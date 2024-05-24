Technology News

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s talk-show Dhawan Karenge has also premiered on JioCinema

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Ravi R | Updated: 24 May 2024 20:20 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Jennifer Lopez also serves as one of the producers for Netflix's Atlas

Highlights
  • Laapataa Ladies has replaced Animal as the watch film on Netflix India
  • Bridgerton Season 3 is the most-watched web series on Netflix globally
  • TVF’s Panchayat Season 3 will drop on May 28
While last week was big on ott releases in the form of Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 dropping in, the pool seems a bit shallow this time, making the perfect room for the third season of TVF's highly anticipated series Panchayat, which follows the story of the newly elected Panchayat secretary of a remote village. With the second season's cliffhanger of a finale, the excitement among the followers of the series is broiling up each day.

Except for Jennifer Lopez's sci-fi Atlas on Netflix, there doesn't seem to be any major originals hitting the screens. The film revolves around AI terrorism and relies on Lopez's character to save the world.
Another notable release is the fifth season of The Kardashians, which follows the dramatic lives of internet celebrities Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner. Although there are no Indian originals this week, we have two big post-theatrical releases in the form of Tabu's comedy thriller Crew on Netflix and Randeep Hooda's political biography Swatantrata Veer Savarkar on Zee5.

If you are in the mood to binge something unconventional, we recommend going for the two new animes dropping on Netflix this week - Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf, and My Oni Girl. While the former is heavily violence-driven in which a former criminal is blackmailed into participation in an illegal martial arts tournament, My Oni Girl follows the unusual friendship between a young boy, who struggles to make friends, and an oni (demon) girl, who is searching her mother.

Top OTT Releases This Week

With that, here are the top ott releases that you can binge this weekend!

Crew

When: Now Streaming Where: Netflix

Crew follows the story of three air flight attendants who discover a dead passenger smuggling gold on a flight. It is a perfect cocktail of comedy and suspense. Tabu and Kriti Sanon, both of whom have won National film awards, star alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is still running theatrically in some regions.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

When: Now Streaming Where: Zee5

Randeep Hooda is seen essaying the role of Veer Savarakar, a prominent Indian politician, activist and writer, who is known for his political ideology of Hindutva. The biography charts key events of his life. Hooda, whose last biopic on Sarabjit Singh received multiple accolades, has done a fantastic job this time as well.

Atlas

When: Now Streaming Where: Netflix In Jennifer Lopez's Atlas, AI terrorists are on a deadly mission to destroy humanity. She plays a rigid analyst who shared her childhood with Harlan, the leader of these cyborgs, and thus is the only human who can help decode his plans. While Shepherd doesn't trust AI even a bit, in a rather twisted turn of events, she ends up having to rely on it to save the planet. Even though the film is slightly entertaining, it follows predictable story arcs and is not for ardent fans of the genre.

The Kardashians Season 5

When: Now Streaming Where: Hotstar

The Kardashians are back with yet another season of glamour, glitz, gossip, drama, and unexpected twists. In this season Kris Jenner is excited for Kourtney as she is ready to navigate motherhood. From baby shower preparations to pampering her daughter, Kris is totally geared up to help Kourtney in this new chapter of her life. Meanwhile, Kim is seen warning Khole to change her ways, and Kendall and Kylie catch up in Paris. New episodes will drop every Thursday.

The Beach Boys

When: Now Streaming Where: Hotstar

American rock band “The Beach Boys” of the ‘60s enjoys a fair share of fandom globally even today. Hotstar's latest documentary explores how these five amateur musicians came together to conquer to world of music and serves a hearty dose of nostalgia. It also features rare and unseen footage, as well as interviews of the band members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, and Bruce Johnston.

Panchayat Season 3

When: May 28, 2024 Where: Prime Video

In this season, political rivalries escalate as both Pradhan ji and Bhushan gear up to engage in a fierce battle to uplift their public image. Meanwhile, Abhishek tries his best to maintain objectivity. Get ready for unexpected twists and a deeper taste of life at Phulera.

  • Release Date 28 May 2024
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa
  • Director
    Deepak Kumar Mishra
  • Producer
    Vijay Koshy
  • Release Date 22 March 2024
  • Language Hindi, Marathi
  • Genre Biography, Drama
  • Cast
    Randeep Hooda, Mark Bennington, Amit Sial, Ankita Lokhande, Richard Bhakti Klein, Apinderdeep Singh, Russell Geoffrey Banks, Ed Robinson, NIck Nag
  • Director
    Mahesh Manjrekar
  • Producer
    Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, Yogesh Rahar
  • Release Date 24 May 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama
  • Cast
    Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Mark Strong, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla
  • Director
    Brad Peyton
  • Producer
    Greg Berlanti, Jeffrey Fierson, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Joby Harold, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Brad Peyton, Sarah Schechter, Tory Tunnell
  • Release Date 29 March 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pooja Bhamrrah, Myra Singh
  • Director
    Rajesh Krishnan
  • Producer
    Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Documentary, Musical
  • Cast
    Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, Bruce Johnston, Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monáe, Ryan Tedder, Don Was, Carl, Dennis Wilson, Blondie Chaplin, Ricky Fataar
  • Director
    Frank Marshall, Thom Zimny
  • Producer
    Irving Azoff, Nicholas Ferrall, Jeanne Elfant Festa, Frank Marshall, Aly Parker
Vaibhavi writes about entertainment for Gadgets360.
US SEC Approves Exchange Applications to List Spot Ether ETFs

Popular on Gadgets
