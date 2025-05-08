Technology News
English Edition
  Google Launches Gemini App for iPad With Gemini Live, AI Image Creation Features

Google Launches Gemini App for iPad With Gemini Live, AI Image Creation Features

Users can connect the Gemini app to other Google apps like Search, YouTube, Google Maps, and Gmail to expand its functionality.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 May 2025 13:55 IST
Photo Credit: App Storee

Gemini app is available free of cost for iPad on the App Store

Highlights
  • Gemini Live enables voice chats with the AI on the iPad
  • The iPad app includes Gemini Live which enables two-way voice chats
  • Users can create AI images leveraging Google’s Imagen 3 model
Google has rolled out the Gemini app for iPad globally, months after it debuted on iOS. It comes with the same capabilities the tech giant offers on Android and iOS versions, enabling users to generate images leveraging its multi-modal capabilities. Gemini also comes with the ability to find information across apps like Gmail and YouTube, and even accept image queries to solve problems. As per Google, the new Gemini app for iPad also brings its most notable feature — Gemini Live.

Gemini App for iPad

Although there's no official announcement from Google, the Gemini app is listed on the App Store free of cost for the iPad. The Mountain View-based tech giant has also updated its support pages to include iPad compatibility. It offers similar functionality to its iOS counterpart, helping users get step-by-step instructions for problem solving, answering queries, generating texts, and summarising PDFs.

Introduced as an AI assistant, Google says it can help “supercharge your creativity and productivity”, powered by the Gemini family of large language models (LLMs), including Gemini 1.5. It brings Gemini Live, a two-way voice chat feature for its AI chatbot that lets both the user and the AI converse via speech. It offers 10 different voice options for personalisation, with each having a slightly varied accent, pitch, and tonality. As per the company, Gemini Live can be leveraged for chatting, brainstorming ideas, or finding answers to queries.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the Gemini app for iPad's availability on the App Store.

To expand upon its basic functionality, users can connect the Gemini app to other Google apps like Search, YouTube, Google Maps, and Gmail. Once done, it can play tracks, create playlists, start navigation, summarise an email thread, and suggest responses. By connecting Gemini to Search, it can provide more relevant and insightful responses based on your search history. Another notable feature of the Gemini for iPad app is its ability to generate images, leveraging Google's Imagen 3 generative AI model.

Gemini is available free of cost on the iPad. However, users can also subscribe to Gemini Advanced for access to advanced capabilities, courtesy of the Gemini 1.5 Pro model. It also provides priority access to new features, a larger context window, and Gemini in Docs, Gmail, Sheets, and other Google apps. It is offered with the Google One AI Premium plan which costs Rs. 1,950 per month in India.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
