Gaming is always more fun when you can actually hear everything clearly, from enemy footsteps creeping up behind you to the full blast of cinematic soundtracks. If you are looking for the best gaming headphones in India, you do not need to spend a fortune to get great audio, comfort, and a solid mic for team chats. In this list, we have picked some of the top options across different budgets, including the HyperX Cloud II, Razer BlackShark V2 X, JBL Quantum 100M2, Kreo Beluga V2, and EvoFox Hyperion.

Best Gaming Headphones

Whether you play casually or grind ranked matches, these headsets can seriously level up your experience.

HyperX Cloud II

The HyperX Cloud II gaming headset focuses on comfort and immersive audio, featuring the brand's signature memory foam ear cushions with premium leatherette, balanced clamping force, and a durable aluminium frame. It offers toggleable HyperX Virtual 7.1 surround sound for improved positional awareness, along with specially tuned 53mm drivers for rich and detailed in-game sound.

The headset supports stereo USB audio via USB 2.0, includes a uni-directional noise-cancelling electret condenser microphone, and is compatible with PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

Key Specifications

Drivers: 53mm

Surround: HyperX Virtual 7.1

Frequency Response: 10Hz–23kHz (listed: 15Hz–25kHz)

Sensitivity: 98dB SPL/mW

Impedance: 60Ω

THD: <2 percent

Mic: Electret condenser, uni-directional, noise-cancelling

Mic Sensitivity: -42dBV

Connectivity: USB 2.0 (stereo), headset cable

Audio: 16-bit, 8–48kHz sampling

Build: Aluminium frame, memory foam leatherette cushions

Weight: 320g

Compatibility: PC, PS5/PS4, Xbox Series/Xbox One, Switch, Mobile

HyperX Cloud II Price in India

The HyperX Cloud II wired gaming headset is presently available for purchase at Rs. 5,499.

Razer BlackShark V2 X

The Razer BlackShark V2 X is a lightweight wired gaming headset with 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers that separate highs, mids, and lows for more defined audio output. It supports software-based 7.1 surround sound for positional cues on Windows 10 64-bit and newer systems.

The headset uses oval memory foam ear cushions with cooling gel and relies on passive noise isolation. It also includes a unidirectional cardioid microphone for voice chat and connects via a 3.5mm jack for use across PCs, consoles, and compatible mobile devices.

Key Specifications

Drivers: 50mm Razer TriForce Titanium

Surround: Software 7.1 (Windows 10 64-bit+ only)

Frequency Response: 12Hz–28kHz

Impedance: 32Ω | Sensitivity: 100dB

Noise Isolation: Advanced passive cancellation

Cushions: Oval hybrid memory foam with cooling gel

Mic: HyperClear cardioid, unidirectional, -42dBV/Pa

Connectivity: Wired 3.5mm

Controls: On-ear volume, mic mute

Weight: 240g

Compatibility: PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Mobile (3.5mm)

Razer BlackShark V2 X Price in India

In India, the Razer BlackShark V2 X wired gaming headset is listed at Rs. 3,599.

JBL Quantum 100M2

The JBL Quantum 100M2 is a wired gaming headset equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers and JBL's QuantumSOUND tuning for detailed in-game audio. It includes a detachable directional boom microphone with mute support for voice chat, and uses a lightweight over-ear design with breathable fabric memory foam cushions for extended comfort.

The headset supports Windows Sonic Spatial Sound on compatible Windows PCs and Xbox Series X|S consoles, offers replaceable ear pads, and works across platforms including PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, and VR systems.

Key Specifications

Drivers: 40mm dynamic, JBL QuantumSOUND

Frequency Response: 20Hz–20kHz

Sensitivity: 96dB | Impedance: 32Ω | Max input: 20mW

Spatial Audio: Windows Sonic (PC, Xbox Series S/X)

Mic: Detachable boom, directional, mute

Mic Response: 100Hz–10kHz | Sensitivity: -42dBV

Fit: Over-ear, breathable memory foam cushions

Cable: 1.2m | Weight: 220g

Compatibility: PC, Mac, PS, Xbox, Switch, Mobile, VR

JBL Quantum 100M2 Price in India

The JBL Quantum 100M2 wired gaming headphone is currently priced in India at Rs. 2,999.

Kreo Beluga V2

The Kreo Beluga V2 is a wired gaming headset that features 53mm graphene drivers and a dual chamber design aimed at improving sound separation across bass and higher frequencies. It includes a flip-to-mute microphone for quick muting during gameplay and uses a lightweight aluminium frame for extended wear.

The headset connects through a standard 3.5mm jack, making it compatible with PCs, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.

Key Specifications

Drivers: 53mm Graphene drivers

Audio: Deep bass, clear mids, crisp highs

Sound Technology: Dual Chamber driver design for improved separation

Microphone: Flip-to-mute mic function

Build: Lightweight aluminium frame

Connectivity: Wired 3.5mm universal jack

Compatibility: PC, consoles, and mobile devices

Kreo Beluga V2 Price in India

The Kreo Beluga V2 wired gaming headphone with flip mute mic costs Rs. 2,499 in India.

EvoFox Hyperion

The EvoFox Hyperion is a wired gaming headset equipped with 50mm drivers and support for surround-style audio output. It includes a retractable omnidirectional microphone for voice communication and offers dual connectivity through a 3.5mm jack and USB Type-C via the bundled DAC adapter.

The headset features inline controls for volume adjustment and mic toggling, along with replaceable PU leather ear cushions. It uses an ABS shell design and comes with a 2m braided cable. The Hyperion weighs 290g and supports standard PC, console, and mobile use.

Key Specifications

Drivers: 50mm | 20Hz–20kHz

Impedance: 16Ω ±15 percent | Sensitivity: 113 ±3dB

Mic: Retractable omnidirectional

Mic sensitivity: 42 ±3dB

Connectivity: 3.5mm + USB Type-C (adapter)

Adapter: 16-bit/48kHz DAC, aluminium shell

Controls: Inline volume + mic switch

Cable: 2m braided | Weight: 290g

Cushions: Replaceable PU leather + foam

Size: 220 x 205 x 88mm

EvoFox Hyperion Price in India

The EvoFox Hyperion wired gaming headphone with a retractable mic is available for purchase for Rs. 1,849.