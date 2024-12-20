Technology News
English Edition

Rapido Reportedly Fixes Security Flaw That Exposed User and Driver Information

A portal for feedback reportedly exposed around 1,800 responses from Rapido users and drivers that included some personal information.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 20 December 2024 15:06 IST
Rapido Reportedly Fixes Security Flaw That Exposed User and Driver Information

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Sora Shimazaki

Highlights
  • Rapido has resolved a security flaw that exposed some user data
  • Data of users, drivers who submitted feedback may have been exposed
  • Rapido has already shut off access to the portal
Advertisement

Rapido recently fixed a security flaw that exposed personal information related to users and drivers on the ride-hailing platform, according to a report. A feedback form designed for Rapido users and drivers reportedly revealed their full names, email addresses, and phone numbers, via a portal that was discovered by a security researcher. The company acknowledged the issue and has secured the portal in order to prevent unauthorised access to user and driver data that could be used to target these users in scams.

Rapido Sets Exposed Portal Detected By Security Researcher to Private

TechCrunch reports that security researcher Renganathan P discovered a security flaw connected with a website that was used to collect feedback from both Rapido drivers and users. The issue was related to an application programming interface (API) that would transmit the feedback received from users to a third party service, according to the publication.

The affected portal was exposing personal information related to both Rapido users and drivers, according to the publication. This included users' email addresses, phone numbers, and the name they entered while submitting some feedback using the form.

According to the report, around 1,800 responses (including email addresses and phone numbers) were exposed via the portal. The publication states that it verified the data was able to verify the portal was revealing user data, by submitting some text using the same form.

Rapido quickly fixed the security flaw that let to the exposure of user and driver information, by setting the affected portal to private, according to the report. "While this is being managed by external parties, we have come to understand that the survey links have reached some unintended users from the public," Rapido CEO Aravind Sanka told the publication.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Rapido, Cybersecurity, Vulnerabilities, Data Leaks, India
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Falls to $97,000, Most Altcoins See Losses

Related Stories

Rapido Reportedly Fixes Security Flaw That Exposed User and Driver Information
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week (Dec 16-Dec 21): Girls will be Girls, Zebra, and More
  2. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series Can Change Panel Colour Based on Temperature
  3. How to Change Address in Aadhaar Card Online for Free?
  4. Instagram Will Soon Let You Reimagine Your Videos With Text Prompts
  5. Lenovo Could Debut World's First Laptop With Rollable Screen at CES 2025
  6. Rapido Fixes Security Flaw That Exposed User, Driver Information: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE May Launch Soon in India With 2 Variants
  8. Bitcoin Falls to $97,000, Most Altcoins See Losses: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX and Firefly Team Up to Launch Firefly Blue Ghost with 10 NASA Payloads
  2. Yuva Chandra Krishna, Ananya Nagalla Starrer Pottel Streaming Now on Prime Video
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Base Variant Tipped to Come With 12GB RAM
  4. Lava Blaze Duo 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: See Price, Launch Offers
  5. Rapido Reportedly Fixes Security Flaw That Exposed User and Driver Information
  6. SpaceX to Launch Two Private Lunar Landers in January 2025
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Falls to $97,000, Most Altcoins See Losses
  8. Google Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking AI Model With Advanced Reasoning Capabilities Launched
  9. Amazon Prime Video to Limit Streaming to 5 Devices Per Account Starting January 2025
  10. Asus NUC 14 Pro AI Copilot+ Mini PC With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2) CPU Unveiled
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »