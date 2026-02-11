You don't need to spend much to get a good pair of gaming headphones in India with clear sound and a solid mic.
Gaming is always more fun when you can actually hear everything clearly, from enemy footsteps creeping up behind you to the full blast of cinematic soundtracks. If you are looking for the best gaming headphones in India, you do not need to spend a fortune to get great audio, comfort, and a solid mic for team chats. In this list, we have picked some of the top options across different budgets, including the HyperX Cloud II, Razer BlackShark V2 X, JBL Quantum 100M2, Kreo Beluga V2, and EvoFox Hyperion.
Whether you play casually or grind ranked matches, these headsets can seriously level up your experience.
The HyperX Cloud II gaming headset focuses on comfort and immersive audio, featuring the brand's signature memory foam ear cushions with premium leatherette, balanced clamping force, and a durable aluminium frame. It offers toggleable HyperX Virtual 7.1 surround sound for improved positional awareness, along with specially tuned 53mm drivers for rich and detailed in-game sound.
The headset supports stereo USB audio via USB 2.0, includes a uni-directional noise-cancelling electret condenser microphone, and is compatible with PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.
The HyperX Cloud II wired gaming headset is presently available for purchase at Rs. 5,499.
The Razer BlackShark V2 X is a lightweight wired gaming headset with 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers that separate highs, mids, and lows for more defined audio output. It supports software-based 7.1 surround sound for positional cues on Windows 10 64-bit and newer systems.
The headset uses oval memory foam ear cushions with cooling gel and relies on passive noise isolation. It also includes a unidirectional cardioid microphone for voice chat and connects via a 3.5mm jack for use across PCs, consoles, and compatible mobile devices.
In India, the Razer BlackShark V2 X wired gaming headset is listed at Rs. 3,599.
The JBL Quantum 100M2 is a wired gaming headset equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers and JBL's QuantumSOUND tuning for detailed in-game audio. It includes a detachable directional boom microphone with mute support for voice chat, and uses a lightweight over-ear design with breathable fabric memory foam cushions for extended comfort.
The headset supports Windows Sonic Spatial Sound on compatible Windows PCs and Xbox Series X|S consoles, offers replaceable ear pads, and works across platforms including PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, and VR systems.
The JBL Quantum 100M2 wired gaming headphone is currently priced in India at Rs. 2,999.
The Kreo Beluga V2 is a wired gaming headset that features 53mm graphene drivers and a dual chamber design aimed at improving sound separation across bass and higher frequencies. It includes a flip-to-mute microphone for quick muting during gameplay and uses a lightweight aluminium frame for extended wear.
The headset connects through a standard 3.5mm jack, making it compatible with PCs, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.
The Kreo Beluga V2 wired gaming headphone with flip mute mic costs Rs. 2,499 in India.
The EvoFox Hyperion is a wired gaming headset equipped with 50mm drivers and support for surround-style audio output. It includes a retractable omnidirectional microphone for voice communication and offers dual connectivity through a 3.5mm jack and USB Type-C via the bundled DAC adapter.
The headset features inline controls for volume adjustment and mic toggling, along with replaceable PU leather ear cushions. It uses an ABS shell design and comes with a 2m braided cable. The Hyperion weighs 290g and supports standard PC, console, and mobile use.
The EvoFox Hyperion wired gaming headphone with a retractable mic is available for purchase for Rs. 1,849.
