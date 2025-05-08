Technology News
Conclave (2024) Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Conclave (2024) is a Vatican-set political thriller directed by Edward Berger, now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 May 2025 11:58 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Conclave (2024) now streaming on Prime Video.

  • Oscar-nominated thriller directed by Edward Berger
  • Ralph Fiennes leads a suspenseful tale of faith and secrecy
  • Based on Robert Harris’ best-selling novel
Conclave is a thriller film released in the year 2024, with the line, What Happens Behind These Walls Will Change Everything. This leaves a thought-provoking message for the viewers. Directed by Edward Berger, the film follows Cardinal Lawrence, navigating through the complexities of electing a new pope, and stumbles upon a secret which is enough to shake the foundation of the Catholic Church. The story outlines political suspense, internal conflict and moral dilemmas. It's a slow-burning mystery challenging loyalty, truth and faith.

When and Where to Watch Conclave

The film is now available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video in India. Conclave made its debut on August 30, 2024, at the Telluride Film Festival and was then released in theatres in October and November 2024. The viewers can watch this interesting mystery of a religious-political thriller from the comfort of their homes.

Trailer and Plot Conclave

The official trailer begins inside the Sistine Chapel, where, after the sudden death of the last pope, a new pope is going to be elected. There is a lot of political and religious chaos, and this drama gets more intense and dark as the secrets are unlocked. Carnival Thomas Lawrence was tasked with overseeing the papal election process. He unveils a secret about one of the elected candidates, and thus the story takes an intense turn. Conclave becomes a compelling story with the exploration of faith, power, and integrity, as with the unfolding of the white smoke, a web of conspiracies, moral reckonings and hidden alliances.

Cast and Crew Conclave

It stars Ralph Fiennes as the protagonist, Cardinal Lawrence, who is backed by various other cast members, including John Lithgow, Stanley Tucci, and Isabelle Huppert. The direction of the film has been done by Edward Berger. The story has been taken from the novel written by Robert Harris. Conclave has been produced by House Productions and FilmNation Entertainment.

Reception of Conclave

After its premiere at Telluride in August 2024 and theatrical release in October and November, the film gained critical praise for its intellectual storytelling and impactful performances. The movie earned eight nominations for the Oscar Award. Viewers have praised its bold commentary on secrecy and religion with atmospheric visuals and a gripping narrative.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: PrimeVideoThriller, Conclave2024, OTT
