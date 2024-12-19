Technology News
Roblox Peroxide Codes (December 2024): Full List of Active Codes, How to Redeem, and More

Discover active Peroxide codes for December 2024. Redeem now to earn free Product Essences and elevate your gameplay.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 December 2024 20:14 IST
Photo Credit: Roblox

Here's how to redeem active Peroxide codes for December 2024.

Highlights
  • Redeem Peroxide codes for Product Essences in December 2024
  • Unlock resources for class rerolls and cosmetic upgrades
  • Active codes include 360KBlast25 and HappyPumpkin30
Players diving into the world of Peroxide on Roblox can utilise active codes to unlock valuable resources. These codes offer free Product Essences, which can be used for rerolling classes, obtaining cosmetic items, and enhancing gameplay experiences. In this guide, we will be taking you through all the active and expired peroxide codes to make your gaming experience more rewarding and enjoyable. Read ahead to learn how to play the game and redeem your codes!

All Peroxide Codes

As of December 2024, the following codes are confirmed to be active:

  1. 360KBlast25 - 25 Product Essence
  2. HappyPumpkin30 - 30 Product Essence
  3. RobloxThanks30 - 30 Product Essence
  4. 350KWave25 - 25 Product Essence
  5. 340KRewards - Product Essence
  6. 330KSurge - Product Essence
  7. MysticVisionary - Product Essence
  8. ZingMysteryKey - Product Essence
  9. NotLikeUsCode - Product Essence
  10. SalvationEcho - Product Essence
  11. 320KCheers - Product Essence
  12. DelayedWaves30 - 30 Product Essence
  13. ObbyDoomGlory - Product Essence
  14. FrostVisionRework - Product Essence
  15. PeroxideKingdomShoutout - Product Essence
  16. LongBreakUpdate - Product Essence
  17. ShutdownShift - Product Essence
  18. SuperGokuDay25 - 25 Product Essence
  19. SuperGokuDay2 - Product Essence
  20. 310KCheersHappy - Product Essence
  21. 230MVisitCode - Product Essence
  22. PeroxideTwitterKey - Product Essence
  23. BuggyUpdateNote - Product Essence
  24. 220MBlastKey - Product Essence
  25. FusionNextRework - Product Essence
  26. GlacierLight30 - Product Essence
  27. 300KSurpriseDelay - Product Essence
  28. InfinityCode25 - 25 Product Essence
  29. TwoTrillionStorm30 - Product Essence
  30. DataShiftObby25 - Product Essence
  31. CrittersWave30 - 30 Product Essence
  32. UnluckyFusion50 - 50 Product Essence
  33. PeroxideAnniSpecial - 50 Product Essence
  34. 290KSupporter30 - 30 Product Essence
  35. ClassicRework30 - Product Essence
  36. FusionStopUpdate25 - 25 Product Essence
  37. 15KWeekendEpic - 25 Product Essence
  38. FusionShutdown30 - Product Essence
  39. 190MVisions30 - Product Essence
  40. AhmedEchoPing20 - Product Essence
  41. 180MDelaySupport - Product Essence
  42. 280KThankYou - Product Essence
  43. CodeCrittersVsFixers25 - 25 Product Essence
  44. ClassicErrors30 - Product Essence
  45. ClassicFunCodeSupport - 30 Product Essence

Players are advised to redeem these codes promptly, as they can expire without notice. Each code is case-sensitive, so entering them exactly as listed is crucial to ensure successful redemption.

Expired Peroxide Codes

A significant number of codes have previously been issued in Peroxide, many of which are now expired. While these codes are no longer valid, their history reflects the game's commitment to rewarding its community. Below is a list of expired codes:

  1. StopListeningTrial15 - 15 Product Essence
  2. HappyNewYearKey20 - 20 Product Essence
  3. ChungXmasKey30 - 30 Product Essence
  4. TyrantWaveBug15 - 15 Product Essence
  5. ReworkFestive15 - 15 Product Essence
  6. OldFusionRework30 - 30 Product Essence
  7. AncientEchoDelay20 - 20 Product Essence
  8. AncientTrialDelay25 - 25 Product Essence
  9. ShadowOpsMaintenance25 - 25 Product Essence
  10. ObbySunsetShift30 - 30 Product Essence
  11. MysteryFusionRestart20 - 20 Product Essence
  12. MoonlightMysteryKey15 - 15 Product Essence
  13. PeroxideGoblinsKey30 - 30 Product Essence
  14. FusionServerShutdown35 - 35 Product Essence
  15. RandomUpdatesWave20 - 20 Product Essence
  16. MysteryFusionHorrorRework20 - 20 Product Essence
  17. DataCodeShift30 - 30 Product Essence
  18. TrialRewardsEcho20 - Product Essence
  19. CrimsonMaintenanceShifts25 - 25 Product Essence
  20. AncientErrorReconnect20 - 20 Product Essence
  21. ObbyWavesRandom30 - 30 Product Essence
  22. StormyServerShift - 20 Product Essence
  23. CrittersFixReworkCode20 - 20 Product Essence
  24. PumpkinFusionPeakWave20 - 20 Product Essence
  25. FusionStormShadowBug30 - 30 Product Essence
  26. PeroxideOldStreamAlert20 - 20 Product Essence
  27. WavyChaosWave15 - 15 Product Essence
  28. GoblinsOldMysteryFusion20 - 20 Product Essence
  29. MoonlightRewardsTrial - 20 Product Essence
  30. TyroneChaosFusion15 - 15 Product Essence
  31. BrokenServerKey30 - 30 Product Essence
  32. AncientFusionLastDelay - Product Essence
  33. SilentOpsMysteryBlast25 - Product Essence
  34. TrialEchoReconnect25 - 25 Product Essence
  35. RandomShiftUpdate30 - 30 Product Essence
  36. ClassicSunsetChaosDelays20 - 20 Product Essence
  37. SunlightObbyFusionTroll20 - 20 Product Essence
  38. PeroxideFixAlert30 - 30 Product Essence
  39. ServerMysteryShift25 - Product Essence
  40. SunsetReworkedShift20 - 20 Product Essence
  41. DataServerMaintenanceShift30 - Product Essence
  42. RandomShiftRewards30 - Product Essence

This is only a selection of previously available codes. Expired codes cannot be redeemed, so players should focus on active codes and remain updated on new releases.

How to Redeem Peroxide Codes

Redeeming codes in Peroxide is straightforward. Follow these steps to unlock rewards:

  1. Open the game and ensure you are connected to the server.
  2. Locate the menu bar at the top of the screen. Click on the third icon, resembling a bar graph with a line beneath it.
  3. In the menu that appears, select the ‘Settings' tab, which is positioned on the far-right.
  4. In the settings menu, find the white text box labelled “Code Here”. Input the desired code carefully, ensuring proper capitalisation.
  5. Press the Enter key to activate the code. If successful, a confirmation message will appear, detailing the rewards earned.

If an error message is displayed, it might indicate an expired code, a typo, or incorrect formatting. Double-check entries and ensure the code is still active.

How to Play Peroxide

Peroxide, inspired by the Bleach manga and anime series, delivers a combat-driven RPG experience. Players can explore the game's immersive world as either a Soul Reaper or a Hollow. Here's how to get started:

  • Choose a Role: Upon starting the game, select a class. Options include Soul Reapers, who uphold balance in the spiritual realm, or Hollows, who consume souls for power.
  • Complete Quests: Interact with NPCs to accept and fulfil quests. These missions grant experience points and Product Essences, aiding progression.
  • Engage in Combat: Battle NPCs and other players using a dynamic combat system. Utilise your chosen class's unique abilities to gain an edge.
  • Upgrade Your Character: As you gain experience, unlock new abilities and customise your character's appearance and skills.
  • Explore the Map: Traverse the expansive world of Peroxide, uncovering new areas, quests, and challenges.

Best Roblox Peroxide Alternatives

For those seeking similar experiences on Roblox, several anime-inspired games offer engaging gameplay and dynamic worlds. Here are some noteworthy alternatives:

  1. Blox Fruits: Inspired by the One Piece series, this game allows players to explore vast islands, battle enemies, and discover Devil Fruits, granting unique powers. The levelling system ensures character progression, while quests keep the gameplay engaging.
  2. Type Soul: This game also takes cues from Bleach, enabling players to choose between classes such as Soul Reapers, Quincies, and Hollows. It features customisation options, quests, and immersive combat.
  3. Ro Ghoul: Based on Tokyo Ghoul, Ro Ghoul offers the choice between playing as a ghoul or a ghoul investigator. Intense combat, open-world exploration, and engaging lore make it a standout option.
  4. Attack on Titan Revolution: This game transports players into the world of Attack on Titan, allowing them to take on Titans with manoeuvring gear. Fast-paced combat and cooperative missions add to the excitement.
  5. Project Slayers: Inspired by Demon Slayer, this game offers an RPG experience where players can choose to be demon slayers or demons. The skill trees and dynamic combat system provide depth and replayability.

These games share thematic and gameplay elements with Peroxide, catering to fans of anime and action-packed adventures.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Peroxide free to play?

Yes, Peroxide is free to play on Roblox. Players can access the game without any upfront cost, though in-game purchases are available for enhancements and cosmetic items.

What are Peroxide codes?

Peroxide codes are special redeemable codes issued by the game's developers. They grant free rewards such as Product Essences, which can be used for rerolling classes and obtaining cosmetic upgrades.

How often are new Peroxide codes released?

New codes are typically released during major updates, milestones, or special events. To stay updated, players can follow official channels such as the Peroxide Discord server or check reliable sources for announcements.

Do Peroxide codes expire?

Yes, Peroxide codes have expiration dates. It's advisable to redeem them promptly, as expired codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

Can I use the same Peroxide code multiple times?

No, each code can only be redeemed once per account. Attempting to reuse a code will result in an error message.

 

