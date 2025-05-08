Technology News
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra India Launch Set for May 13; Colour Options, Key Specifications Teased

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra was initially unveiled in the US alongside the base model in April.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 May 2025 10:55 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will come in Mountain Trail, Rio Red, and Scarab shades

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Indian variant will be similar to global version
  • The handset will have two 50-megapixel cameras
  • The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will get a 50-megapixel inner selfie shooter
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will be introduced in India next week, the company has revealed. In addition to confirming the launch date, Motorola has teased the smartphone's colour options and key features. The clamshell foldable handset and the standard Motorola Razr 60 were also unveiled in the US in April. The upcoming Indian variant is expected to be similar to its global counterpart. The Razr 60 Ultra will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with 16GB of RAM, a 50-megapixel dual outer camera setup, and a 50-megapixel inner selfie camera.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra India Launch: All We Know

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will launch in India on May 13 at 12pm IST, the company confirmed in an X post. A live Amazon microsite for the phone confirms that it will be available in the country via the e-commerce site. The handset is teased to be offered in Mountain Trail, Rio Red, and Scarab shades, which have FSC-certified wood, vegan leather and Alcantara finishes, respectively.

The microsite reveals that the Indian variant of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The handset is teased to come with a redesigned titanium hinge, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic cover display protection and an IP48 rating. 

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back and a 50-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. The handset will be equipped with Moto AI 2.0 suite features as well.

The global version of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra comes with a 7-inch 1.5K pOLED LTPO inner foldable display with a 165Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support, and a 4-inch pOLED LTPO cover screen. It is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 68W TurboPower and 30W wireless charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
