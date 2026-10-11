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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Washing Machine Deals

The Bosch 9kg 5-star front-load washing machine has received the biggest price cut during the sale

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 October 2026 08:00 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Washing Machine Deals

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung’s 12kg 5-star front-load washing machine offers some AI-enabled functions and connects to Wi-Fi

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival has a variety of washing machines at discoun
  • These machines offer a variety of functions, including steam cleaning
  • Some offer inverter motors for better energy efficiency
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Those looking to upgrade their existing washing machine or buy a new one for their new home will find great discounts at Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. Most of these deals are on front-loading washing machines that offer advanced features like steam cleaning and inverter motors. Samsung, LG, and Bosch also offer advanced AI cleaning features and smart home connectivity via Wi-Fi, letting users control their washing machines through smartphone apps. From bank discounts to EMI schemes and cashback offers, here are the best washing machine deals.

Samsung's 12kg 5-star front-loading washing machine has received a big discount and can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 46,490. Buyers can get this effective price by applying a Rs. 2,000 coupon, bank offers of up to Rs. 5,000, and cashback of up to Rs. 1,394. Amazon will also give buyers up to Rs. 2,130 off in exchange for their old washing machine. The washing machine offers a 12kg load capacity and a 5-star energy rating, which is good, especially since it can steam-dry clothes as well.

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LG's 9kg 5-star front-loading washing machine has also received a minor discount. You can buy it at an effective price of Rs. 40,989, including a Rs. 250 coupon offer, up to Rs. 5,000 in bank offers, and Rs. 1,229 cashback. Amazon will also provide an exchange discount of up to Rs. 2,120 on your old machine.

SBI cardholders get a 10% instant discount on debit, credit and credit card EMI purchases. Buyers can also get 5 percent unlimited cashback when using their Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. There's also a 10 percent cashback on EMIs when using the Amazon Pay Later facility.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Washing Machine Deals

 

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Samsung 12kg Front Load Rs. 60,990 Rs. 46,490 Buy Now
Bosch 9kg Font Load Rs. 59,990 Rs. 37,889 Buy Now
LG 9kg Front Load Rs. 53,990 Rs. 40,989 Buy Now
Haier 7kg Front Load Rs. 42,000 Rs. 27,990 Buy Now
IFB 9kg Front Load Rs. 48,490 Rs. 30,240 Buy Now

 

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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon sale, Washing Machine
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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