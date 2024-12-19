Players diving into the world of Peroxide on Roblox can utilise active codes to unlock valuable resources. These codes offer free Product Essences, which can be used for rerolling classes, obtaining cosmetic items, and enhancing gameplay experiences. In this guide, we will be taking you through all the active and expired peroxide codes to make your gaming experience more rewarding and enjoyable. Read ahead to learn how to play the game and redeem your codes!

All Peroxide Codes

As of December 2024, the following codes are confirmed to be active:

360KBlast25 - 25 Product Essence HappyPumpkin30 - 30 Product Essence RobloxThanks30 - 30 Product Essence 350KWave25 - 25 Product Essence 340KRewards - Product Essence 330KSurge - Product Essence MysticVisionary - Product Essence ZingMysteryKey - Product Essence NotLikeUsCode - Product Essence SalvationEcho - Product Essence 320KCheers - Product Essence DelayedWaves30 - 30 Product Essence ObbyDoomGlory - Product Essence FrostVisionRework - Product Essence PeroxideKingdomShoutout - Product Essence LongBreakUpdate - Product Essence ShutdownShift - Product Essence SuperGokuDay25 - 25 Product Essence SuperGokuDay2 - Product Essence 310KCheersHappy - Product Essence 230MVisitCode - Product Essence PeroxideTwitterKey - Product Essence BuggyUpdateNote - Product Essence 220MBlastKey - Product Essence FusionNextRework - Product Essence GlacierLight30 - Product Essence 300KSurpriseDelay - Product Essence InfinityCode25 - 25 Product Essence TwoTrillionStorm30 - Product Essence DataShiftObby25 - Product Essence CrittersWave30 - 30 Product Essence UnluckyFusion50 - 50 Product Essence PeroxideAnniSpecial - 50 Product Essence 290KSupporter30 - 30 Product Essence ClassicRework30 - Product Essence FusionStopUpdate25 - 25 Product Essence 15KWeekendEpic - 25 Product Essence FusionShutdown30 - Product Essence 190MVisions30 - Product Essence AhmedEchoPing20 - Product Essence 180MDelaySupport - Product Essence 280KThankYou - Product Essence CodeCrittersVsFixers25 - 25 Product Essence ClassicErrors30 - Product Essence ClassicFunCodeSupport - 30 Product Essence

Players are advised to redeem these codes promptly, as they can expire without notice. Each code is case-sensitive, so entering them exactly as listed is crucial to ensure successful redemption.

Expired Peroxide Codes

A significant number of codes have previously been issued in Peroxide, many of which are now expired. While these codes are no longer valid, their history reflects the game's commitment to rewarding its community. Below is a list of expired codes:

StopListeningTrial15 - 15 Product Essence HappyNewYearKey20 - 20 Product Essence ChungXmasKey30 - 30 Product Essence TyrantWaveBug15 - 15 Product Essence ReworkFestive15 - 15 Product Essence OldFusionRework30 - 30 Product Essence AncientEchoDelay20 - 20 Product Essence AncientTrialDelay25 - 25 Product Essence ShadowOpsMaintenance25 - 25 Product Essence ObbySunsetShift30 - 30 Product Essence MysteryFusionRestart20 - 20 Product Essence MoonlightMysteryKey15 - 15 Product Essence PeroxideGoblinsKey30 - 30 Product Essence FusionServerShutdown35 - 35 Product Essence RandomUpdatesWave20 - 20 Product Essence MysteryFusionHorrorRework20 - 20 Product Essence DataCodeShift30 - 30 Product Essence TrialRewardsEcho20 - Product Essence CrimsonMaintenanceShifts25 - 25 Product Essence AncientErrorReconnect20 - 20 Product Essence ObbyWavesRandom30 - 30 Product Essence StormyServerShift - 20 Product Essence CrittersFixReworkCode20 - 20 Product Essence PumpkinFusionPeakWave20 - 20 Product Essence FusionStormShadowBug30 - 30 Product Essence PeroxideOldStreamAlert20 - 20 Product Essence WavyChaosWave15 - 15 Product Essence GoblinsOldMysteryFusion20 - 20 Product Essence MoonlightRewardsTrial - 20 Product Essence TyroneChaosFusion15 - 15 Product Essence BrokenServerKey30 - 30 Product Essence AncientFusionLastDelay - Product Essence SilentOpsMysteryBlast25 - Product Essence TrialEchoReconnect25 - 25 Product Essence RandomShiftUpdate30 - 30 Product Essence ClassicSunsetChaosDelays20 - 20 Product Essence SunlightObbyFusionTroll20 - 20 Product Essence PeroxideFixAlert30 - 30 Product Essence ServerMysteryShift25 - Product Essence SunsetReworkedShift20 - 20 Product Essence DataServerMaintenanceShift30 - Product Essence RandomShiftRewards30 - Product Essence

This is only a selection of previously available codes. Expired codes cannot be redeemed, so players should focus on active codes and remain updated on new releases.

How to Redeem Peroxide Codes

Redeeming codes in Peroxide is straightforward. Follow these steps to unlock rewards:

Open the game and ensure you are connected to the server. Locate the menu bar at the top of the screen. Click on the third icon, resembling a bar graph with a line beneath it. In the menu that appears, select the ‘Settings' tab, which is positioned on the far-right. In the settings menu, find the white text box labelled “Code Here”. Input the desired code carefully, ensuring proper capitalisation. Press the Enter key to activate the code. If successful, a confirmation message will appear, detailing the rewards earned.

If an error message is displayed, it might indicate an expired code, a typo, or incorrect formatting. Double-check entries and ensure the code is still active.

How to Play Peroxide

Peroxide, inspired by the Bleach manga and anime series, delivers a combat-driven RPG experience. Players can explore the game's immersive world as either a Soul Reaper or a Hollow. Here's how to get started:

Choose a Role: Upon starting the game, select a class. Options include Soul Reapers, who uphold balance in the spiritual realm, or Hollows, who consume souls for power.

Upon starting the game, select a class. Options include Soul Reapers, who uphold balance in the spiritual realm, or Hollows, who consume souls for power. Complete Quests: Interact with NPCs to accept and fulfil quests. These missions grant experience points and Product Essences, aiding progression.

Interact with NPCs to accept and fulfil quests. These missions grant experience points and Product Essences, aiding progression. Engage in Combat: Battle NPCs and other players using a dynamic combat system. Utilise your chosen class's unique abilities to gain an edge.

Battle NPCs and other players using a dynamic combat system. Utilise your chosen class's unique abilities to gain an edge. Upgrade Your Character: As you gain experience, unlock new abilities and customise your character's appearance and skills.

As you gain experience, unlock new abilities and customise your character's appearance and skills. Explore the Map: Traverse the expansive world of Peroxide, uncovering new areas, quests, and challenges.

Best Roblox Peroxide Alternatives

For those seeking similar experiences on Roblox, several anime-inspired games offer engaging gameplay and dynamic worlds. Here are some noteworthy alternatives:

Blox Fruits: Inspired by the One Piece series, this game allows players to explore vast islands, battle enemies, and discover Devil Fruits, granting unique powers. The levelling system ensures character progression, while quests keep the gameplay engaging. Type Soul: This game also takes cues from Bleach, enabling players to choose between classes such as Soul Reapers, Quincies, and Hollows. It features customisation options, quests, and immersive combat. Ro Ghoul: Based on Tokyo Ghoul, Ro Ghoul offers the choice between playing as a ghoul or a ghoul investigator. Intense combat, open-world exploration, and engaging lore make it a standout option. Attack on Titan Revolution: This game transports players into the world of Attack on Titan, allowing them to take on Titans with manoeuvring gear. Fast-paced combat and cooperative missions add to the excitement. Project Slayers: Inspired by Demon Slayer, this game offers an RPG experience where players can choose to be demon slayers or demons. The skill trees and dynamic combat system provide depth and replayability.

These games share thematic and gameplay elements with Peroxide, catering to fans of anime and action-packed adventures.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Peroxide free to play?

Yes, Peroxide is free to play on Roblox. Players can access the game without any upfront cost, though in-game purchases are available for enhancements and cosmetic items.

What are Peroxide codes?

Peroxide codes are special redeemable codes issued by the game's developers. They grant free rewards such as Product Essences, which can be used for rerolling classes and obtaining cosmetic upgrades.

How often are new Peroxide codes released?

New codes are typically released during major updates, milestones, or special events. To stay updated, players can follow official channels such as the Peroxide Discord server or check reliable sources for announcements.

Do Peroxide codes expire?

Yes, Peroxide codes have expiration dates. It's advisable to redeem them promptly, as expired codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

Can I use the same Peroxide code multiple times?

No, each code can only be redeemed once per account. Attempting to reuse a code will result in an error message.