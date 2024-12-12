How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies: When and Where to Watch it Online?

How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, a Thai film directed by Pat Boonnitipat and co-written by Thodsapon Thiptinnakorn, captures an emotional story of family ties and personal transformation. Released in theatres on April 4, 2024, the movie has garnered widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike. The heartfelt storyline and commendable performances have made it the highest-grossing Thai film of the year. The movie's protagonist, M, a college dropout aiming to become a video game streamer, faces life-altering decisions after learning his grandmother, portrayed by Usha Seamkhum, has terminal cancer. The film delves into themes such as familial bonds, cultural heritage and self-discovery.

When and Where to Watch How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

The film is now streaming on Netflix, following its successful theatrical run. Viewers worldwide can now experience this poignant tale at their convenience.

Official Trailer and Plot of How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

The trailer, available on Netflix Asia's YouTube channel, offers a glimpse into the emotional depth and comedic moments of the movie. M, played by Putthipong Assaratanakul, quits his job to care for his demanding grandmother, aiming to secure her approval and inheritance. Complications arise when M realises he is not the only contender for her fortune. The plot weaves moments of laughter and sorrow, highlighting the transformative journeys of both M and his grandmother.

Cast and Crew of How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Putthipong Assaratanakul as M and Usha Seamkhum as Mengju. Supporting roles are portrayed by Sarinrat Thomas, Pongsatorn Jongwilas, Sanya Kunakorn, Tontawan Tantivejakul, Duangporn Oapirat, and Himawari Tajiri. Produced by Vanridee Pongsittisak and Jira Maligool under Jor Kwang Films, the movie was created with the collaboration of GDH 559 Studio.

Reception of How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

Praised for its screenplay, direction, and acting, the film has left a lasting impression on critics and audiences. It earned $50 million and has an IMDb rating of 8.0 / 10.