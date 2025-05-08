Technology News
  The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and Forza Horizon 5 Are PS5's Top Selling Games in April

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and Forza Horizon 5 Are PS5's Top-Selling Games in April

In both US/Canada and EU regions, Microsoft first-party games were the most downloaded titles from the PlayStation Store on PS5.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 May 2025 12:55 IST
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and Forza Horizon 5 Are PS5's Top-Selling Games in April

Photo Credit: Bethesda

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered released on April 22

Highlights
  • In the EU, Forza Horizon 5 topped the PS5 digital sales chart in April
  • Oblivion Remastered was the best-selling PS5 digital title in the US
  • Microsoft has doubled down on its multiplatform launch strategy in 2025
Xbox games occupied the top three spots on the digital bestsellers' list on the PS5 in April. In both US/Canada and EU regions, Microsoft first-party games were the most downloaded titles from the PlayStation Store on PS5. These best-selling games include The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered from Bethesda and the PS5 port of Forza Horizon 5 from Playground Games, both of which launched in April.

Xbox Games a Hit on PlayStation

Sony published its digital store's bestsellers' charts from last month on the PlayStation Blog this week, revealing that Xbox games took the top three spots on the PS5. In the US and Canada, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was the highest selling PS5 title on the PlayStation Store. Xbox Game Studios titles Minecraft and Forza Horizon 5 occupied the second and third places, respectively.

In the EU, Forza Horizon 5 topped the PS5 digital sales chart in April. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and Minecraft were the second and third best-selling PS5 titles, respectively, in the region.

If we go a bit further down the chart, Bethesda's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which released on the PS5 in April, also made it to the bestsellers' list on the console.

massive FH 5 Lamborghini Group 01 16x9 WM 56ee9f6c37 1 forza

Forza Horizon 5 released on PS5 on April 29
Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Playground Games

Xbox Multiplatform Strategy

Microsoft has doubled down on its multiplatform launch strategy in 2025, with Xbox chief Phil Spencer reiterating the company's intent to release its first-party games on rival consoles. Earlier this year, Spencer suggested that more Xbox titles would make their way to PlayStation.

The Xbox parent, since announcing last year that it would launch select first-party titles on the PS5 and the Nintendo Switch, has sought to de-couple Xbox hardware from Xbox games and services. Instead of banking on direct Xbox console sales, Microsoft has emphasised its Game Pass and Cloud Gaming services, that allow players to play its games on a variety of supported devices.

This week, Microsoft announced Gears of War: Reloaded, a remaster of the original game from 2006, for the PS5, PC and Xbox Series S/X. The remaster is set for launch on all supported platforms on August 26, 2025.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was shadow dropped on April 22 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The remaster received critical acclaim for its faithful adherence to the original game's ethos while bringing meaningful visual and gameplay improvements. Bethesda confirmed last month that the game had crossed four million players in just four days of launch.

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Mexico looks beautiful
  • Varied regions, better with weather
  • Looks and performs great on Xbox One X
  • Hundreds of cars
  • Driving mechanics are refined
  • Easy to pick up, but with depth
  • Less demanding PvP multiplayer
  • Deep co-op support
  • EventLab is promising
  • Diverse character creator
  • Bad
  • Lack of innovation
  • Iterative update
  • Horizon Arcade is hit-and-miss
  • Expedition collectibles are meh
Read detailed Xbox Forza Horizon 5 review
Genre Racing
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Forza
PEGI Rating 12+
Minecraft

Minecraft

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Android, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Wii U, PlayStation 3 (PS3), PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation Vita (PS Vita), Stadia, Xbox 360, Xbox One, iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, PC: Windows, PC: macOS, PC: Linux, Fire OS, Windows Phone
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Minecraft
PEGI Rating 7+
Further reading: PS5, The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered, Forza Horizon 5, Minecraft, Xbox, Microsoft, Sony, PlayStation Store
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
