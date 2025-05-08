Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will be introduced in India next week, the company has revealed. In addition to confirming the launch date, Motorola has teased the smartphone's colour options and key features. The clamshell foldable handset and the standard Motorola Razr 60 were also unveiled in the US in April. The upcoming Indian variant is expected to be similar to its global counterpart. The Razr 60 Ultra will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with 16GB of RAM, a 50-megapixel dual outer camera setup, and a 50-megapixel inner selfie camera.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra India Launch: All We Know

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will launch in India on May 13 at 12pm IST, the company confirmed in an X post. A live Amazon microsite for the phone confirms that it will be available in the country via the e-commerce site. The handset is teased to be offered in Mountain Trail, Rio Red, and Scarab shades, which have FSC-certified wood, vegan leather and Alcantara finishes, respectively.

The world's most powerful AI flip phone.

Experience next-gen intelligence with Look and Talk to ask #MotoAI anything, and elevate every shot with the world's most advanced 3 x 50MP Flip Camera System. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 7, 2025

The microsite reveals that the Indian variant of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The handset is teased to come with a redesigned titanium hinge, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic cover display protection and an IP48 rating.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back and a 50-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. The handset will be equipped with Moto AI 2.0 suite features as well.

The global version of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra comes with a 7-inch 1.5K pOLED LTPO inner foldable display with a 165Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support, and a 4-inch pOLED LTPO cover screen. It is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 68W TurboPower and 30W wireless charging support.

