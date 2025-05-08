Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date Set for May 13; Confirmed to Get 200-Megapixel Camera

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was showcased at the MWC 2025 in March.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 May 2025 12:13 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date Set for May 13; Confirmed to Get 200-Megapixel Camera

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge (pictured) is claimed to measure 5.85mm in thickness

  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may get a titanium middle frame
  • It may come with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 display protection
  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will likely get an IP68 rating
Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge handset finally gets a launch date. The handset was initially announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event in January and later showcased in March at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. The company has now confirmed its launch date and teased a few of its details. The upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge is touted to be the slimmest flagship phone. It is expected to join the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date 

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be launched globally on May 13 at 9am KST (05:30am IST), the company confirmed in a press release. The South Korean tech giant claimed that it will be the slimmest Galaxy S series handset to date, and it will be equipped with Galaxy AI features. The upcoming smartphone will come with a 200-megapixel main rear camera as well, similar to the top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Earlier leaks have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could be priced at EUR 1,249 (roughly Rs. 1,19,000) and EUR 1,369 (roughly Rs. 1,30,000) for the 256GB and 512GB storage variants, respectively. It will likely be offered in Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Icyblue, and Titanium Silver colourways.

Similar to the current Galaxy S25 handsets, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM. It will likely ship with Android 15-based One UI 7 and sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1,440 x 3,120 pixels and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to measure 5.85mm in thickness and weigh 163g. It may have a titanium middle frame alongside glass back and front panels with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, respectively. It is expected to carry an IP68 rating for dust and water-resistant build and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

In the camera department, aside from the 200-megapixel main sensor, the Galaxy S25 Edge may get a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter at the back and a 12-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. It could pack a 3,900mAh battery and support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
