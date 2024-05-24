Technology News

Atlas Review: Feels Like a Sci-Fi Movie You’ve Already Seen

Jennifer Lopez also serves as one of the producers for Atlas

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 May 2024 21:16 IST
Atlas Review: Feels Like a Sci-Fi Movie You’ve Already Seen

Photo Credit: Netflix

Jennifer Lopez in a still from Atlas

Highlights
  • Atlas has a runtime of 120 minutes
  • It can also be streamed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  • Lopez last starred in a documentary exploring her journey to self love
Advertisement

With filmmakers churning out science fiction cinema more frequently than ever, it has become relatively rare to find a good sci-fi flick that offers something the viewers aren't already familiar with — and Jennifer Lopez's latest Netflix original “Atlas” is a living testament to it. Makers nowadays have become so obsessed with the idea of duplicating the success of blockbuster franchises of the genre like Star Wars that they seem to have forgotten the key ingredients of a good film, which should resonate with the viewers instead of being just a compilation of high-tech scenes with overused dialogues. In Lopez's Atlas, you'll find similar flaws — unimaginative concept, high predictability, and superficial portrayal of beaten themes. 

Atlas Review: Another one about AI

story 4 1 atlas

Jennifer Lopez plays an analyst in the movie

The film introduces us to the world's first artificial intelligence (AI) terrorist, Harlan, who has corrupted AI bots globally and convinced them to destroy humanity. As the dance of death goes on for days and humanity retaliates, he leaves the planet with a promise to return someday and finish what he started. 

Cut to 25 years later, the world now has a special organisation called “International Coalition of Nations” (ICN) to combat AI terrorists. When it catches Casca, one of Harlan's confidantes who left along with him, ICN decides to seek help from Lopez's data analyst, Atlas Shepherd, who shared her childhood with these two tech monsters, making her the last hope of saving humanity. 

However, Shehphers is no ordinary analyst; She is moody, loud, rigid, sarcastic, anti-social, emotionally scared, lives off quad americano, and doesn't trust AI even a bit — even though her house is full of AI technology. Shepherd has spent her entire life speculating a bit about Harlan, and when the opportunity comes at her door knocking, she is no need to take it easy. Despite the ICN's numerous protests — since she doesn't have the physical training needed to face the challenge that outer space might throw her way — she argues to be sent alongside the special unit to the plant where Harlan is hiding. 

Atlas Review: Where it loses fizz 

story 3 1 atlas

A still from Netflix's latest sci-fi Atlas

Although Atlas starts on a strong note, it soon loses all its fizz with shallow writing and Lopez's loud acting. Instead of the high IQ analyst she is supposed to be, Lopez's character comes off as a raging teenager perpetually throwing tantrums. The movie can hardly establish her as a mysterious personality and an emotional baggage. Lopez is unconvincing in the role and lacks the kind of sincerity that such a character demands. 

While the film claims that she has been in immense emotional pain for decades, the portrayal falls flat. It barely touches the complex layers of emotional erraticity that Lopez's character holds and thrives on superficiality. Given that the entire film focuses on Lopez and her inner turmoil, with no regard for anything happening outside this premise, the work seems criminally undercooked. 

 However, irrespective of a disorganised and kiddish portrayal, I enjoyed the occasional respite that came in the form of a special AI bot suit character, voiced by Gregory James Cohan, who is the polar opposite of Shepherd. This super adaptive suit is poised, calm, and patient. It believes that all AI bots, including himself, are alive and that all things with consciousness have a soul. He balances the erraticity that Shepherd brings to the table, making their paring perfect. The simplicity with which he addresses Shepherd's problems will make one crave such a suit. 

Sadly, Cohan's character isn't enough to carry the weight of the film alone. Atlas is a big no for ardent sci-fi fans or someone looking for a movie with advanced CGI or complex. 

If you wish to explore a more serious take on the complex relationship that AI and humanity might share, Joaquin Phoenix‘s Her still tops the charts even after a decade of its release. 

Atlas
Read Review

Atlas

  • Release Date 24 May 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama
  • Cast
    Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Mark Strong, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla
  • Director
    Brad Peyton
  • Producer
    Greg Berlanti, Jeffrey Fierson, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Joby Harold, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Brad Peyton, Sarah Schechter, Tory Tunnell
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Movie review, Entertainment review, netflix original, Jennifer Lopez, Artificial Intelligence, AI, AI terrorist, AI terrorism, sci-fi, science fiction, thriller, data analyst, Brad Peyton, Leo Sardarian, Aron Eli Coleite, Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Cyborg, Abraham Popoola, ASAP Entertainment, Berlanti Productions, Moving Picture Company, Atlas, atlas movie, International Coalition of Nations, Atlas Shepherd, CGI
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi writes about entertainment for Gadgets360. Over the years, she has covered many beats including travel, culture, science, lifestyle, cinema, fashion, technology, and food. When not panicking about work deadlines, Vaibhavi can be found looking for new places to explore, cuisines to try, and poems to read. Vaibhavi is available as @MisVaibhavi on Twitter and on email at vaibhavim@ndtv.com. More
Top Ott Releases This Week: Atlas, Crew, The Kardashians Season 5 and More

Related Stories

Atlas Review: Feels Like a Sci-Fi Movie You’ve Already Seen
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 Review: Midrange Performance
  3. Honor Magic 6 Series India Launch Details Leaked
  4. Best Tech Deals of the Week: Our Top Picks
  5. Moto G85 5G Design Renders Leaked; Suggests Curved Display
  6. Nothing Phone 2a May Launch in India in Red, Yellow Colour Options
  7. Poco Pad With 12.1-Inch 2.5K LCD Screen Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. US SEC Approves Exchange Applications to List Spot Ether ETFs
  2. X CEO Linda Yaccarino Says Community Notes Could Come to News, Other Platforms
  3. OKX Joins Forces with JamboPhone to Push Web3 Adoption, Compete with Solana Saga
  4. Samsung Galaxy Ring Delivery Process Revealed in New Leak: How it Might Work
  5. Reliance, Disney Said to Seek CCI Nod With Cricket Rights Assurance
  6. Lava Yuva 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon, Specifications Leaked via Geekbench
  7. Moto G04s Features, Specifications Revealed via Flipkart Ahead of India Launch on May 30
  8. Realme Narzo N65 5G Key Features Confirmed Ahead of May 28 India Launch; Price Range Teased
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra Renders Show New Squarish Frame, Third Physical Button, More
  10. DD Kisan to Launch Two AI Anchors on Ninth Anniversary to Read News for Farmers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »