Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro were launched in October in China with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. As we approach 2025, rumours about Xiaomi's next-generation numbered series smartphones have surfaced online. The purported Xiaomi 16 is tipped to come with an imprved telephoto camera. This year, the Chinese brand had exclusively reserved this feature for the Xiaomi 15 Pro model. The Xiaomi 15 duo boast a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Tipster Smart Pikachu on Weibo claimed that the Xiaomi 16 will ship with a periscope telephoto camera. This could add to the versatility of the camera unit of the purported handset. The periscope telephoto camera would allow users to shoot subjects that are much farther away without a loss in quality.

In 2024, Xiaomi provided this periscope telephoto feature only in the 15 Pro model. It has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 900 main camera, a 50-megapixel 5x periscope telephoto camera with 10x lossless zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. The standard Xiaomi 15 boasts a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 900 sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter.

Xiaomi 15 Series Price, Specifications

Xiaomi 15 series was launched in China in October with a starting price tag of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 52,000). It is expected to reach in Indian market in March next year.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC powers the Xiaomi 15 series. The vanilla Xiaomi 15 features a 6.36-inch 1.5K OLED display with a peak brightness of 3,200nits, while the Pro model has a 2K resolution display. They run on HyperOS 2 and have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The Xiaomi 15 houses a 5,400mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Meanwhile, the Pro model has a 6,100mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.