Technology News
English Edition

Airtel Introduces New International Roaming Plans With Unlimited Data in India

One of the new plans supports in-flight benefits.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 May 2025 21:03 IST
Airtel Introduces New International Roaming Plans With Unlimited Data in India

Photo Credit: Reuters

The new plans are available for Airtel postpaid users in the country

Highlights
  • The two new plans are availble at Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 3,999
  • Users do not need to change their SIM cards to avail of roaming benefits
  • The plans are said to be auto-activated upon arrival
Advertisement

Airtel has introduced two new international roaming plans for users in India that offer voice calls and data in 189 countries. They are available with validity options of 10 and 30 days. Overseas travellers on Airtel postpaid connections can enjoy in-flight benefits with one of the newly released plans as well. Both new offerings are said to extend support for unlimited data. The plans are claimed to be automatically activated upon the user's arrival in a foreign country. 

Airtel Introduces New International Roaming Plans With Unlimited Data

Airtel has announced two new international roaming plan options for postpaid users in India. They are listed on the official site and were initially spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). The plans are priced at Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 3,999, and are valid for 10 days and 30 days, respectively. Both plans are claimed to offer unlimited data. 

Both the Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 3,999 plans will allow users to enjoy 100 hours of all time per day, including incoming and outgoing calls. The latter pack is extending the ability to access in-flight network benefits as well. These include support for 100 minutes of outgoing calls, 100 free SMS and 250MB of data. The in-flight benefits are valid for 24 hours.

Airtel notes that the postpaid users using the Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 3,999 international roaming plans will not need to change their SIM cards to avail of roaming benefits. The benefits are said to be activated automatically once the users reach their overseas destination. 

Notably, Vi, a competing telecom operator in the country, recently introduced international roaming packs, including prepaid and postpaid plans, for the Gulf region. They are supported in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and are available in validity options of 20 and 40 days.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Airtel, Bharti Airtel, Airtel International Roaming Plans, Airtel International Roaming Postpaid Plans
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amazon Web Services Is Reportedly Working On an AI-Powered Coding Agent
Tether to Equip Hadron Platform With Chainalysis Compliance, Monitoring Tools

Related Stories

Airtel Introduces New International Roaming Plans With Unlimited Data in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LiveCaller Launched as Free Truecaller Alternative for iPhone Users
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Now Up for Sale in India: See Launch Offers
  3. Sony Announces Launch Event for May 13; Could Unveil Xperia 1 VII
  4. OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
  5. Realme GT 7 Colour Options Teased; Confirmed to Feature IceSense Design
  6. Vivo X200 FE May Launch in India Soon With Zeiss Cameras, More Features
  7. Sony WH-1000XM6 Price, Key Features Leak Online Before Expected Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Introduces New International Roaming Plans With Unlimited Data in India
  2. Tether to Equip Hadron Platform With Chainalysis Compliance, Monitoring Tools
  3. Amazon Web Services Is Reportedly Working On an AI-Powered Coding Agent
  4. Samsung's Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 Reportedly Get Google Gemini Side Button Functionality
  5. Split Fiction Sells 4 Million Copies, Nearly Doubling EA's Expectations
  6. Sony WH-1000XM6 Price, Key Features Surface Online; Could Offer Up to 30 Hours Battery Life
  7. Asus ROG Ally 2 Spotted via US FCC Listing Alongside 'Project Kennan' Xbox Handheld
  8. Samsung Unveils 2025 Smart TV Lineup in India With Vision AI Features: Price, Availability
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to Reportedly Be World's Thinnest Foldable When Launched
  10. Reliance Jio Reportedly Halts Express Home Delivery of SIM Cards Following DoT Directive
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »