Unlock free spins, tickets, and exclusive items with the latest Blade Ball codes. Redeem now to boost your Roblox gameplay.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 December 2024 13:28 IST
Roblox Blade Ball Codes (December 2024): Free Spins, Tickets, and More

Photo Credit: Roblox

Players are encouraged to use them promptly, as many codes are time-sensitive.

Blade Ball is a competitive game on Roblox that challenges players to survive a homing ball that speeds up over time. With a mix of strategy, timing, and intense gameplay, players unlock abilities and cosmetics to stand out. This is why the codes released by the developers come in handy for surviving such conditions. The latest codes for the game have been released, offering players a variety of rewards to enhance their gameplay. These include free spins, tickets, and exclusive items, designed to boost players' chances of victory in this high-stakes environment. This guide provides all the active and expired codes as of December 2024, along with instructions on how to redeem them and tips to enhance your gameplay.

All Blade Ball Codes

The following codes can currently be redeemed for rewards in Blade Ball. Each code provides specific benefits, ranging from free spins to exclusive items. Players are encouraged to use them promptly, as many codes are time-sensitive.

  1. FREESPINS – Claim a free Wheel Spin
  2. REBIRTHLTM – Claim a free Rebirth Ticket
  3. BATTLEROYALE – Claim a free Wheel Spin
  4. SHARKATTACK – Claim a free Wheel Spin
  5. 2BTHANKS – Claim a free Wheel Spin
  6. ENERGYSWORDS – Claim a free Wheel Spin
  7. DUNGEONSRELEASE – Claim 50 Dungeon Runes
  8. DRAGONS – Claim a free Dragon Ticket
  9. DELAYBALL – Claim a free Sword (Private Servers Only)
  10. GIVEMELUCK – Enjoy ten minutes of 4x Luck in AFK World
  11. SUMMERSTARTSHERE – Claim a free Wheel Spin
  12. FROGS – Claim a free Wheel Spin
  13. GOODVSEVIL – Claim a free Wheel Spin
  14. ROBLOXCLASSIC – Claim a free Hacker Ticket
  15. SPOOKYSEASON – Claim a free Sword
  16. 4BVISITS – Claim a free Sword
  17. SUMMERWHEEL – Claim a free Wheel Spin
  18. RNGEMOTES – Claim a free Wheel Spin

These codes can significantly enhance a player's experience, offering resources that would typically require in-game purchases or extended play.

Expired Blade Ball Codes

The codes below are no longer active but previously offered exciting rewards:
● 1BVISITSTHANKS – Special Sword Skin
● BPTEAMS – 100 Free Shells
● GOODVSEVILMODE – Free VIP Ticket
● SERPENT_HYPE – Special Sword Skin
● GALAXYSEASON – 150 Free Stars
● WINTERSPIN – Free Winter Spin
● SENTINELSREVENGE – Free Dragon Roll
● LAVAFLOOR – Free Lava Ticket
● UPDATE.DAY – Special Sword Skin
● 3MLIKES – Free Wheel Spin
● HAPPYNEWYEAR – Two New Year Spins
● HOTDOG10K – Special Skin
● 50000LIKES – Free Coins
● RRRANKEDDD – 200 Coins
● VISITS_TY – Free Spin
● FIXEDSPINS – One New Year Spin
● ZEROGRAVITY – Free Rocket Ticket
● EASTERHYPE – Free Spin
● MERRYXMAS – 150 Cookies

Expired codes served as celebratory additions for events and milestones but can no longer be redeemed.

How to Redeem Blade Ball Codes

Redeeming codes in Blade Ball is very easy. Here's a step-by-step guide to help:

  1. Launch Blade Ball in Roblox.
  2. Locate the Extra button, marked with a gift icon, at the top-left corner of your screen.
  3. Click the Extra button to reveal additional options.
  4. Select the Codes option.
  5. Enter your chosen code into the designated field.
  6. Press the checkmark to claim your reward.

Make sure you double-check for typos and ensure the code's validity before redeeming, as expired codes will not work.

How to Play Blade Ball

Blade Ball is accessible to players of all skill levels. Matches begin with a homing ball targeting one participant, who must deflect it to survive. The ball accelerates with each hit, intensifying the challenge. If a player fails to deflect the ball, they are eliminated, and the game continues until one player remains standing.

Key features of gameplay include:

  • Abilities: Players can unlock and upgrade unique skills to fit their strategy.
  • Cosmetics: Weapon skins and finishing effects allow for personalisation.
  • Rising intensity: The ball accelerates over time, making matches more challenging.

Victory is achieved by being the last player standing in this high-stakes environment.

Best Roblox Blade Ball Alternatives

If you enjoy Blade Ball but want to explore similar games, consider these alternatives:

  • Death Ball: Offers smoother gameplay mechanics with strategic elements like boss fights.
  • Epic Minigames: A collection of diverse mini-games with competitive gameplay.
  • Anime Blitz: Combines dodgeball-style combat with abilities inspired by anime.
  • Ripull Minigames: Features a mix of action-based challenges.
  • Roblox Bedwars: Emphasises teamwork and strategy as players defend their bases.

These games capture the thrill of competitive action while offering unique twists.

FAQs

What rewards can I get from redeeming codes?

Players can receive items such as free swords, spins, tickets, and boosts to enhance gameplay and unlock exclusive features.

Do codes in Blade Ball expire?

Yes, all codes have an expiry date or are time-limited, often tied to events or game updates.

Do Blade Ball codes work on all platforms?

Codes can be redeemed on all platforms where Roblox is accessible, including PC, mobile, and console.

Can I use the same code on multiple accounts?

Codes are typically account-specific and can only be redeemed once per account.

 

