter and sorrow, highlighting the transformative journeys of both M and his grandmother.
The film boasts a stellar cast, including Putthipong Assaratanakul as M and Usha Seamkhum as Mengju. Supporting roles are portrayed by Sarinrat Thomas, Pongsatorn Jongwilas, Sanya Kunakorn, Tontawan Tantivejakul, Duangporn Oapirat, and Himawari Tajiri. Produced by Vanridee Pongsittisak and Jira Maligool under Jor Kwang Films, the movie was created with the collaboration of GDH 559 Studio.
Praised for its screenplay, direction, and acting, the film has left a lasting impression on critics and audiences. It earned $50 million and has an IMDb rating of 8.0 / 10.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement