Those looking to upgrade their existing washing machine or buy a new one for their new home will find great discounts at Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. Most of these deals are on front-loading washing machines that offer advanced features like steam cleaning and inverter motors. Samsung, LG, and Bosch also offer advanced AI cleaning features and smart home connectivity via Wi-Fi, letting users control their washing machines through smartphone apps. From bank discounts to EMI schemes and cashback offers, here are the best washing machine deals.

Samsung's 12kg 5-star front-loading washing machine has received a big discount and can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 46,490. Buyers can get this effective price by applying a Rs. 2,000 coupon, bank offers of up to Rs. 5,000, and cashback of up to Rs. 1,394. Amazon will also give buyers up to Rs. 2,130 off in exchange for their old washing machine. The washing machine offers a 12kg load capacity and a 5-star energy rating, which is good, especially since it can steam-dry clothes as well.

LG's 9kg 5-star front-loading washing machine has also received a minor discount. You can buy it at an effective price of Rs. 40,989, including a Rs. 250 coupon offer, up to Rs. 5,000 in bank offers, and Rs. 1,229 cashback. Amazon will also provide an exchange discount of up to Rs. 2,120 on your old machine.

SBI cardholders get a 10% instant discount on debit, credit and credit card EMI purchases. Buyers can also get 5 percent unlimited cashback when using their Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. There's also a 10 percent cashback on EMIs when using the Amazon Pay Later facility.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Washing Machine Deals