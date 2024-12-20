Technology News
English Edition

Yuva Chandra Krishna, Ananya Nagalla Starrer Pottel Streaming Now on Prime Video

The Telugu thriller Pottel, led by Yuva Chandra Krishna, explores rural Telangana’s social challenges

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 December 2024 15:58 IST
Yuva Chandra Krishna, Ananya Nagalla Starrer Pottel Streaming Now on Prime Video

Photo Credit: youtube

Watch Yuva Chandra Krishna, Ananya Nagalla's Rural Thriller on Prime Video

Highlights
  • Pottel now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Aha
  • Starring Yuva Chandra Krishna, Ananya Nagalla in lead roles
  • Explore the gripping rural drama set in 1980s Telangana
Advertisement

Yuva Chandra Krishna and Ananya Nagalla's Telugu thriller, Pottel, is now streaming on OTT platforms. The film, originally released in theatres on October 25, 2024, delves into the cultural and societal dynamics of rural Telangana. According to reports, the film became available for streaming on Prime Video on December 20, 2024. Directed by Sahit Mothkuri, Pottel is a gripping narrative about tradition, education, and societal barriers, set in a rustic 1980s backdrop.

When and Where to Watch Pottel

The digital premiere of Pottel commenced on December 20, 2024, just eight weeks after its theatrical release. The film can be streamed on Prime Video and Aha, with its sudden release catching many by surprise. Fans of rural drama thrillers can now explore the movie's storyline from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Pottel

The trailer of Pottel showcased the struggles of Pedda Gangadhar, a shepherd in a remote Telangana village, portrayed by Yuva Chandra Krishna. The plot focuses on his determination to provide formal education for his daughter, a rare ambition in his caste-dominated society. Gangadhar's efforts are met with resistance from the authoritarian Patel, played by Ajay, leading to conflicts that challenge long-standing traditions. The disappearance of a sacrificial sheep further adds layers of intrigue and suspense to the story.

Cast and Crew of Pottel

Pottel was directed by Sahit Mothkuri and produced by Nishank Reddy Kuruthi and Suresh Kumar Sadige under Pragya Sannidhi Creations and NISA Entertainment. The cast includes Ajay, Noel Sean, Priyanka Sharma, Srikanth Iyengar, Chatrapati Sekhar and Baby Thanasvi alongside the lead actors. Monish Bhupathi Raju handled the cinematography, Karthika Srinivas edited the film, and Shekhar Chandra composed the music.

Reception of Pottel

While the performances in Pottel received appreciation, the screenplay and pacing were criticised for being predictable. According to reports, the film struggled at the box office, collecting around Rs. 2.5 crores. It has an IMDb rating of 8.0 / 10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Pottel, Yuva Chandra Krishna, Ananya Nagalla, Telugu Thriller, Prime Video, AHA, Sahit Mothkuri
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Rapido Reportedly Fixes Security Flaw That Exposed User and Driver Information
Yuva Chandra Krishna, Ananya Nagalla Starrer Pottel Streaming Now on Prime Video
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro Should Be in Your Cart. Here's Why!
  2. How to Change Address in Aadhaar Card Online for Free?
  3. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series Can Change Panel Colour Based on Temperature
  4. Vivo X200 Pro Review: A Great Package With Stellar Cameras
  5. Lava Blaze Duo 5G Available for Purchase in India: See Price, Launch Offers
  6. Lenovo Could Debut World's First Laptop With Rollable Screen at CES 2025
  7. Samsung Offers Up to Rs. 12,000 Discount forÂ Galaxy Watch Ultra
  8. SpaceX Starship Flight 7 Test Gets FAA Launch Licence, Preparing for 2025
  9. OTT Releases This Week (Dec 16-Dec 21): Girls will be Girls, Zebra, and More
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Tipped to Get Big RAM Boost
#Latest Stories
  1. Alien Plant Fossil Discovered Near Utah, Cannot Be Linked to Any Known Plant Family
  2. Samsung Announces Discounts on Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 Series, More
  3. Vivo Pad 4 Pro Key Features Tipped; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC
  4. ChatGPT App for macOS Support Expanded to Apple Notes and Other Third-Party Apps
  5. Genesis Open-Source AI Physics Engine Introduced, Can Generate 4D Dynamic Worlds to Train Robots
  6. OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Spotted on MIIT Site Ahead of Launch Next Week
  7. OnePlus Watch 3 Render, Key Features Leaked; Said to Get Rotating Crown, ECG Support
  8. Samsung Patent Application Hints at Flagship Smartphone With Curved Screens
  9. Shark Gut Design Enables Valve-Free Pipes for Efficient Fluid Flow, New Study Suggests
  10. New Study Challenges Presence of Intermediate-Mass Black Hole in Omega Centauri
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »