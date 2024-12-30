Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi 16 Tipped to Come With Periscope Telephoto Camera Lens

Xiaomi 15 duo boast a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 December 2024 14:27 IST
Xiaomi 16 Tipped to Come With Periscope Telephoto Camera Lens

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC powers the Xiaomi 15 serie

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 15 boasts a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 900 sensor
  • It is expected to reach in Indian market in March next year
  • Xiaomi 15 features a 6.36-inch 1.5K OLED display
Advertisement

Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro were launched in October in China with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. As we approach 2025, rumours about Xiaomi's next-generation numbered series smartphones have surfaced online. The purported Xiaomi 16 is tipped to come with an imprved telephoto camera. This year, the Chinese brand had exclusively reserved this feature for the Xiaomi 15 Pro model. The Xiaomi 15 duo boast a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Tipster Smart Pikachu on Weibo claimed that the Xiaomi 16 will ship with a periscope telephoto camera. This could add to the versatility of the camera unit of the purported handset. The periscope telephoto camera would allow users to shoot subjects that are much farther away without a loss in quality.

In 2024, Xiaomi provided this periscope telephoto feature only in the 15 Pro model. It has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 900 main camera, a 50-megapixel 5x periscope telephoto camera with 10x lossless zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. The standard Xiaomi 15 boasts a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 900 sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter.

Xiaomi 15 Series Price, Specifications

Xiaomi 15 series was launched in China in October with a starting price tag of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 52,000). It is expected to reach in Indian market in March next year.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC powers the Xiaomi 15 series. The vanilla Xiaomi 15 features a 6.36-inch 1.5K OLED display with a peak brightness of 3,200nits, while the Pro model has a 2K resolution display. They run on HyperOS 2 and have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The Xiaomi 15 houses a 5,400mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Meanwhile, the Pro model has a 6,100mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Pro, Xiaomi 15 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi Turbo 4 Launch Date Set for January 2; Design, Colourway Revealed
Web3 Stakeholders Share Focus Points for 2025 as 2024 Wraps-Up

Related Stories

Xiaomi 16 Tipped to Come With Periscope Telephoto Camera Lens
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Receive a Small Price Bump
  2. Infinix Zero Flip Review: Affordable Flex
  3. Oppo Find N5 May Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Other Features Tipped
  4. Redmi Turbo 4 Launch Date, Design, Colourway Revealed
  5. HMD Pulse Pro Reportedly Receiving Android 15 Update
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Support Seamless Software Updates
  7. LG Will Unveil Its 5K2K Resolution Bendable Gaming Monitor at CES 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. Viduthalai Part 2 OTT Release Date: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Might Stream Soon on ZEE5
  2. Gunaah Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. The Whole Truth OTT Release: Where to Watch, Cast, Plot, and More
  4. Jolly O Gymkhana OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Prabhu Deva, Madonna Sebastian’s Tamil Black Comedy
  5. 5 Major Ancient Egyptian Discoveries in 2024: Rare Artefacts, Rituals, Ancient Medical Insights, and More
  6. Sugarcane Documentary Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar: What You Need to Know
  7. US President-Elect Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court to Pause Law That Could Ban TikTok
  8. LG UltraGear GX9 Series With 5K2K OLED Display Announced Ahead of CES 2025
  9. Itel Zeno 10 Confirmed to Launch in India in January; Design Revealed, Key Features Leaked
  10. Google Said to Be Testing a New AI Overviews Animation for Search
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »