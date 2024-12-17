Amazon has revealed the most popular Alexa questions Indian users asked the voice assistant this year. In 2024, the tech giant said cricket queries took the number one spot followed by details about celebrities and public figures from various fields. On top of this, Alexa catered to the musical tastes of Indian users by playing Bollywood hits, devotional songs and songs by global artists. In the kitchen, a lot of people use Alexa for recipe ideas and food-related questions.

Here Are the Top Questions and Requests Given to Alexa

Through a press release on Tuesday, Amazon disclosed India's most asked Alexa questions of 2024. The questions showcase a blend of curiosity about celebrity and sports personalities, entertainment and culinary exploration. Cricket was the most discussed topic with Alexa this year, with queries about match scores, match timing, and player updates.

Popular questions to Alexa about sports included "What is the cricket score?" and "What is the India vs South Africa score?"

Additionally, Indian users kept Alexa busy with questions about their favourite sports and entertainment personalities like Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in 2024. Requests related to the age of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the net worths of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Tesla CEO Elon Musk also dominated Alexa requests this year.

Most popular Alexa questions of 2024

Photo Credit: Amazon

Ages of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Cristiano Ronaldo, spouses of Hardik Pandya and Sachin Tendulkar were also among the more commonly asked questions.

Amazon notes several people used Alexa as a virtual chef guiding users through a variety of recipes. Among the top requests were tea, and chilli paneer, followed by the Patiala chicken, cold coffee and chocolate lava cake.

Further, Indian users sought information from Alexa about global affairs, stock markets and sports. Questions like "Alexa, who is the Prime Minister of India?", "What is the population of the earth?", "How do you treat a headache?”, "Who won the 2024 Indian general election?" and "What is the stock market status?" topped the queries list.

Indians also asked Alexa to play their favourite songs, ranging from devotional tracks to Bollywood hits and beyond. Artists like Arijit Singh, Pritam, Jubin Nautiyal, Diljit Dosanjh, Taylor Swift, and Badshah were most popular requests on Alexa and Amazon Music this year.

Indian Alexa users were also interested in asking unconventional questions to Alexa like "Alexa, what are you doing?", "Alexa, can you laugh?" and "Alexa, what's your name?"