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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Redmi Smartphones

Buyers can avail additional bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options on select purchases during Amazon Sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 May 2026 16:23 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Redmi Smartphones

The Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus price in India starts at Rs. 37,999

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale is live for all users in India
  • There are discounts on Redmi Note and A-series models
  • Buyers can avail of bank discounts, coupon benefits as well
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Shopping for a new smartphone? The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 could be a good opportunity to upgrade without spending too much. The sale event, which began on May 8, brings discounts across categories, but smartphone deals remain among the biggest highlights. As part of the sale, limited-time price cuts have been announced on several budget and mid-range Redmi smartphones. These include Redmi Note and Redmi A series models.

One of the standout deals during the sale is on the Redmi Note 15 Pro, which is currently listed at an effective price of Rs. 26,999, down from its list price of Rs. 33,999, including bank offers. The smartphone is equipped with a 200-megapixel OIS camera and is positioned as one of Redmi's premium mid-range offerings during the sale.

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Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Redmi Smartphones

In addition to direct price cuts, buyers can avail additional bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options on select purchases, making the deals more attractive during the sale period. To begin with, they can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 9,500 with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Coupons and exchange deals can further reduce the effective price, helping buyers maximise their savings. Some of the provided sale prices factor in these extra perks, requiring shoppers to use a specific bank card or apply a discount coupon at checkout.

With the offers out of the way, here are the best deals on Redmi smartphones during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Now
Redmi A7 Pro 5G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 11,999 Buy Now
Redmi A7 Pro Rs. 15,999 Rs. 11,499 Buy Now
Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Prime Edition Rs. 28,999 Rs. 25,499* Buy Now
Redmi Note 15 5G Rs. 26,999 Rs. 22,999* Buy Now
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Rs. 33,999 Rs. 36,999* Buy Now
Redmi Note 15 Pro Rs. 33,999 Rs. 26,999* Buy Now
Redmi 15 5G Rs. 32,999 Rs. 18,499 Buy Now

 

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Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Decent build quality
  • Strong battery life
  • Good main camera output
  • Bad
  • Still runs Android 15 out of the box
  • Average performance
  • Not value for money
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6580mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent day-to-day performance
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Good Battery Life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • Ships with Android 15
  • Bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Redmi, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 Date, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 deals, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 offers, Amazon sale, Amazon
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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