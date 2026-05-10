Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Redmi Smartphones

Shopping for a new smartphone? The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 could be a good opportunity to upgrade without spending too much. The sale event, which began on May 8, brings discounts across categories, but smartphone deals remain among the biggest highlights. As part of the sale, limited-time price cuts have been announced on several budget and mid-range Redmi smartphones. These include Redmi Note and Redmi A series models.

One of the standout deals during the sale is on the Redmi Note 15 Pro, which is currently listed at an effective price of Rs. 26,999, down from its list price of Rs. 33,999, including bank offers. The smartphone is equipped with a 200-megapixel OIS camera and is positioned as one of Redmi's premium mid-range offerings during the sale.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Redmi Smartphones

In addition to direct price cuts, buyers can avail additional bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options on select purchases, making the deals more attractive during the sale period. To begin with, they can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 9,500 with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Coupons and exchange deals can further reduce the effective price, helping buyers maximise their savings. Some of the provided sale prices factor in these extra perks, requiring shoppers to use a specific bank card or apply a discount coupon at checkout.

With the offers out of the way, here are the best deals on Redmi smartphones during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026.

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