Best Gaming Headphones in India: HyperX Cloud II, Razer BlackShark V2 X, and More

You don't need to spend much to get a good pair of gaming headphones in India with clear sound and a solid mic.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 February 2026 18:43 IST
Best Gaming Headphones in India: HyperX Cloud II, Razer BlackShark V2 X, and More

Photo Credit: HyperX

Best Gaming Headphones in India: HyperX Cloud II (pictured) can be bought at Rs 5,499

Highlights
  • JBL Quantum 100M2 adds Windows Sonic spatial audio support
  • Kreo Beluga V2 uses 53mm graphene drivers and flip-to-mute mic
  • EvoFox Hyperion features dual 3.5mm and Type-C connectivity
Gaming is always more fun when you can actually hear everything clearly, from enemy footsteps creeping up behind you to the full blast of cinematic soundtracks. If you are looking for the best gaming headphones in India, you do not need to spend a fortune to get great audio, comfort, and a solid mic for team chats. In this list, we have picked some of the top options across different budgets, including the HyperX Cloud II, Razer BlackShark V2 X, JBL Quantum 100M2, Kreo Beluga V2, and EvoFox Hyperion.

Best Gaming Headphones

Whether you play casually or grind ranked matches, these headsets can seriously level up your experience.

HyperX Cloud II

The HyperX Cloud II gaming headset focuses on comfort and immersive audio, featuring the brand's signature memory foam ear cushions with premium leatherette, balanced clamping force, and a durable aluminium frame. It offers toggleable HyperX Virtual 7.1 surround sound for improved positional awareness, along with specially tuned 53mm drivers for rich and detailed in-game sound.hyperx cloud ii hyperx inline hyperx cloud ii

The headset supports stereo USB audio via USB 2.0, includes a uni-directional noise-cancelling electret condenser microphone, and is compatible with PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

Key Specifications

  • Drivers: 53mm
  • Surround: HyperX Virtual 7.1
  • Frequency Response: 10Hz–23kHz (listed: 15Hz–25kHz)
  • Sensitivity: 98dB SPL/mW
  • Impedance: 60Ω
  • THD: <2 percent
  • Mic: Electret condenser, uni-directional, noise-cancelling
  • Mic Sensitivity: -42dBV
  • Connectivity: USB 2.0 (stereo), headset cable
  • Audio: 16-bit, 8–48kHz sampling
  • Build: Aluminium frame, memory foam leatherette cushions
  • Weight: 320g
  • Compatibility: PC, PS5/PS4, Xbox Series/Xbox One, Switch, Mobile

HyperX Cloud II Price in India

The HyperX Cloud II wired gaming headset is presently available for purchase at Rs. 5,499.

Razer BlackShark V2 X

The Razer BlackShark V2 X is a lightweight wired gaming headset with 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers that separate highs, mids, and lows for more defined audio output. It supports software-based 7.1 surround sound for positional cues on Windows 10 64-bit and newer systems.razer blackshark v2 x hyperx inline razer blackshark v2 x

The headset uses oval memory foam ear cushions with cooling gel and relies on passive noise isolation. It also includes a unidirectional cardioid microphone for voice chat and connects via a 3.5mm jack for use across PCs, consoles, and compatible mobile devices.

Key Specifications

  • Drivers: 50mm Razer TriForce Titanium
  • Surround: Software 7.1 (Windows 10 64-bit+ only)
  • Frequency Response: 12Hz–28kHz
  • Impedance: 32Ω | Sensitivity: 100dB
  • Noise Isolation: Advanced passive cancellation
  • Cushions: Oval hybrid memory foam with cooling gel
  • Mic: HyperClear cardioid, unidirectional, -42dBV/Pa
  • Connectivity: Wired 3.5mm 
  • Controls: On-ear volume, mic mute
  • Weight: 240g
  • Compatibility: PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Mobile (3.5mm)

Razer BlackShark V2 X Price in India

In India, the Razer BlackShark V2 X wired gaming headset is listed at Rs. 3,599.

JBL Quantum 100M2

The JBL Quantum 100M2 is a wired gaming headset equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers and JBL's QuantumSOUND tuning for detailed in-game audio. It includes a detachable directional boom microphone with mute support for voice chat, and uses a lightweight over-ear design with breathable fabric memory foam cushions for extended comfort.jbl quantum 100m2 jbl inline 1 jbl quantum 100m2

The headset supports Windows Sonic Spatial Sound on compatible Windows PCs and Xbox Series X|S consoles, offers replaceable ear pads, and works across platforms including PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, and VR systems.

Key Specifications

  • Drivers: 40mm dynamic, JBL QuantumSOUND
  • Frequency Response: 20Hz–20kHz
  • Sensitivity: 96dB | Impedance: 32Ω | Max input: 20mW
  • Spatial Audio: Windows Sonic (PC, Xbox Series S/X)
  • Mic: Detachable boom, directional, mute
  • Mic Response: 100Hz–10kHz | Sensitivity: -42dBV
  • Fit: Over-ear, breathable memory foam cushions
  • Cable: 1.2m | Weight: 220g
  • Compatibility: PC, Mac, PS, Xbox, Switch, Mobile, VR

JBL Quantum 100M2 Price in India

The JBL Quantum 100M2 wired gaming headphone is currently priced in India at Rs. 2,999.

Kreo Beluga V2

The Kreo Beluga V2 is a wired gaming headset that features 53mm graphene drivers and a dual chamber design aimed at improving sound separation across bass and higher frequencies. It includes a flip-to-mute microphone for quick muting during gameplay and uses a lightweight aluminium frame for extended wear.kre beluga v2 kreo inline kreo beluga v2

The headset connects through a standard 3.5mm jack, making it compatible with PCs, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.

Key Specifications

  • Drivers: 53mm Graphene drivers
  • Audio: Deep bass, clear mids, crisp highs
  • Sound Technology: Dual Chamber driver design for improved separation
  • Microphone: Flip-to-mute mic function
  • Build: Lightweight aluminium frame
  • Connectivity: Wired 3.5mm universal jack
  • Compatibility: PC, consoles, and mobile devices

Kreo Beluga V2 Price in India

The Kreo Beluga V2 wired gaming headphone with flip mute mic costs Rs. 2,499 in India.

EvoFox Hyperion

The EvoFox Hyperion is a wired gaming headset equipped with 50mm drivers and support for surround-style audio output. It includes a retractable omnidirectional microphone for voice communication and offers dual connectivity through a 3.5mm jack and USB Type-C via the bundled DAC adapter.evofox hyperion evofox inline Evofox Hyperion

The headset features inline controls for volume adjustment and mic toggling, along with replaceable PU leather ear cushions. It uses an ABS shell design and comes with a 2m braided cable. The Hyperion weighs 290g and supports standard PC, console, and mobile use.

Key Specifications

  • Drivers: 50mm | 20Hz–20kHz
  • Impedance: 16Ω ±15 percent | Sensitivity: 113 ±3dB
  • Mic: Retractable omnidirectional
  • Mic sensitivity: 42 ±3dB
  • Connectivity: 3.5mm + USB Type-C (adapter)
  • Adapter: 16-bit/48kHz DAC, aluminium shell
  • Controls: Inline volume + mic switch
  • Cable: 2m braided | Weight: 290g
  • Cushions: Replaceable PU leather + foam
  • Size: 220 x 205 x 88mm

EvoFox Hyperion Price in India

The EvoFox Hyperion wired gaming headphone with a retractable mic is available for purchase for Rs. 1,849.

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo.

