  Dude Theft Wars Cheat Codes (December 2024): Full List of Active Cheats, How to Use, and More

Dude Theft Wars Cheat Codes (December 2024): Full List of Active Cheats, How to Use, and More

Explore the full list of active Dude Theft Wars cheat codes for December 2024 and learn how to use them

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 December 2024 13:06 IST
Dude Theft Wars Cheat Codes (December 2024): Full List of Active Cheats, How to Use, and More

Photo Credit: GooglePlay

The game, released in 2019, delivers an open-world sandbox experience brimming with chaos and humor

Highlights
  • Access active Dude Theft Wars cheat codes for December 2024
  • Discover expired cheat codes no longer functional in the game
  • Learn how to activate cheats to enhance gameplay instantly
A wide array of cheat codes remains available in Dude Theft Wars as of December 2024, allowing players to enhance their gaming experience. These codes offer the ability to alter game mechanics, spawn various items, and unlock unique abilities. The dynamic nature of cheat codes in Dude Theft Wars ensures players continue to discover new ways to enhance their experience. Staying updated with the latest codes and features is recommended for the best gameplay. The active list as of December 2024 provides ample options for creating unique and entertaining scenarios within the game. Below is a detailed overview of active and expired cheat codes, along with instructions on how to use them.

All Dude Theft Wars Cheat Codes (December 2024)

A complete list of active cheat codes has been provided below. These codes continue to function as of the current update:

Dude Theft Wars Active Cheat Codes

  • Spookyghosts: Spawns a ghost.
  • Spawnfootball: Spawns a football.
  • Moongravity: Activates moon-like gravity (lower gravity).
  • Dudekong: Causes nearby cars to explode.
  • PopoPlz: Instantly gives a five-star wanted level.
  • Heypopo: Spawns an angry cop.
  • Party: Spawns a column of fireworks.
  • Night: Changes time to night.
  • SpawnBanana: Spawns a banana.
  • AlienInVasion: Summons an alien.
  • Day: Changes time to morning.
  • Dudebolt: Increases player speed (exact effect unknown).
  • ChibiTown: Makes all NPCs have big heads.
  • Spawnmilk: Spawns milk.
  • LockRichie: Locks Richie in place.
  • ChadAxe: Spawns Chad's axe.
  • Crowd 99: Increases crowd size.
  • Spawnbox: Spawns a box.
  • Evening: Changes time to evening.
  • Spawngift: Spawns a gift.
  • Gaarhi50: Damages yourself (value from 1 to 60).
  • Spawnbats: Spawns bats.
  • Nosforever: Gives cars infinite nitro boost.
  • Crowd (0-100): Spawns a specified number of people (0-100).
  • Heytaxi: Calls cars toward the player.
  • Spawntoy: Spawns a toy.
  • MakeMeRich: Spawns fake money bags.
  • Bankrob: Spawns a bag of money.
  • Giantdudes: Makes the player giant.
  • Spookyskeleton: Spawns a skeleton.

Expired Dude Theft Wars Cheat Codes

Several cheat codes that were previously functional in the game have been retired. These codes no longer work and are listed below:

  • cashcash (1-9999999): Previously provided large amounts of cash quickly.
  • SpawnMoneyBag: Previously spawned money bags.
  • SpawnFakeCash: Previously spawned fake cash items.
  • SpawnUFO: Previously spawned UFOs.
  • SuperMan: Previously gave the player super abilities temporarily.
  • MakeClocktower: Previously created a clock tower in-game.
  • Carboom: Previously caused nearby vehicles to explode.

Confirmation of activation will be provided if the code has been entered correctly. This ensures players can immediately enjoy the intended effects of the cheat.

If difficulties arise while attempting to use cheat codes, several troubleshooting methods can be considered:

  • Codes should be checked for accuracy, as they may be case-sensitive.
  • Typos or errors in the entry should be corrected.
  • Expired codes should be avoided; the list of currently active codes can be referred to for guidance.

How to Use Dude Theft Wars Cheat Code

Cheat codes in Dude Theft Wars can be activated easily, offering players instant access to enhanced gameplay features. The following steps should be followed to redeem codes successfully:

  1. Open Dude Theft Wars on your device.
  2. Tap the phone icon located on the left side of the screen.
  3. A phone interface will appear, displaying various apps.
  4. Select the app labeled “ChEaTs.exe”, represented by a hacker figure.
  5. A text field with a green checkmark will appear.
  6. Enter the desired cheat code into the text field.
  7. Tap the green checkmark to activate the code.

FAQs

In which year was Dude Theft Wars released?

The game was released in 2019, offering an open-world sandbox experience filled with chaos and humour.

What is the cheat code for Infinite Nitro in Dude Theft Wars?

The code Nosforever provides vehicles with unlimited nitro boosts, greatly enhancing their speed.

How do you spawn a house in Dude Theft Wars?

Cheat codes for spawning specific structures such as houses may vary by game updates. The latest active codes should be reviewed for relevant options.

How to open a bank vault in Dude Theft Wars?

Bank vaults typically require in-game missions or objectives to be completed rather than being opened with cheat codes.

Is Chad available in Dude Theft Wars?

Chad is an available character in the game, with associated items like Chad's Axe that can be spawned using cheat codes.

 

Comments

Further reading: Dude Theft Wars, Cheat Codes, Gaming Tips
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Dude Theft Wars Cheat Codes (December 2024): Full List of Active Cheats, How to Use, and More
