OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Global Launch Date Leaked Ahead of Official Announcement

OnePlus 13 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, while the OnePlus 13R could feature the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 December 2024 16:41 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13 (pictured) was launched in China in October

  • OnePlus 13 sports a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO AMOLED screen
  • The handset features a 32-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The OnePlus 13 supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging
OnePlus 13 was launched in China in October, and the company's flagship handset is confirmed to arrive in select global markets, including India. A tipster has shared a leaked promotional banner which reveals the global launch date of the phone. The global variant of the smartphone is expected to be similar to the one that was introduced in China. The flagship model is expected to be accompanied by the OnePlus 13R, which is said to be a rebadged version of the OnePlus Ace 5.

OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Global Launch Date (Expected)

The upcoming OnePlus 13 series will launch in India as well as in select global markets on January 7, 2025, at 9pm IST during the company's Winter Launch Event, according to a leaked banner shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) in an X post. Alongside the flagship OnePlus 13, the lineup is also expected to include the OnePlus 13R.

OnePlus 13 series global launch date
Photo Credit: X/@yabhishekhd

 

The company previously confirmed that the OnePlus 13 would be available for purchase in India via Amazon as well as the OnePlus India website. It is set to arrive in Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean colour options.

OnePlus 13 Specifications (Expected)

The Chinese version of the OnePlus 13 is equipped with a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness level of 4,500 nits, and Dolby Vision support. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, along with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The handset ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

For optics, the OnePlus 13 China variant gets a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The front camera houses a 32-megapixel sensor. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. 

Notably, the OnePlus Ace 5 is confirmed to launch in China with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset — it is currently available for pre-reservation alongside the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro variant. It may be introduced on December 26.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13 features, OnePlus 13R features, OnePlus 13 global launch, OnePlus 13R global launch, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

