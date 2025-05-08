Technology News
  WhatsApp Message Summarisation, AI Powered Chat Wallpapers Spotted in Development

WhatsApp Message Summarisation, AI-Powered Chat Wallpapers Spotted in Development

WhatsApp is also testing a feature that allows users to add prompts to status updates.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 8 May 2025 14:57 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anton

WhatsApp recent unveiled a new Private Processing technology for securely handling AI tasks

Highlights
  • Whatsapp is working on a new message summarisation feature
  • AI-powered chat wallpaper generation is also being developed
  • WhatsApp is now testing the ability to add prompts to status updates
WhatsApp recently detailed its efforts to build a secure cloud technology called Private Processing for AI features, and the first feature that could use the privacy focused feature has now been spotted in development by a feature tracker. The messaging platform is also said to be working on a new feature that lets users generate AI-powered chat wallpapers. While these features are currently in development, WhatsApp has begun testing a feature that lets users add prompts to status updates on iOS and Android.

WhatsApp Message Summarisation Said to Use Private Processing

Feature tracker WABetaInfo discovered two new AI-powered features on recent beta versions of WhatsApp for Android. The message summarisation feature, currently in development, can help users catch up on a conversation after receiving a series of messages in a chat. It was spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.15.12, but it isn't ready for beta testers to try out.

Users will see a Summarise with Meta AI button above the latest unread message, according to WABetaInfo. The feature will send a request to Meta's servers, where these messages will be handled using the Private Processing technology that was recently unveiled by the company. The feature tracker claims that this process doesn't break the end-to-end encryption.

The second feature that is in development is an AI-powered wallpaper generator that uses Meta AI. A screenshot shared by the blogger shows a new Create with AI option in the Wallpaper section of the WhatsApp settings, where users can write prompts to generate images and set them as their chat wallpaper.

The messaging platform already allows users to generate images using prompts in chats, and the AI-powered wallpaper generation feature is expected to work in a similar fashion. WhatsApp will also reportedly allow users to refine or modify their prompts to generate more options.

WhatsApp Begins Testing Topics on Status Updates

While the AI-powered wallpaper generation and message summarisation features are still in development, beta testers can now try out another feature that is rolling out to users on recent builds. After updating to WhatsApp for iOS 25.14.77 (stable) and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.15.13, some users will have access to themed prompts for status updates.

Prompts are currently available on other Meta apps like Instagram and Facebook, and they allow users to add interactive stickers with buttons that prompt users to upload similar status updates. For example, a user can create a collage of their top photos from March and then post them with a prompt that has an Add Yours button that can be clicked by their followers.

