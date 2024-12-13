Technology News
Astro Bot Crowned Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024: Full List of Winners

The PS5 exclusive was the big winner on the night, winning in three other categories — Best Family Game, Best Director and Best Action Adventure.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 December 2024 12:25 IST
Photo Credit: The Game Awards

The Game Awards 2024 was held live at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 12, 2024

Highlights
  • Balatro won Best Indie, Best Debut Indie and Best Mobile Game
  • Sony's Helldivers 2 won Best Ongoing Game and Best Multiplayer Game
  • Atlus’ RPG Metaphor Re:Fantazio bagged three major wins
Astro Bot, the Nintendo-style platformer from Sony's Team Asobi, took home the biggest honor at The Game Awards 2024 in the early hours of Friday, winning Game of the Year after beating strong competition from Metaphor: ReFantazio, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth and Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. The PS5 exclusive was the big winner on the night, winning in three other categories — Best Game Direction, Best Family Game and Best Action Adventure.

Atlus' RPG Metaphor Re:Fantazio also bagged three major wins in Best Narrative, Best Art Direction and Best RPG categories. Balatro, the breakout indie hit of the year, was crowned Best Independent Game, Best Debut Indie Game and Best Mobile Game. The poker-inspired roguelike deckbuilder was also nominated for Game of the Year at this year's ceremony.

Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, that led the pack with Astro Bot with seven nominations at The Game Awards 2024, won in only one category — Best Score and Music. Black Myth: Wukong, the action-RPG from Chinese developer Game Science was named Best Action Game, while Tekken 8 won in the Best Fighting Game category. Helldivers 2, Sony's hit live service shooter, won in two categories on the night — Best Ongoing Game and Best Multiplayer Game.

The Game Awards 2024 was held live at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 12, 2024, and live streamed globally on online platforms like YouTube and Twitch. The ceremony was hosted by creator and producer Geoff Keighley, with appearances from influential games industry figures like Hideo Kojima, Sam Lake, Josef Fares, Todd Howard and more. Actors Harrison Ford, Aaron Paul and hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg also took the stage, handing out awards and announcing projects. The West Coast rapper performed at the event, as well.

The show also saw some major game reveals and announcements, with Naughty Dog finally taking the covers off its next game, a sci-fi action title named Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. FromSoftware also came out with a surprise announcement, revealing Elden Ring: Nightreign, a standalone co-op title set in the world of Elden Ring that's set for launch in 2025. We'll cover all major announcements in detail separately, but here's the full list of winners from The Game Awards 2024:

Game of the Year

Winner – Astro Bot (Team Asobi/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Balatro (Local Thunk/ Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/ Bandai Namco)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/ Atlus/ Sega)

Best Game Direction

Winner – Astro Bot (Team Asobi/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Balatro (Local Thunk/ Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/ Bandai Namco)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/ Atlus/ Sega)

Best Narrative

Winner – Metaphor: ReFantanzio (Studio Zero/ Atlus/ Sega)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/ Sega)

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/ Xbox Game Studios)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/ Konami)

Best Art Direction

Winner – Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/ Atlus/ Sega)

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/ Bandai Namco)

Neva (Nomada Studio/ Devolver)

Best Score and Music

Winner – Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/ Atlus/ Sega)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/ Konami)

Stellar Blade (Shift Up/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Audio Design

Winner – Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/ Xbox Game Studios)

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/ Raven/ Activision/ Xbox)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/ Konami)

Best Performance

Winner – Melina Juergens, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Winner – Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/ Ubisoft)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/ Raven/ Activision/Xbox)

Diablo IV (Blizzard/ Xbox)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/ EA)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/ Ubisoft)

Games for Impact

Winner – Neva (Nomada Studio/ Devolver)

Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios/ Skybound Games)

Indika (Odd Meter/ 11 Bit Studios)

Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine/ Square Enix)

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/ Xbox Game Studios)

Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios/ EA)

Best Ongoing Game

Winner – Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/ SIE)

Destiny 2 (Bungie/ SIE)

Diablo IV (Blizzard/ Xbox)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Best Community Support

Winner – Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/ SIE)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Best Independent Game

Winner – Balatro (LocalThunk/ Playstack)

Animal Well (Shared Memory/ Bigmode)

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/ Annapurna Interactive)

Neva (Nomada Studio/ Devolver)

UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Best Debut Indie Game

Winner – Balatro (LocalThunk/ Playstack)

Animal Well (Shared Memory/ Bigmode)

Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/ Hooded Horse)

Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios/ Kepler Interactive)

The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/ Devolver)

Best Mobile Game

Winner – Balatro (LocalThunk/ Playstack)

AFK Journey (FARLIGHT/ Lilith Games)

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (Creatures Inc/ TPCI)

Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)

Best VR/ AR Game

Winner – Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/ Oculus Studios)

Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)

Asgard's Wrath 2 (Sanzaru Games/ Oculus Studios)

Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42/ The Outsiders/ Funcom)

Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)

Best Action Game

Winner – Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/ Raven/ Activision/ Xbox)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/ SIE)

Stellar Blade (Shift Up/ SIE)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/ Focus Entertainment)

Best Action/ Adventure Game

Winner – Astro Bot (Team Asobi/ SIE)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/ Ubisoft)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/ Konami)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/ Ubisoft)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/ Nintendo)

Best RPG

Winner – Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/ Atlus/ Sega)

Dragon's Dogma 2 (Capcom)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/ Bandai Namco)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/ Sega)

Best Fighting Game

Winner – Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft/ Bandai Namco)

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works/ Cygames)

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)

MultiVersus (Player First Games/ WB Games)

Best Family Game

Winner – Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)

Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel/ Nintendo)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/ Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/ Nintendo)

The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/ Devolver)

Best Sim/ Strategy Game

Winner – Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)

Age of Mythology: Retold (World's Edge/ Forgotten Empires/ Xbox Game Studios)

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)

Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/ Hooded Horse)

Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware/ Sega/ Atlus)

Best Sports/ Racing Game

Winner – EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver /EA Romania / EA Sports)

F1 24 (Codemasters/ EA Sports)

NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts/ 2K)

Top Spin 2K25 (Hangar 13/ 2K)

WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts/ 2K)

Best Multiplayer Game

Winner – Helldivers 2 (Arrow Game Studios/ SIE)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/ Raven/ Activision/Xbox)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/ Nintendo)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/ Focus Entertainment)

Best Adaptation

Winner – Fallout (Bethesda/ Kilter Films/ Amazon MGM Studios)

Arcane (Riot/ Fortiche/ Netflix)

Knuckles (Sega/ Paramount)

Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega/ Amazon MGM Studios)

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics/ Legendary/ Netflix)

Most Anticipated Game

Winner – Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/ SIE)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/ SIE)

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios/ Nintendo)

Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

Content Creator of the Year

Winner – CaseOh

IlloJuan

Techno Gamerz

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

Winner – League of Legends (Riot Games)

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete

Winner – Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok)

33 (Neta Shapira)

Aleksib (Aleksi Virolainen)

Chovy (Jeong Ji-hoon)

ZyWoO (Mathieu Herbaut)

ZmjjKk (Zheng Yongkang)

Best Esports Team

Winner – T1 (League of Legends)

Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

NAVI (Counter-Strike)

Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

The Game Awards 2024, Astro Bot, Game of the Year, The Game Awards, The Game Awards Winners, The Game Awards Full Winners List
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
