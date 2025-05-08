Xbox games occupied the top three spots on the digital bestsellers' list on the PS5 in April. In both US/Canada and EU regions, Microsoft first-party games were the most downloaded titles from the PlayStation Store on PS5. These best-selling games include The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered from Bethesda and the PS5 port of Forza Horizon 5 from Playground Games, both of which launched in April.

Xbox Games a Hit on PlayStation

Sony published its digital store's bestsellers' charts from last month on the PlayStation Blog this week, revealing that Xbox games took the top three spots on the PS5. In the US and Canada, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was the highest selling PS5 title on the PlayStation Store. Xbox Game Studios titles Minecraft and Forza Horizon 5 occupied the second and third places, respectively.

In the EU, Forza Horizon 5 topped the PS5 digital sales chart in April. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and Minecraft were the second and third best-selling PS5 titles, respectively, in the region.

If we go a bit further down the chart, Bethesda's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which released on the PS5 in April, also made it to the bestsellers' list on the console.

Forza Horizon 5 released on PS5 on April 29

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Playground Games

Xbox Multiplatform Strategy

Microsoft has doubled down on its multiplatform launch strategy in 2025, with Xbox chief Phil Spencer reiterating the company's intent to release its first-party games on rival consoles. Earlier this year, Spencer suggested that more Xbox titles would make their way to PlayStation.

The Xbox parent, since announcing last year that it would launch select first-party titles on the PS5 and the Nintendo Switch, has sought to de-couple Xbox hardware from Xbox games and services. Instead of banking on direct Xbox console sales, Microsoft has emphasised its Game Pass and Cloud Gaming services, that allow players to play its games on a variety of supported devices.

This week, Microsoft announced Gears of War: Reloaded, a remaster of the original game from 2006, for the PS5, PC and Xbox Series S/X. The remaster is set for launch on all supported platforms on August 26, 2025.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was shadow dropped on April 22 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The remaster received critical acclaim for its faithful adherence to the original game's ethos while bringing meaningful visual and gameplay improvements. Bethesda confirmed last month that the game had crossed four million players in just four days of launch.