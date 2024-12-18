Roblox Blade Ball Codes (December 2024): Free Spins, Tickets, and More

Photo Credit: Roblox
Blade Ball is a competitive game on Roblox that challenges players to survive a homing ball that speeds up over time. With a mix of strategy, timing, and intense gameplay, players unlock abilities and cosmetics to stand out. This is why the codes released by the developers come in handy for surviving such conditions. The latest codes for the game have been released, offering players a variety of rewards to enhance their gameplay. These include free spins, tickets, and exclusive items, designed to boost players' chances of victory in this high-stakes environment. This guide provides all the active and expired codes as of December 2024, along with instructions on how to redeem them and tips to enhance your gameplay.
The following codes can currently be redeemed for rewards in Blade Ball. Each code provides specific benefits, ranging from free spins to exclusive items. Players are encouraged to use them promptly, as many codes are time-sensitive.
These codes can significantly enhance a player's experience, offering resources that would typically require in-game purchases or extended play.
The codes below are no longer active but previously offered exciting rewards:
● 1BVISITSTHANKS – Special Sword Skin
● BPTEAMS – 100 Free Shells
● GOODVSEVILMODE – Free VIP Ticket
● SERPENT_HYPE – Special Sword Skin
● GALAXYSEASON – 150 Free Stars
● WINTERSPIN – Free Winter Spin
● SENTINELSREVENGE – Free Dragon Roll
● LAVAFLOOR – Free Lava Ticket
● UPDATE.DAY – Special Sword Skin
● 3MLIKES – Free Wheel Spin
● HAPPYNEWYEAR – Two New Year Spins
● HOTDOG10K – Special Skin
● 50000LIKES – Free Coins
● RRRANKEDDD – 200 Coins
● VISITS_TY – Free Spin
● FIXEDSPINS – One New Year Spin
● ZEROGRAVITY – Free Rocket Ticket
● EASTERHYPE – Free Spin
● MERRYXMAS – 150 Cookies
Expired codes served as celebratory additions for events and milestones but can no longer be redeemed.
Redeeming codes in Blade Ball is very easy. Here's a step-by-step guide to help:
Make sure you double-check for typos and ensure the code's validity before redeeming, as expired codes will not work.
Blade Ball is accessible to players of all skill levels. Matches begin with a homing ball targeting one participant, who must deflect it to survive. The ball accelerates with each hit, intensifying the challenge. If a player fails to deflect the ball, they are eliminated, and the game continues until one player remains standing.
Victory is achieved by being the last player standing in this high-stakes environment.
If you enjoy Blade Ball but want to explore similar games, consider these alternatives:
These games capture the thrill of competitive action while offering unique twists.
Players can receive items such as free swords, spins, tickets, and boosts to enhance gameplay and unlock exclusive features.
Yes, all codes have an expiry date or are time-limited, often tied to events or game updates.
Codes can be redeemed on all platforms where Roblox is accessible, including PC, mobile, and console.
Codes are typically account-specific and can only be redeemed once per account.
