Yuva Chandra Krishna, Ananya Nagalla Starrer Pottel Streaming Now on Prime Video

Yuva Chandra Krishna and Ananya Nagalla's Telugu thriller, Pottel, is now streaming on OTT platforms. The film, originally released in theatres on October 25, 2024, delves into the cultural and societal dynamics of rural Telangana. According to reports, the film became available for streaming on Prime Video on December 20, 2024. Directed by Sahit Mothkuri, Pottel is a gripping narrative about tradition, education, and societal barriers, set in a rustic 1980s backdrop.

When and Where to Watch Pottel

The digital premiere of Pottel commenced on December 20, 2024, just eight weeks after its theatrical release. The film can be streamed on Prime Video and Aha, with its sudden release catching many by surprise. Fans of rural drama thrillers can now explore the movie's storyline from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Pottel

The trailer of Pottel showcased the struggles of Pedda Gangadhar, a shepherd in a remote Telangana village, portrayed by Yuva Chandra Krishna. The plot focuses on his determination to provide formal education for his daughter, a rare ambition in his caste-dominated society. Gangadhar's efforts are met with resistance from the authoritarian Patel, played by Ajay, leading to conflicts that challenge long-standing traditions. The disappearance of a sacrificial sheep further adds layers of intrigue and suspense to the story.

Cast and Crew of Pottel

Pottel was directed by Sahit Mothkuri and produced by Nishank Reddy Kuruthi and Suresh Kumar Sadige under Pragya Sannidhi Creations and NISA Entertainment. The cast includes Ajay, Noel Sean, Priyanka Sharma, Srikanth Iyengar, Chatrapati Sekhar and Baby Thanasvi alongside the lead actors. Monish Bhupathi Raju handled the cinematography, Karthika Srinivas edited the film, and Shekhar Chandra composed the music.

Reception of Pottel

While the performances in Pottel received appreciation, the screenplay and pacing were criticised for being predictable. According to reports, the film struggled at the box office, collecting around Rs. 2.5 crores. It has an IMDb rating of 8.0 / 10.