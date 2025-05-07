Airtel has introduced two new international roaming plans for users in India that offer voice calls and data in 189 countries. They are available with validity options of 10 and 30 days. Overseas travellers on Airtel postpaid connections can enjoy in-flight benefits with one of the newly released plans as well. Both new offerings are said to extend support for unlimited data. The plans are claimed to be automatically activated upon the user's arrival in a foreign country.

Airtel Introduces New International Roaming Plans With Unlimited Data

Airtel has announced two new international roaming plan options for postpaid users in India. They are listed on the official site and were initially spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). The plans are priced at Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 3,999, and are valid for 10 days and 30 days, respectively. Both plans are claimed to offer unlimited data.

Both the Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 3,999 plans will allow users to enjoy 100 hours of all time per day, including incoming and outgoing calls. The latter pack is extending the ability to access in-flight network benefits as well. These include support for 100 minutes of outgoing calls, 100 free SMS and 250MB of data. The in-flight benefits are valid for 24 hours.

Airtel notes that the postpaid users using the Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 3,999 international roaming plans will not need to change their SIM cards to avail of roaming benefits. The benefits are said to be activated automatically once the users reach their overseas destination.

Notably, Vi, a competing telecom operator in the country, recently introduced international roaming packs, including prepaid and postpaid plans, for the Gulf region. They are supported in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and are available in validity options of 20 and 40 days.

