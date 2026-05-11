Looking to buy a smartwatch without spending too much? The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is currently live in India, offering discounts across categories, including smartphones, tablets, wearables, laptops, and home appliances. Budget smartwatches are among the biggest discounted products this year. The e-commerce giant currently offers discounts of up to 75 percent on select models from brands such as boAt, Redmi, Noise, Pebble, and Fire-Boltt. Apart from direct discounts, shoppers can also avail additional bank discounts, exchange offers, cashback benefits, and no-cost EMI options on eligible purchases during the ongoing sale event.

We've already covered some of the best deals on Oppo smartphones, along with offers on smart TVs under Rs. 30,000. But if what you're looking for is a smartwatch, then one of the standout deals during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is on the Redmi Watch 5 Active. It is currently available at an effective sale price of Rs. 2,599, down from its listed price of Rs. 4,999. The smartwatch, launched in India in 2024, has a zinc-alloy metal body and an IPX8-rated build for water resistance. It sports a 2-inch rectangular display and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 18 days. The Watch 5 Active comes with Bluetooth calling, with the inclusion of an ENC-backed three-mic system and a speaker.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Budget Smartwatches

Customers purchasing smartwatches during the Amazon sale can also avail of additional instant discounts through eligible bank cards and EMI transactions. The e-commerce giant additionally offers exchange discounts, cashback offers, and no-cost EMI options on select products.

Apart from this, Amazon Business users can also avail a flat 10 percent cashback on business purchases. There are additional offers on wholesale pricing, bulk order discounts, and up to 18 percent GST credit benefits for eligible users.

With the offers out of the way, let's take a look at the best budget smartwatches during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026.

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