Apple is reportedly considering bringing artificial intelligence (AI) search options to the Safari browser. According to the report, the information was shared by an Apple executive during a testimony in the ongoing antitrust case against the US Justice Department. The executive highlighted that the Cupertino-based tech giant had held discussions with several AI service providers recently to add their web search capabilities as a non-default option in its browser. Currently, the only holdup is said to be that these AI services are not up to the mark for Apple to reliably make the switch.

Apple Reportedly Looking at AI Search Options for Safari

According to a Bloomberg report, Eddy Cue, Senior Vice President of Services at Apple, took the stand on Wednesday during Google's antitrust case. While the ongoing case is about finding a solution to Google's Search monopoly and unethical practices, the core of the case is the $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1.6 lakh crore) that the search giant pays Apple to remain the default search engine on the Safari browser.

In the testimony, Cue reportedly said that Apple is “actively looking” to onboard AI-powered search options to its browser. The executive reportedly said the consideration was being made as the company noticed a dip in search queries on Safari for the first time in April — a trend not seen in the last 22 years.

The trend is concerning for the iPhone maker as it directly hits the revenue it makes from Google's deal. As per the agreement, the Mountain View-based tech giant pays Apple a portion of ad revenue from searches on Safari. Fewer searches mean less ad revenue.

Cue reportedly believes the traditional search traffic is moving to AI Search engines and chatbot services. He added that earlier he did not consider them a valid alternative, but with recent developments, “I think today there is much greater potential because there are new entrants attacking the problem in a different way.”

Apple has reportedly held discussions with OpenAI, Perplexity, and Anthropic about bringing the AI-led search feature to Safari. But the company is said not to be in a rush, as the quality of the search engine is thought not to be on par with what Apple users are used to. And, even when these are added, they won't be offered as default, Cue was quoted as saying.