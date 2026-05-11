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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Top Deals and Discounts on Budget Smartwatches

Customers purchasing smartwatches during the Amazon sale can also avail of additional instant discounts via eligible bank cards.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 May 2026 15:34 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Top Deals and Discounts on Budget Smartwatches

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Watch 5 Active comes in Matte Silver and Midnight Black shades

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Highlights
  • Amazon is offering discounts of up to 75 percent on smartwatches
  • Models from Boat, Noise, Pebble, and more, are available with offers
  • Customers can also avail of bank offers and coupon benefits
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Looking to buy a smartwatch without spending too much? The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is currently live in India, offering discounts across categories, including smartphones, tablets, wearables, laptops, and home appliances. Budget smartwatches are among the biggest discounted products this year. The e-commerce giant currently offers discounts of up to 75 percent on select models from brands such as boAt, Redmi, Noise, Pebble, and Fire-Boltt. Apart from direct discounts, shoppers can also avail additional bank discounts, exchange offers, cashback benefits, and no-cost EMI options on eligible purchases during the ongoing sale event.

We've already covered some of the best deals on Oppo smartphones, along with offers on smart TVs under Rs. 30,000. But if what you're looking for is a smartwatch, then one of the standout deals during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is on the Redmi Watch 5 Active. It is currently available at an effective sale price of Rs. 2,599, down from its listed price of Rs. 4,999. The smartwatch, launched in India in 2024, has a zinc-alloy metal body and an IPX8-rated build for water resistance. It sports a 2-inch rectangular display and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 18 days. The Watch 5 Active comes with Bluetooth calling, with the inclusion of an ENC-backed three-mic system and a speaker.

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Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Budget Smartwatches

Customers purchasing smartwatches during the Amazon sale can also avail of additional instant discounts through eligible bank cards and EMI transactions. The e-commerce giant additionally offers exchange discounts, cashback offers, and no-cost EMI options on select products.

Apart from this, Amazon Business users can also avail a flat 10 percent cashback on business purchases. There are additional offers on wholesale pricing, bulk order discounts, and up to 18 percent GST credit benefits for eligible users.

With the offers out of the way, let's take a look at the best budget smartwatches during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Now
Boat Wave Call 3 Rs. 6,999 Rs. 1,099 Buy Now
Pebble Qore Fitness Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,749 Buy Now
Boat Lunar Discovery Rs. 8,499 Rs. 1,199 Buy Now
Pebble Qore 2 Rs. 5,999 Rs. 3,499 Buy Now
Redmi Watch 5 Lite Rs. 6,999 Rs. 3,299 Buy Now
Noise Pulse 4 Max Rs. 6,999 Rs. 2,199 Buy Now
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Rs. 12,499 Rs. 1,599 Buy Now
Boat Lunar Discovery Neo Rs. 6,999 Rs. 1,199 Buy Now
Redmi Watch 5 Active Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,599 Buy Now

 

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Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
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  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Classic watch design
  • Comfortable and easy to wear
  • Good for step tracking
  • Good battery life
  • IP67 rating
  • Bad
  • Unreliable health tracking
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  • UI lacks proper customisation
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra review
Strap Colour Blue, Gold, Dark Grey, Silver, Rainbow
Display Size 50mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
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Display Type TFT LED
Ideal For Unisex
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Further reading: Smartwatches, Boat, Noise, Fire Boltt, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 Date, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 deals, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 offers, Amazon sale, Amazon
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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