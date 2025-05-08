Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Apple Reportedly Considering AI Powered Search Options for Safari Browser

Apple Reportedly Considering AI-Powered Search Options for Safari Browser

Apple has reportedly held discussions with OpenAI, Perplexity, and Anthropic for AI-powered search options.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 May 2025 12:16 IST
Apple Reportedly Considering AI-Powered Search Options for Safari Browser

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple reportedly believes the existing AI search engines are still lacking in quality

Highlights
  • The information was revealed by Apple’s Eddy Cue during a testimony
  • Apple reportedly noted a dip in search queries in Safari last month
  • The AI search options in Safari will reportedly not be added as default
Advertisement

Apple is reportedly considering bringing artificial intelligence (AI) search options to the Safari browser. According to the report, the information was shared by an Apple executive during a testimony in the ongoing antitrust case against the US Justice Department. The executive highlighted that the Cupertino-based tech giant had held discussions with several AI service providers recently to add their web search capabilities as a non-default option in its browser. Currently, the only holdup is said to be that these AI services are not up to the mark for Apple to reliably make the switch.

Apple Reportedly Looking at AI Search Options for Safari

According to a Bloomberg report, Eddy Cue, Senior Vice President of Services at Apple, took the stand on Wednesday during Google's antitrust case. While the ongoing case is about finding a solution to Google's Search monopoly and unethical practices, the core of the case is the $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1.6 lakh crore) that the search giant pays Apple to remain the default search engine on the Safari browser.

In the testimony, Cue reportedly said that Apple is “actively looking” to onboard AI-powered search options to its browser. The executive reportedly said the consideration was being made as the company noticed a dip in search queries on Safari for the first time in April — a trend not seen in the last 22 years.

The trend is concerning for the iPhone maker as it directly hits the revenue it makes from Google's deal. As per the agreement, the Mountain View-based tech giant pays Apple a portion of ad revenue from searches on Safari. Fewer searches mean less ad revenue.

Cue reportedly believes the traditional search traffic is moving to AI Search engines and chatbot services. He added that earlier he did not consider them a valid alternative, but with recent developments, “I think today there is much greater potential because there are new entrants attacking the problem in a different way.”

Apple has reportedly held discussions with OpenAI, Perplexity, and Anthropic about bringing the AI-led search feature to Safari. But the company is said not to be in a rush, as the quality of the search engine is thought not to be on par with what Apple users are used to. And, even when these are added, they won't be offered as default, Cue was quoted as saying.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Safari Browser, AI, Artificial Intelligence, OpenAI, Anthropic, Perplexity, Google
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Meta Reportedly Considered Bringing Facial Recognition Support to Its Smart Glasses
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date Set for May 13; Confirmed to Get 200-Megapixel Camera

Related Stories

Apple Reportedly Considering AI-Powered Search Options for Safari Browser
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LiveCaller Launched as Free Truecaller Alternative for iPhone Users
  2. Oppo Reno 14 Series Confirmed to Debut on This Date
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Now Up for Sale in India: See Launch Offers
  4. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra India Launch Date, Colours, Key Features Revealed
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With 200-Megapixel Camera to Launch on May 13
  6. Apple Could Soon Bring AI Search Features to Safari Browser
  7. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 Reportedly Get This Galaxy S25 Feature
  8. Airtel Introduces New International Roaming Plans With Unlimited Data
  9. Apple Watch Shipments Dip in 2024 Due to Lack of New Model, No Upgrades
  10. Realme GT 7 Colour Options Teased; Confirmed to Feature IceSense Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Launches Gemini App for iPad With Gemini Live, AI Image Creation Features
  2. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and Forza Horizon 5 Are PS5's Top-Selling Games in April
  3. Elon Musk's Starlink Gets DoT Nod to Offer Satcom Services in India
  4. Microsoft Wins Appeal in FTC Challenge to $69 Billion Activision Blizzard Deal
  5. Spotify Rolls Out New Playlist Management Tools, Snooze for 30 Days and Other Features
  6. Apple Reportedly Considering AI-Powered Search Options for Safari Browser
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date Set for May 13; Confirmed to Get 200-Megapixel Camera
  8. Google Cuts About 200 Staff in Global Business Unit: Report
  9. Conclave (2024) Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  10. Ouseppinte Osiyathu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Malayam Family Drama Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »